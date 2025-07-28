Samsung Launches ‘Walk-a-thon India’ for August with Galaxy Watch8 Up for Grabs

Samsung India has kicked off the third edition of its popular ‘Walk-a-thon India’ for August 2025. It’s a month-long walking challenge designed to nudge people toward a healthier routine, one step at a time. The goal is fairly straightforward: complete 200,000 steps in 30 days. And for those who do? There are rewards, including the brand-new Galaxy Watch8.

Hosted exclusively through the Samsung Health app, the challenge is open to users across India. It starts on August 1 and wraps up on August 30, 2025. Anyone with the Samsung Health app on a Galaxy smartphone can sign up by opting into the ‘Walk-a-thon India’ challenge directly within the app.

Key Takeaways

What: A 30-day walking challenge to complete 200,000 steps

A 30-day walking challenge to complete 200,000 steps When: August 1 to August 30, 2025

August 1 to August 30, 2025 Who can join: Any Samsung Health app user in India

Any Samsung Health app user in India Prizes: Three winners receive a Galaxy Watch8; all other finishers get discount coupons worth up to ₹15,000

Three winners receive a Galaxy Watch8; all other finishers get discount coupons worth up to ₹15,000 How to claim: Visit the Samsung Members app between September 5 and September 30, 2025

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Every participant who successfully clocks in the full 200,000 steps will walk away with something. Three lucky finishers will be chosen to receive the all-new Galaxy Watch8. The rest won’t go empty-handed; they’ll get discount coupons worth up to ₹15,000 for the same device. It’s a win-win, really.

And to keep things engaging, there’s a real-time leaderboard built into the app. It shows your ranking, so you can track your progress, maybe even size up the competition. Once you’ve hit that 200,000-step mark, the final step (pun intended) is to head over to the Samsung Members app between September 5 and September 30, 2025, to claim your reward.

What’s Special About the Galaxy Watch8?

As for the grand prize, the Galaxy Watch8 isn’t just a shiny new gadget. It’s the first smartwatch from Samsung to come integrated with Google’s Gemini AI assistant, running on Wear OS 6. That means hands-free voice controls for tasks across apps like Samsung Health, Calendar, and Clock. So, for example, setting reminders mid-run? Pretty effortless.

Design-wise, it’s sleek and lightweight, with an 8.6 mm thickness and available in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes. You get to choose between Graphite or Silver finishes. The display, a Super AMOLED panel, boasts a peak brightness of 3000 nits, helpful when you’re checking stats out in bright sunlight.

Under the hood, there’s a 3 nm Exynos W1000 chipset running Samsung’s One UI Watch 8. It’s fast, efficient, and tailored for seamless performance.

The Watch8 also takes health tracking seriously. It features Samsung’s BioActive Sensor to monitor a wide range of wellness metrics, including sleep, stress, nutrition, and activity levels. A couple of standout additions: an ‘Antioxidant Index’ that measures carotenoid levels in under five seconds, and a new ‘Running Coach’ feature. The latter analyzes your pace during a short 12-minute test and then suggests one of 160 personalized training plans. There’s even real-time voice coaching and progress reports, which is a nice touch for anyone looking to level up their fitness routine.

So, whether you’re walking for fitness, fun, or just fancy a shot at the Galaxy Watch8, Samsung’s Walk-a-thon India is back and ready to get people moving. It might be the nudge we all need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Do I need a Samsung smartwatch to participate in the Walk-a-thon?

A1. No, you only need a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with the Samsung Health app installed.

Q2. How are the winners of the Galaxy Watch8 chosen?

A2. The three winners of the Galaxy Watch8 will be chosen through a lucky draw from the pool of all participants who successfully complete the 200,000-step goal.

Q3. What if I complete the challenge but don’t win a watch?

A3. All participants who complete the 200,000 steps will receive assured discount coupons worth up to ₹15,000, which can be used to purchase the new Galaxy Watch8.

Q4. Is there any fee to register for the challenge?

A4. No, participation is free for all Samsung Health app users in India.

Q5. How do I track my progress against other participants?

A5. The Samsung Health app will feature a real-time leaderboard for the challenge, where you can monitor your step count and compare your performance with others.