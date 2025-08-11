News

Samsung Launches Special Offers for Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Flip7 FE in India

Samsung is offering new cashback, upgrade bonuses, and EMI plans on the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Flip7 FE in India. Check out the revised prices, offers, and key features.

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Samsung Launches Special Offers for Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Flip7 FE in India

Samsung has introduced limited period offers for its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, in India. With these new deals, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is now available for an effective price of ₹97,999, while the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE can be purchased for ₹85,999. These prices include a bank cashback or an upgrade bonus.

Key Takeaways

  • Effective Pricing: Galaxy Z Flip7 at ₹97,999, down from ₹1,09,999. Galaxy Z Flip7 FE at ₹85,999, down from ₹95,999.
  • Available Offers: Up to ₹12,000 off on Galaxy Z Flip7 and up to ₹10,000 off on Galaxy Z Flip7 FE through bank cashback or exchange bonus.
  • Finance Option: No-cost EMI available for up to 24 months.
  • Market Reception: Over 2.1 lakh pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE within 48 hours of launch in July 2025.

The Galaxy Z Flip7’s promotional offer includes a ₹12,000 discount, which customers can claim as bank cashback or an exchange bonus. The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE offers up to ₹10,000 in savings through similar options. Buyers can also choose a no-cost EMI plan of up to 24 months along with these discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Compact and Durable

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is Samsung’s most compact AI foldable to date. It weighs 188 grams and measures 13.7mm when folded. It features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow cover display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and Vision Booster technology for better outdoor visibility. The main screen is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover and back, along with an Armor Aluminum Frame and a redesigned Armor FlexHinge for durability and smooth folding. It houses a 4,300mAh battery, the largest ever in a Z Flip, which provides up to 31 hours of video playback. The phone is available in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, Flexible and Creative

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE comes with a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam that allows users to take hands-free selfies and videos in Flex Mode without opening the phone fully. It is available in Black and White color options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: What is the effective price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 with the new offer?

Ans: The effective price of the Galaxy Z Flip7 is INR 97,999. This price includes an INR 12,000 discount from either a bank cashback or an upgrade bonus.

Ques: Can I get both the bank cashback and the upgrade bonus on the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE?

Ans: No, the offer allows for either an INR 10,000 bank cashback or an INR 10,000 upgrade bonus, but not at the same time.

Ques: What are the screen sizes of the Galaxy Z Flip7?

Ans: The Galaxy Z Flip7 has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow on the cover.

Ques: What is the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip7?

Ans: The Galaxy Z Flip7 is equipped with a 4300mAh battery.

Ques: Is there a no-cost EMI option available for these phones?

Ans: Yes, both the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Flip7 FE are available with a no-cost EMI option for up to 24 months. This can be used along with the cashback or upgrade offers.

Ques: What camera is featured on the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE?

Ans: The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE features a 50MP FlexCam that allows for taking hands-free photos and videos.

Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
