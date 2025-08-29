News

Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple lead India’s tablet market as it declines 32% in the first half

India's tablet market shrank 32.2% in H1 2025 due to a drop in commercial shipments. Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple hold the top three spots.

The Indian tablet market saw a steep contraction in the first half of 2025, with shipments dropping 32.2 percent to 2.15 million units. A new report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) attributes the fall primarily to a slowdown in the commercial segment, especially after several government-funded projects were scaled back. Despite this, Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple held their positions as the top three players.

Key takeaways

  • India’s tablet market declined by 32.2 percent in H1 2025, with shipments falling to 2.15 million units.
  • The commercial segment was hit hardest, with reduced government-funded projects driving the fall.
  • The consumer segment grew by 20.5 percent in the same period.
  • Samsung led the market with 41.3 percent share, followed by Lenovo at 12.3 percent and Apple at 11.8 percent.
  • Detachable tablets grew 18.9 percent while slate tablets dropped 44.4 percent.

Market dynamics and brand performance

The report shows a stark contrast between the commercial and consumer markets. Commercial shipments plunged 61.7 percent year-on-year, with the education segment alone declining 66.7 percent after several large government tenders were either canceled or delayed. In contrast, the consumer segment recorded 20.5 percent year-on-year growth, fueled by aggressive sales and promotional campaigns, particularly online.

Samsung remained firmly on top, shipping 886,000 units and capturing 41.3 percent of the market. It performed strongly in both segments, with 47.9 percent share in commercial shipments and 37.6 percent in consumer shipments. Government education projects and popular models such as the Galaxy Tab A9+ played a major role in its performance.

Lenovo held the second position with a 12.3 percent share. Its strength lay in the commercial sector, especially among small and medium businesses and enterprise buyers. Affordable devices such as the Lenovo Tab M11 helped it gain ground.

Apple came in third with 11.8 percent share. Although overall shipments fell 13.6 percent year-on-year, Apple maintained a solid 14.4 percent share in the consumer market, supported by new iPad launches and student-focused discounts. Its commercial share also improved to 7.3 percent, reflecting growing adoption in large enterprises.

Other brands had mixed results. Xiaomi ranked fourth with 11.4 percent share, benefiting from a 28.5 percent increase in consumer sales driven by value-for-money offerings. Acer, on the other hand, faced a 73.1 percent decline in shipments, ending at 9.1 percent share after government education deals were scrapped.

Types of tablets and the road ahead

The IDC report highlighted the shifting preferences among buyers. Detachable tablets, which can function like laptops when paired with a keyboard, grew 18.9 percent year-on-year. This reflects rising demand for devices with stronger productivity features. Meanwhile, slate tablets, which remain the more traditional category, saw shipments fall sharply by 44.4 percent.

Looking ahead, analysts expect the tablet market to recover gradually. Many devices bought during the pandemic are now due for replacement, and the rise of AI-powered PCs and tablets is expected to stimulate fresh demand. The ongoing rollout of 5G infrastructure will further support longer-term growth by making tablets more capable and future-ready.

Q1. Why is India’s tablet market shrinking?

A1. The market is shrinking mainly because of a big drop in commercial tablet shipments. This is due to a reduction in large government-funded education projects.

Q2. Which tablet brands are popular in India?

A2. Based on market share in the first half of 2025, the most popular tablet brands in India are Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple. Xiaomi and Acer follow them.

Q3. What is the difference between a detachable tablet and a slate tablet?

A3. A detachable tablet is a device that can be used as a standalone tablet but also has a detachable keyboard, allowing it to work like a laptop. A slate tablet is a traditional tablet that is a single, flat screen with no keyboard.

Q4. What caused the decline in commercial tablet sales?

A4. The commercial tablet segment declined because of fewer government-funded programs, which were a big part of the market. There was also a slowdown in demand from enterprises and SMBs.

Q5. Is the consumer tablet market in India also declining?

A5. No, the consumer tablet market in India grew by 20.5% in the first half of 2025. The overall market decline was due to the commercial segment.

