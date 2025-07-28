News

Samsung Launches ‘Walk-a-thon India’ for August with Galaxy Watch8 Up for Grabs

Samsung's 'Walk-a-thon India' returns. Walk 200,000 steps in August to win a Galaxy Watch8 or get discounts. Learn how to join the challenge.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
5 Min Read
Samsung Launches 'Walk-a-thon India' for August with Galaxy Watch8 Up for Grabs

Samsung India has kicked off the third edition of its popular ‘Walk-a-thon India’ for August 2025. It’s a month-long walking challenge designed to nudge people toward a healthier routine, one step at a time. The goal is fairly straightforward: complete 200,000 steps in 30 days. And for those who do? There are rewards, including the brand-new Galaxy Watch8.

Contents
Key TakeawaysWhat’s Special About the Galaxy Watch8?Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Hosted exclusively through the Samsung Health app, the challenge is open to users across India. It starts on August 1 and wraps up on August 30, 2025. Anyone with the Samsung Health app on a Galaxy smartphone can sign up by opting into the ‘Walk-a-thon India’ challenge directly within the app.

Key Takeaways

  • What: A 30-day walking challenge to complete 200,000 steps
  • When: August 1 to August 30, 2025
  • Who can join: Any Samsung Health app user in India
  • Prizes: Three winners receive a Galaxy Watch8; all other finishers get discount coupons worth up to ₹15,000
  • How to claim: Visit the Samsung Members app between September 5 and September 30, 2025

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Every participant who successfully clocks in the full 200,000 steps will walk away with something. Three lucky finishers will be chosen to receive the all-new Galaxy Watch8. The rest won’t go empty-handed; they’ll get discount coupons worth up to ₹15,000 for the same device. It’s a win-win, really.

And to keep things engaging, there’s a real-time leaderboard built into the app. It shows your ranking, so you can track your progress, maybe even size up the competition. Once you’ve hit that 200,000-step mark, the final step (pun intended) is to head over to the Samsung Members app between September 5 and September 30, 2025, to claim your reward.

What’s Special About the Galaxy Watch8?

As for the grand prize, the Galaxy Watch8 isn’t just a shiny new gadget. It’s the first smartwatch from Samsung to come integrated with Google’s Gemini AI assistant, running on Wear OS 6. That means hands-free voice controls for tasks across apps like Samsung Health, Calendar, and Clock. So, for example, setting reminders mid-run? Pretty effortless.

Design-wise, it’s sleek and lightweight, with an 8.6 mm thickness and available in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes. You get to choose between Graphite or Silver finishes. The display, a Super AMOLED panel, boasts a peak brightness of 3000 nits, helpful when you’re checking stats out in bright sunlight.

Under the hood, there’s a 3 nm Exynos W1000 chipset running Samsung’s One UI Watch 8. It’s fast, efficient, and tailored for seamless performance.

The Watch8 also takes health tracking seriously. It features Samsung’s BioActive Sensor to monitor a wide range of wellness metrics, including sleep, stress, nutrition, and activity levels. A couple of standout additions: an ‘Antioxidant Index’ that measures carotenoid levels in under five seconds, and a new ‘Running Coach’ feature. The latter analyzes your pace during a short 12-minute test and then suggests one of 160 personalized training plans. There’s even real-time voice coaching and progress reports, which is a nice touch for anyone looking to level up their fitness routine.

So, whether you’re walking for fitness, fun, or just fancy a shot at the Galaxy Watch8, Samsung’s Walk-a-thon India is back and ready to get people moving. It might be the nudge we all need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Do I need a Samsung smartwatch to participate in the Walk-a-thon?

A1. No, you only need a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with the Samsung Health app installed.

Q2. How are the winners of the Galaxy Watch8 chosen?

A2. The three winners of the Galaxy Watch8 will be chosen through a lucky draw from the pool of all participants who successfully complete the 200,000-step goal.

Q3. What if I complete the challenge but don’t win a watch?

A3. All participants who complete the 200,000 steps will receive assured discount coupons worth up to ₹15,000, which can be used to purchase the new Galaxy Watch8.

Q4. Is there any fee to register for the challenge?

A4. No, participation is free for all Samsung Health app users in India.

Q5. How do I track my progress against other participants?

A5. The Samsung Health app will feature a real-time leaderboard for the challenge, where you can monitor your step count and compare your performance with others.

Check Point Rolls Out Quantum Spark 2500 Series to Help Small Businesses Tackle Escalating Cyber Threats
Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 13,999
OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Arrives in India Soon
Secureye Unveils Solar-Powered 4G Wireless Security Cameras in India
Canon Marks 20th Anniversary of Influential EOS 5 Camera Series
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
Follow:
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
Previous Article OPPO K13 OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Arrives in India Soon
Next Article Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 13,999 Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 13,999
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Number Navo TWS
Number Navo Buds N1 Review: A Budget Earbud with Surprising Endurance
Truke TWS Review
truke Buds Elite TWS Earbuds Review: A Good Balance of Performance and Value
LAVA Bold N1 Pro
Lava Bold N1 Pro Review: A Budget Smartphone for Everyday Use
Infinix GT 30 Pro Review
Infinix GT 30 Pro Review: A Gamer’s Paradise on Budget
Tecno Pova Curve
Tecno Pova Curve 5G Review: An awesome looking mid-range smartphone

Latest News

Primebook India Records Rs 62 Crore ARR with Over 60,000 Units Sold in FY2024–25
How Value-Driven Laptops are Shaping the Future of Education
By Guest Author
Perplexity AI Picks India for First Asia Office
Perplexity AI Picks India for First Asia Office
By Mahak Aggarwal
Oppo A6 Nears Launch After Receiving Multiple Certifications
Oppo A6 Nears Launch After Receiving Multiple Certifications
By Aditi Sharma
Apple iPhone 17 Pro to Introduce 5 Major Changes in 2025
Apple iPhone 17 Pro to Introduce 5 Major Changes in 2025
By Mahak Aggarwal
Indian Rocket Prepares to Launch Joint NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite on July 30
Indian Rocket Prepares to Launch Joint NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite on July 30
By Aditi Sharma
MG Cyberster Electric Sports Car Arrives in India for Rs 74.99 Lakh
MG Cyberster Electric Sports Car Arrives in India for Rs 74.99 Lakh
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like