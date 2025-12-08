Samsung launches One UI 8.5 beta for Galaxy S25 users in India

Samsung Electronics officially opened the One UI 8.5 beta program on December 8, and it feels like one of those updates that tries to refine the way Galaxy phones fit into everyday routines. The rollout, which begins with the Galaxy S25 series in select regions such as India, introduces several upgrades that touch photo editing, device connectivity, and security. It seems clear that Samsung is aiming for a mix of convenience and tighter protection, perhaps responding to the way people now move, share, and secure personal data. Anyone curious about testing new features a little early can already sign up for the beta.

Key Takeaways

The One UI 8.5 beta is now open for Galaxy S25 series users in India.

Photo Assist preserves edit history so users can create multiple versions without repeatedly saving files.

Quick Share now uses facial recognition to suggest sending photos to people who appear in them.

Storage Share enables cross device file access across Galaxy tablets, PCs, and TVs.

New security additions include Theft Protection and a Failed Authentication Lock.

Samsung has adjusted how the Gallery and editing tools behave, and while the changes might seem subtle at first, they do streamline the process. With the updated Photo Assist, users can continue editing without stopping to save after every tweak. The system quietly keeps a running history, which I think makes experimentation feel a bit less risky. Once you are done, you can look back over the versions and save only the ones that truly worked.

Sharing photos has also been made quicker. Quick Share now recognizes faces, so if you open an image that includes friends or family, the phone will suggest sending it directly to them. It removes a small but noticeable step of searching for contacts, especially when you are sharing group photos.

Better Connection with Other Devices

Samsung seems determined to make its ecosystem feel more connected. One of the standout additions is Audio Broadcast, which uses Auracast. Since Auracast allows a single audio source to broadcast to multiple Bluetooth LE Audio devices, users can speak through the phone’s microphone and have that audio reach supported headphones or speakers nearby. It sounds particularly handy for guided tours or even trying to communicate in loud places where regular speech gets lost.

Storage Share is another feature that subtly shifts how files move between devices. Instead of manually transferring documents back and forth, files from Galaxy tablets or PCs appear directly in the My Files app on the phone. The convenience goes both ways, too, because the feature allows users to see phone files on a connected Samsung TV. It creates a sense that all these devices are part of the same workspace.

Stronger Security and Theft Protection

Security plays a noticeably larger role in this update. One UI 8.5 introduces a Theft Protection tool intended to secure the device the moment suspicious movement suggests it may have been stolen. The phone locks itself and safeguards data without waiting for user input, which feels like an important layer of reassurance.

Another addition, the Failed Authentication Lock, triggers automatically when someone repeatedly fails fingerprint or PIN verification. It stops brute force guessing attempts before they escalate. Samsung has also expanded Identity Check across more settings. As a result, modifying certain system options now requires stronger verification, adding a small pause that reinforces privacy.

How to Join the Beta Program

The beta rollout covers the Galaxy S25 series in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the U.S.

To participate, users can download the Samsung Members app from the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store. After logging in with a Samsung Account, they will need to look for the Registration for One UI Beta Program banner on the home screen. Tapping that banner begins the application process. If accepted, the beta software appears as a standard over the air update.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the One UI 8.5 beta?

A1: It is a testing version of Samsung’s upcoming software update. It lets users try new features early and report bugs before the final release.

Q2: Is the One UI 8.5 beta safe to install?

A2: Beta software often includes bugs or stability issues. It is not recommended for your primary work phone. Always back up your data before installing it.

Q3: Which phones support One UI 8.5 beta right now?

A3: Currently, only the Galaxy S25 series devices can join the program. Samsung may add other models later.

Q4: How do I use the new Audio Broadcast feature?

A4: You need a device that supports LE Audio and Auracast. You can start a broadcast from your quick settings panel to talk to nearby supported headphones.

Q5: Does One UI 8.5 available for older models like the S24?

A5: The beta is currently for the S25. Older flagship models usually receive the update after the testing phase ends, though Samsung has not confirmed dates for previous models yet.