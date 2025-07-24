Samsung Opens New Premium Experience Store in Mumbai’s Andheri West

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has just opened the doors to a new premium experience store in Mumbai. Located at the Lotus Trade Centre in the heart of Andheri West, the 1,600 sq. ft. space officially launched on July 22, 2025. The store is designed as a comprehensive destination where customers can explore Samsung’s latest innovations up close and see firsthand how its connected device ecosystem works in everyday scenarios.

The area itself is a bustling hub for retail and lifestyle, making it a fitting spot for this kind of immersive experience. With this launch, Samsung is clearly aiming to deepen its premium retail presence in Mumbai and, perhaps more importantly, provide a more hands-on environment for people to engage with its technology.

Inside the store, visitors will find the full lineup of Galaxy devices. That includes everything from smartphones and tablets to laptops, smartwatches, and even smart rings. There are designated areas that let customers interact with these products in real-world settings, and one of the key highlights is the SmartThings zone. This section demonstrates how Samsung’s connected platform brings together various devices and home appliances into one cohesive system.

What adds another layer to this store is the focus on service and education. There’s a full-service center built right in, offering post-purchase support. Plus, the store will regularly host ‘Learn @ Samsung’ workshops. These sessions are meant to be especially useful for millennials and Gen Z audiences, with topics covering AI-powered photography, creativity tools, and productivity hacks using Galaxy devices. It’s a pretty strategic way to keep customers not just buying but also fully utilizing their tech.

To celebrate the opening, Samsung is rolling out several limited times offers through Paytm First. Customers can take advantage of more than 30 free subscriptions across OTT, music, and wellness apps. On top of that, there are discounts on gift cards from over 40 brands, special deals on travel and dining, and even buy-one-get-one-free buffet offers at more than 100 restaurants nationwide.

Sumit Walia, Vice President at Samsung India, summed it up by saying this store is a significant move in their broader effort to expand premium retail experiences. He mentioned it’s about more than just sales; it’s about creating destinations that combine technology, customer engagement, and service.

Adding to that convenience is Samsung Store+, a digital feature within the store that lets customers browse devices and schedule home delivery, streamlining the entire shopping process.

In short, this new space in Andheri West isn’t just another showroom. It feels like Samsung is trying to make it a place where technology meets lifestyle, with a bit of fun, a lot of functionality, and a strong emphasis on being hands-on.

