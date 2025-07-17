News

Samsung Opens New Business Experience Studio in Mumbai

Samsung launches a 6,500-square-foot Business Experience Studio in Mumbai, showcasing integrated B2B tech solutions.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
Samsung Opens New Business Experience Studio

Samsung, widely recognized as India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has officially opened its latest Business Experience Studio (BES) on the 28th floor of Oberoi Commerz-II, located in International Business Park, Goregaon East, Mumbai. The sprawling 6,500-square-foot facility is designed to spotlight how Samsung devices can work in sync to power an ecosystem of integrated business solutions tailored for B2B partners.

Contents
Key TakeawaysA Walkthrough of the BES Mumbai ZonesFrequently Asked Questions

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung’s Business Experience Studio in Mumbai spans 6,500 square feet.
  • It showcases real-world B2B tech solutions built around Samsung devices.
  • The studio caters to sectors including education, finance, healthcare, hospitality, retail, smart homes, and co-living.
  • It complements Samsung’s Executive Briefing Centre in Gurugram.
  • Visitors can explore, experiment with, and ideate business solutions within real-use settings.

Essentially, this new studio isn’t just a product showcase. It’s more of a collaborative space where businesses can explore hands-on experiences, test-drive digital solutions, and envision tech-integrated environments for their own operations. BES Mumbai is Samsung’s second such center in India, joining the earlier Executive Briefing Centre (EBC) in Gurugram.

JB Park, President & CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, described the new studio as a manifestation of Samsung’s belief in a future that’s intelligent, connected, human-centered, and sustainable. He emphasized that the BES offers a space where business stakeholders can immerse themselves in Samsung’s AI-powered technologies within real-world contexts—whether that’s a smart classroom, a high-tech hospital, or a fully digital banking interface. The idea is to support digital transformation in a way that’s not just innovative, but also scalable and practical.

At the inauguration, Shri Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra’s Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, pointed out that emerging technologies like AI and VR are fundamentally reshaping industries and service experiences—particularly as India ramps up its Digital India mission. Mumbai, he noted, is a driving force in this change, and Samsung’s BES only strengthens the city’s position as a hub for digital progress. According to him, bringing a global tech leader like Samsung into closer collaboration with Indian businesses bolsters the state’s vision of a future-ready ecosystem.

A Walkthrough of the BES Mumbai Zones

The BES Mumbai is organized into four thematic zones, each simulating different real-world environments to help clients see how digital upgrades might look in their own settings.

Zone 1 is focused on sectors like education, retail, finance, and healthcare. Think of this area as a smart lab of sorts—complete with interactive displays, tablets, and digital notice boards. You’ll find soft POS setups, air quality systems, and even diagnostic healthcare tools. It’s built to help institutions imagine next-gen classrooms, paperless branches, or high-tech retail outlets.

Zone 2 highlights Samsung’s unified and AI-connected solutions. Here, the SmartThings Pro platform takes center stage, presenting futuristic versions of meeting rooms and hotel rooms. The Wall—a high-resolution modular display—is also showcased as a multipurpose screen for industries ranging from automotive to government and corporate presentations.

In Zone 3, the focus shifts to startups and co-living spaces. Samsung’s everyday consumer appliances—like microwaves, side-by-side refrigerators, TVs, ACs, and washing machines—are displayed in a setting that mimics a startup-friendly, shared living space. Also included here are System ACs designed for commercial-scale needs.

Finally, Zone 4 explores smart home solutions. Visitors can walk through connected kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms, while separate areas spotlight immersive entertainment experiences like gaming and home cinema setups. It’s essentially a peek into what a tech-savvy home might look and feel like.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the purpose of Samsung’s Business Experience Studio (BES) in Mumbai?
A1: The studio is designed to help B2B partners explore Samsung’s ecosystem of connected devices in real-world applications. It’s a space for planning, testing, and developing digital solutions tailored to various commercial needs.

Q2: Which sectors can benefit from visiting the BES Mumbai?
A2: Startups, educational institutions, banks, hotels, hospitals, retail businesses, and co-living operators—all can find customized solutions and inspiration within the studio.

Q3: What types of products are showcased in the BES Mumbai?
A3: A wide range, including interactive displays, tablets, POS systems, diagnostic equipment, SmartThings Pro setups, The Wall display, smart appliances, and commercial System ACs.

Q4: Where is the Business Experience Studio located?
A4: It’s on the 28th Floor of Oberoi Commerz-II, International Business Park, Goregaon East, Mumbai.

iPhone 17 Series Full Colors Revealed in New Leak
Amazon Extends Big Savings on HP Laptops; Don’t Miss Out
Google Boosts Pixel Support in India with Same-Day Repairs and Doorstep Service
Meta AI Introduces Imagine Me Image Generation to India for Popular Chat Apps
AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 Processor Arrives for Copilot+ PCs
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article iPhone 17 Series Full Colors Revealed in New Leak iPhone 17 Series Full Colors Revealed in New Leak
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS Buds Review: A Balanced Audio Experience
JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS Buds Review: A Balanced Audio Experience
Anarc Smartwatch
Layers Anarc Smartwatch Review: A Bold Statement on Your Wrist
Moto G96 5G Review: A Closer Look at Motorola's Mid-Range Contender
Moto G96 5G Review: A Closer Look at Motorola’s Mid-Range Contender
Truke Aura
Truke Buds AURA TWS Review – A budget friendly option!
UltraProlink Introduces MACH AC 200 Car Inverter
UltraProlink Introduces MACH AC 200 Car Inverter
By Mahak Aggarwal
realme Buds T200
realme Buds T200 Launching July 24 with realme 15 Series
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like