Samsung Launches New Smart Monitors in India with Limited-Time Offers

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has introduced its new Smart Monitor lineup in India. The series, which includes the 4K QD-OLED M9 and upgraded M8 and M7 models, comes with special offers from July 7 to July 20, 2025. Customers can receive instant savings of up to INR 3,000 during this period. These monitors feature AI capabilities, aiming to simplify how users watch, work, and play from a single device.

Key Takeaways

Samsung’s new Smart Monitor lineup includes the M9, M8, and M7 models.

Offers run from July 7 to July 20, 2025, with savings up to INR 3,000.

All models come with AI capabilities for enhanced viewing and use.

The M9 features QD-OLED technology, 4K upscaling, and built-in streaming.

M8 and M7 models offer 4K UHD screens, Microsoft 365, and multitasking features.

Smart Monitor M9: A Premium Viewing Experience

The flagship Smart Monitor M9 features a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED display. This technology aims to provide clear colors and contrast, making it suitable for work, gaming, and streaming. To improve durability and user comfort, the M9 includes burn-in protection and anti-glare technology.

The Samsung M9 series, with prices starting from INR 121,499, is available with a launch offer of INR 3,000 during the promotional period.

The M9 has built-in AI-powered features such as 4K upscaling, voice amplification, and picture optimization. These features aim to enhance sound and picture quality in real time. The monitor also functions as an entertainment hub, providing integrated streaming services and fast cloud gaming. Its 165Hz refresh rate and low response time contribute to smooth gaming.

Smart Monitors M8 and M7: Expanding Smart Capabilities

Samsung’s refreshed Smart Monitor M8 and M7 models also offer a smart experience. Both monitors come with 32-inch 4K UHD screens. They use VA panels designed to add depth to visual quality. AI-powered features like “Click to Search” and “Tizen OS Home” help users find content based on their preferences.

The M7 series, with prices starting from INR 32,999, has a launch offer of INR 1,500. The M8 series, with prices starting from INR 47,599, offers a launch discount of INR 3,000. These options aim to cater to consumers with different budget considerations.

A notable feature across these models is the inclusion of Microsoft 365. This allows users to work on documents directly from the monitor without needing a PC. Additionally, features like Multi Control, Multi View, and SmartThings integration provide flexibility and multitasking options for both personal and professional use.

These new monitors from Samsung aim to blend entertainment and productivity into single devices, powered by AI capabilities and user-centric features.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are the dates for the limited-time offers on Samsung’s new Smart Monitors?

A1: The limited-time offers are available from July 7 to July 20, 2025.

Q2: What is the maximum instant saving customers can get?

A2: Customers can enjoy instant savings of up to INR 3,000.

Q3: What are the key features of the Smart Monitor M9?

A3: The M9 features a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED display, 4K upscaling, voice amplification, picture optimization, built-in streaming services, cloud gaming, burn-in protection, and anti-glare technology.

Q4: Do the M8 and M7 monitors also have AI features?

A4: Yes, the M8 and M7 models include AI-powered features like “Click to Search” and “Tizen OS Home.”

Q5: Can I work on documents directly from these monitors without a PC?

A5: Yes, with Microsoft 365 built in, you can work on documents directly from the monitor without needing a PC.