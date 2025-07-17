Samsung Opens New Business Experience Studio in Mumbai

Samsung, widely recognized as India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has officially opened its latest Business Experience Studio (BES) on the 28th floor of Oberoi Commerz-II, located in International Business Park, Goregaon East, Mumbai. The sprawling 6,500-square-foot facility is designed to spotlight how Samsung devices can work in sync to power an ecosystem of integrated business solutions tailored for B2B partners.

Key Takeaways

Samsung’s Business Experience Studio in Mumbai spans 6,500 square feet.

It showcases real-world B2B tech solutions built around Samsung devices.

The studio caters to sectors including education, finance, healthcare, hospitality, retail, smart homes, and co-living.

It complements Samsung’s Executive Briefing Centre in Gurugram.

Visitors can explore, experiment with, and ideate business solutions within real-use settings.

Essentially, this new studio isn’t just a product showcase. It’s more of a collaborative space where businesses can explore hands-on experiences, test-drive digital solutions, and envision tech-integrated environments for their own operations. BES Mumbai is Samsung’s second such center in India, joining the earlier Executive Briefing Centre (EBC) in Gurugram.

JB Park, President & CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, described the new studio as a manifestation of Samsung’s belief in a future that’s intelligent, connected, human-centered, and sustainable. He emphasized that the BES offers a space where business stakeholders can immerse themselves in Samsung’s AI-powered technologies within real-world contexts—whether that’s a smart classroom, a high-tech hospital, or a fully digital banking interface. The idea is to support digital transformation in a way that’s not just innovative, but also scalable and practical.

At the inauguration, Shri Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra’s Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, pointed out that emerging technologies like AI and VR are fundamentally reshaping industries and service experiences—particularly as India ramps up its Digital India mission. Mumbai, he noted, is a driving force in this change, and Samsung’s BES only strengthens the city’s position as a hub for digital progress. According to him, bringing a global tech leader like Samsung into closer collaboration with Indian businesses bolsters the state’s vision of a future-ready ecosystem.

A Walkthrough of the BES Mumbai Zones

The BES Mumbai is organized into four thematic zones, each simulating different real-world environments to help clients see how digital upgrades might look in their own settings.

Zone 1 is focused on sectors like education, retail, finance, and healthcare. Think of this area as a smart lab of sorts—complete with interactive displays, tablets, and digital notice boards. You’ll find soft POS setups, air quality systems, and even diagnostic healthcare tools. It’s built to help institutions imagine next-gen classrooms, paperless branches, or high-tech retail outlets.

Zone 2 highlights Samsung’s unified and AI-connected solutions. Here, the SmartThings Pro platform takes center stage, presenting futuristic versions of meeting rooms and hotel rooms. The Wall—a high-resolution modular display—is also showcased as a multipurpose screen for industries ranging from automotive to government and corporate presentations.

In Zone 3, the focus shifts to startups and co-living spaces. Samsung’s everyday consumer appliances—like microwaves, side-by-side refrigerators, TVs, ACs, and washing machines—are displayed in a setting that mimics a startup-friendly, shared living space. Also included here are System ACs designed for commercial-scale needs.

Finally, Zone 4 explores smart home solutions. Visitors can walk through connected kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms, while separate areas spotlight immersive entertainment experiences like gaming and home cinema setups. It’s essentially a peek into what a tech-savvy home might look and feel like.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the purpose of Samsung’s Business Experience Studio (BES) in Mumbai?

A1: The studio is designed to help B2B partners explore Samsung’s ecosystem of connected devices in real-world applications. It’s a space for planning, testing, and developing digital solutions tailored to various commercial needs.

Q2: Which sectors can benefit from visiting the BES Mumbai?

A2: Startups, educational institutions, banks, hotels, hospitals, retail businesses, and co-living operators—all can find customized solutions and inspiration within the studio.

Q3: What types of products are showcased in the BES Mumbai?

A3: A wide range, including interactive displays, tablets, POS systems, diagnostic equipment, SmartThings Pro setups, The Wall display, smart appliances, and commercial System ACs.

Q4: Where is the Business Experience Studio located?

A4: It’s on the 28th Floor of Oberoi Commerz-II, International Business Park, Goregaon East, Mumbai.