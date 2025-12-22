Samsung plans Galaxy S26 series launch for February 2026

Samsung is reportedly gearing up for its next major Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2026, where it plans to introduce the Galaxy S26 series. According to reports from Yonhap News Agency, the company may be slightly adjusting its usual schedule. Instead of the January launch window seen last year, this time the announcement is expected to happen a little later, perhaps toward the second half of February.

The event itself is likely to take place in San Francisco, California, a familiar stage for Samsung’s flagship launches. On display should be the full premium lineup: the Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra. From the sound of early reports, Samsung is not radically changing its formula, but it is refining many of the areas that users have been quietly asking for.

Key takeaways at a glance

Launch timeline: The Galaxy S26 series is expected to be unveiled in February 2026, with retail availability following in early March.

Next-generation processors: Samsung plans to introduce the Exynos 2600, said to be the world’s first 2nm smartphone chipset, alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Display upgrades: The standard Galaxy S26 could move up to a 6.3-inch display, while the Ultra model may hit a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

Battery and charging: Faster 60W wired charging is tipped for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, while the base model may receive a larger 4,300mAh battery.

Software experience: All three models are expected to ship with One UI 8.5, built on Android 16, bringing expanded AI features and camera enhancements.

Powerful new hardware and regional chip strategy

Samsung has already confirmed the Exynos 2600, marking its first smartphone processor built on a 2nm architecture. On paper, it looks like a meaningful step forward. The chip reportedly uses a new 10-core CPU layout and pairs it with the Xclipse 960 GPU, which should deliver noticeable gains in gaming performance and overall efficiency. Samsung is also introducing Heat Path Block technology, designed to improve thermal management during demanding tasks like extended gaming sessions or 4K video recording.

As in previous years, Samsung seems set to continue its dual-chip approach depending on region. In markets such as India and parts of Europe, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus may ship with either the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, however, is expected to rely exclusively on Qualcomm’s flagship chip worldwide, reinforcing its position as the performance-focused option in the lineup. That distinction feels deliberate, and probably reassuring for power users.

Design tweaks and camera improvements

On the design front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could see a subtle but noticeable change. Reports suggest Samsung may move away from the individual floating camera rings and adopt a pill-shaped camera module instead. The display itself is expected to remain a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel, though with higher peak brightness that should make outdoor use more comfortable, especially under harsh sunlight.

Camera hardware on the base models may not change dramatically, at least not on paper. The Ultra model, once again, is set to lead with a 200MP primary sensor. The real improvements are likely to come from software. One UI 8.5 is said to introduce features like Smart Clipboard and Privacy Protection, which uses AI to automatically blur sensitive information in documents or images before sharing. It sounds like a small thing, but in everyday use, it could be genuinely helpful.

Battery life and faster charging

Charging speeds are another area where Samsung appears ready to make a long-awaited move. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to support 60W wired charging, an upgrade from the 45W limit that has stuck around for several generations. It should also support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, opening the door to a new ecosystem of magnetic chargers and accessories.

The standard Galaxy S26 is not being left behind either. A larger 4,300mAh battery is rumored, which should translate into better all-day endurance for users who prefer a more compact device. It is not revolutionary, but it feels like a practical and overdue improvement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When can I buy the Galaxy S26 in India?

A1: The Galaxy S26 series is expected to be unveiled in late February 2026. If Samsung follows its usual release pattern, sales in India should begin by early March 2026.

Q2: Will the Galaxy S26 Ultra have a better camera than the S25 Ultra?

A2: The hardware may look similar with a 200MP main sensor, but the new AI-based Visual Perception System and improved noise reduction from both the Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon chips should result in better photo and video quality overall.

Q3: What is the expected price of the Galaxy S26 series?

A3: Early estimates suggest the base Galaxy S26 could start at around Rs 80,000 in India, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be priced at approximately Rs 1,34,999.

Q4: Does the Galaxy S26 support magnetic charging?

A4: Yes, current reports indicate that the Galaxy S26 lineup will support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, allowing better alignment with compatible chargers and accessories, similar in concept to Apple’s MagSafe system.