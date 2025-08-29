Samsung Opens Pre-Reservations for New Galaxy Tab S10 AI Tablets in India

Samsung has officially started pre-reservations in India for what many believe will be the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The company hasn’t confirmed the exact model names just yet, but considering the timing and past release cycles, it seems almost certain that we’re looking at the successors to the Tab S9 line.

Customers interested in getting early access can now pre-reserve one of these upcoming tablets by paying a token amount of ₹1,000. Along with that, Samsung is offering a complimentary 45W travel adapter, which normally retails for ₹3,499. It’s a practical bonus, especially if you plan to make full use of fast charging.

Key Takeaways

Booking amount: ₹1,000

Complimentary item: 45W Samsung Travel Adapter worth ₹3,499

Where to reserve: Samsung.com, Samsung Smart Cafés, Flipkart, Amazon India, and other major outlets

Expected models: Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S10+, and Tab S10 Ultra

Highlight feature: Galaxy AI capabilities

As for what to expect, rumors and leaks suggest the series will continue Samsung’s focus on premium materials and ultra-slim profiles. The Tab S10 Ultra, for instance, is likely to feature a large 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Tab S10+ and base model may offer more compact options. All three are expected to retain water and dust resistance, along with solid build quality.

Unlike earlier expectations, Samsung might go with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chip for the Indian variant instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While that could surprise some fans, early benchmarks suggest this chip can deliver top-tier performance in terms of gaming, multitasking, and general responsiveness. Storage could go up to 1TB on the Ultra variant, with RAM configurations ranging from 12GB to possibly 16GB on higher-end models.

Display-wise, the tablets are likely to use Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels, which have consistently delivered crisp, vivid visuals. These displays tend to handle high refresh rates and HDR content very well, which makes them ideal for both content consumption and creative workflows.

A Closer Look at Galaxy AI

One of the more interesting additions this year is Galaxy AI. Samsung first rolled out this suite of features with its Galaxy S24 smartphones, and now it looks like tablets are next in line. The larger form factor might actually make these tools even more useful.

Features like Circle to Search let you search for anything on your screen just by circling it. Note Assist helps summarize or format content inside Samsung Notes. Live Translate provides real-time translation during phone calls, which could be genuinely helpful for international communication or remote work. While Samsung hasn’t detailed exactly which AI features will come to the tablets, these are safe bets based on what we’ve seen before.

How to Pre-Reserve and What You Get

The pre-reservation process is pretty straightforward. You can go to Samsung’s official website, walk into a Samsung Smart Café, or use major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Once you pay ₹1,000, you receive a unique code or coupon. This code can later be used at the time of official launch to apply your reservation toward the purchase.

The biggest advantage here, aside from securing your place in line, is the free 45W travel adapter. It supports Samsung’s fast charging protocols and helps reduce downtime. And considering it’s included at no extra cost, that’s a solid perk for early buyers.

Samsung hasn’t announced an exact launch date yet, but judging by the reservation window, the full unveiling should be right around the corner. If you’re looking for a high-performance tablet with built-in AI features and fast charging right out of the box, this series might be worth keeping an eye on.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are the new Samsung AI tablets called?

A. While not officially confirmed, the new lineup is widely expected to be named the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S10+, and Tab S10 Ultra.

Q. How much will the new Galaxy tablets cost in India?

A. Samsung has not announced the official prices yet. For perspective, the Galaxy Tab S9 series started at ₹72,999 at launch, so the new models may be priced in a similar range.

Q. When will the new Samsung tablets be released in India?

A. An exact launch date has not been provided. However, the start of pre-reservations indicates that the official launch is likely to happen in the coming weeks.

Q. Is the ₹1000 pre-reservation amount refundable?

A. Typically, this amount is adjusted against the final price of the tablet. If a customer decides not to purchase the device, the token amount is usually refundable, but it is best to check the specific terms and conditions on Samsung’s website or with the retailer at the time of booking.

Q. What is Galaxy AI?

A. Galaxy AI is Samsung’s suite of on-device and cloud-based artificial intelligence features. It includes tools for real-time translation, intelligent photo editing, note summarization, and a new way to search called Circle to Search.