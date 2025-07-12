Samsung M36 5G Goes on Sale in India with AI Features

Samsung, one of India’s most prominent consumer electronics brands, has officially launched the Galaxy M36 5G, the newest addition to its M Series lineup. The device is now available for purchase across India starting July 12, 2025.

Key Takeaways:

Galaxy M36 5G now available in India from July 12, 2025

Starts at INR 16,499 with an INR 1,000 instant bank discount

Offers AI features including Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live

Comes with a 50MP OIS triple camera and Gorilla Glass Victus+ durability

Promises 6 generations of Android upgrades and 6 years of security updates

Aimed primarily at younger Indian consumers, the Galaxy M36 5G brings a suite of advanced AI features to the mid-range segment. Perhaps the most intriguing is “Circle to Search with Google,” a collaborative feature between Samsung and Google that lets users search for just about anything—images, text, music—simply by circling it on the screen. There’s also Gemini Live, which offers real-time visual conversations with AI, assisting with everyday tasks in a way that feels surprisingly natural.

Physically, the phone has a sleek 7.7mm slim design, complemented by a premium camera housing. The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, which should add a bit of peace of mind for those prone to the occasional drop or scratch.

The display is another highlight. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Samsung’s Vision Booster technology—meant to enhance visibility even under bright outdoor light. Color-wise, users can pick from Velvet Black, Serene Green, or Orange Haze.

For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy M36 5G packs a 50MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) triple camera system. The camera is tailored to perform well even in low-light settings, thanks to Auto Night Mode. It also supports 4K video recording with both the front and rear cameras. Additional tools like Photo Remaster and Object Eraser give users more creative flexibility.

On the software side, the phone ships with One UI 7 and promises long-term support—6 generations of Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates. The Now Bar, a new lock screen feature, offers live updates at a glance.

Security is also a strong focus. Samsung Knox Vault is built into the device, providing hardware-based protection against both digital and physical threats. For secure transactions, Samsung Wallet integrates Tap & Pay functionality.

The Galaxy M36 5G is available in three variants:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: INR 16,499 (inclusive of INR 1,000 bank discount)

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: INR 17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: INR 20,999

Consumers can purchase the phone via Samsung.com, Amazon, and select retail stores nationwide.

All in all, with its mix of hardware polish, extended software support, and AI-first features, the Galaxy M36 5G seems poised to make a solid impression in the competitive mid-range market.

FAQ

Q1: When did the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G go on sale in India?

A1: The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G became available for sale in India starting July 12, 2025.

Q2: What is the starting price of the Galaxy M36 5G?

A2: The Galaxy M36 5G starts at INR 16,499, which includes an instant INR 1,000 bank discount.

Q3: What AI features are included in the Galaxy M36 5G?

A3: The Galaxy M36 5G comes with exciting AI features such as Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live.

Q4: What kind of camera does the Galaxy M36 5G have?

A4: The Galaxy M36 5G is equipped with a 50MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) triple camera for clear, steady shots.

Q5: How many Android upgrades will the Galaxy M36 5G receive?

A5: The Galaxy M36 5G will get 6 generations of Android upgrades, ensuring long-term software support.

Q6: Where can I buy the Galaxy M36 5G?

A6: You can purchase the Galaxy M36 5G on Samsung.com, Amazon, or at select retail stores.