Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple lead India’s tablet market as it declines 32% in the first half

The Indian tablet market saw a steep contraction in the first half of 2025, with shipments dropping 32.2 percent to 2.15 million units. A new report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) attributes the fall primarily to a slowdown in the commercial segment, especially after several government-funded projects were scaled back. Despite this, Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple held their positions as the top three players.

Market dynamics and brand performance

The report shows a stark contrast between the commercial and consumer markets. Commercial shipments plunged 61.7 percent year-on-year, with the education segment alone declining 66.7 percent after several large government tenders were either canceled or delayed. In contrast, the consumer segment recorded 20.5 percent year-on-year growth, fueled by aggressive sales and promotional campaigns, particularly online.

Samsung remained firmly on top, shipping 886,000 units and capturing 41.3 percent of the market. It performed strongly in both segments, with 47.9 percent share in commercial shipments and 37.6 percent in consumer shipments. Government education projects and popular models such as the Galaxy Tab A9+ played a major role in its performance.

Lenovo held the second position with a 12.3 percent share. Its strength lay in the commercial sector, especially among small and medium businesses and enterprise buyers. Affordable devices such as the Lenovo Tab M11 helped it gain ground.

Apple came in third with 11.8 percent share. Although overall shipments fell 13.6 percent year-on-year, Apple maintained a solid 14.4 percent share in the consumer market, supported by new iPad launches and student-focused discounts. Its commercial share also improved to 7.3 percent, reflecting growing adoption in large enterprises.

Other brands had mixed results. Xiaomi ranked fourth with 11.4 percent share, benefiting from a 28.5 percent increase in consumer sales driven by value-for-money offerings. Acer, on the other hand, faced a 73.1 percent decline in shipments, ending at 9.1 percent share after government education deals were scrapped.

Types of tablets and the road ahead

The IDC report highlighted the shifting preferences among buyers. Detachable tablets, which can function like laptops when paired with a keyboard, grew 18.9 percent year-on-year. This reflects rising demand for devices with stronger productivity features. Meanwhile, slate tablets, which remain the more traditional category, saw shipments fall sharply by 44.4 percent.

Looking ahead, analysts expect the tablet market to recover gradually. Many devices bought during the pandemic are now due for replacement, and the rise of AI-powered PCs and tablets is expected to stimulate fresh demand. The ongoing rollout of 5G infrastructure will further support longer-term growth by making tablets more capable and future-ready.

