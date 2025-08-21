Samsung One UI 8 Beta Program Expands to More Galaxy Devices

Samsung has expanded it’s One UI 8 Beta Program, bringing the Android 16-based software to more Galaxy users in India and other major markets. The beta first launched with the Galaxy S25 series in May 2025, but it is now reaching additional devices. Owners of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra can now enroll, as well as those using the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

This wider rollout means more people can try out upcoming features early while also giving Samsung a steady stream of feedback. The company plans another phase in September, which will add the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to the list. By opening access gradually, Samsung is able to identify issues in smaller groups before delivering the final stable version to everyone.

Key takeaways

One UI 8 Beta, based on Android 16, is now available on more Galaxy devices

Users in India can join the beta on eligible models

Currently supported: Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Coming in September: Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5

The stable One UI 8 rollout begins in September 2025 for the Galaxy S25 series

The One UI 8 update itself comes with several changes. The interface has been refined with a cleaner, simpler design, continuing Samsung’s focus on usability. One of the biggest highlights is Galaxy AI. New system-wide tools can summarize articles and even videos within Samsung Internet, while the Samsung Keyboard gains improved writing assistance. Multitasking has also been enhanced with a smoother split-screen mode, and Quick Share now allows faster transfers between Galaxy devices.

Security and privacy improvements are another focus. Secure Folder is now stronger, with the ability to hide apps and notifications when locked. It also requires a separate biometric check for entry, which gives users greater peace of mind when storing sensitive content.

The beta program plays an important role in shaping the final release. Everyday users help test the software under real-world conditions, uncovering bugs that might not appear in controlled testing environments. Feedback can be submitted through the Samsung Members app, and this helps Samsung polish the experience before the public launch.

Signing up for the beta is straightforward. Eligible device owners simply need to log into the Samsung Members app with their Samsung account and look for the beta registration banner. Once accepted, the beta software can be downloaded and installed directly from the phone’s Settings menu. Since beta versions may contain bugs, it is recommended that users back up their data before installing.

Samsung plans to begin the stable rollout of One UI 8 in September, starting with the Galaxy S25 series. From there, the update will gradually expand to other devices, including older flagships, foldables, and some mid-range models, across the remainder of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How do I know if my Samsung phone is eligible for the One UI 8 Beta?

A1: The beta program is currently available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In September, it will expand to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Check the Samsung Members app on your device to see if the beta registration banner is visible.

Q2: What should I do before installing the One UI 8 Beta?

A2: It is highly recommended to back up all your data using Samsung Smart Switch or a cloud service before installing any beta software. Beta versions can be unstable and may cause data loss.

Q3: Will the One UI 8 beta be available in India?

A3: Yes, Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 8 Beta Program is available for users in India, along with other countries like Korea, the UK, and the US.

Q4: Can I go back to One UI 7 after installing the One UI 8 Beta?

A4: You can revert to the previous software version, but this process typically requires a full data wipe of your device. It is not a simple step and will erase all your personal files and settings.