Samsung Presents ‘AI for All’ Vision at India Mobile Congress 2025

Samsung, one of India’s most prominent consumer electronics companies, has showcased its vision of ‘AI for All’ at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. The showcase aligns perfectly with this year’s theme, “Innovate to Transform,” and offers a glimpse into what the future of AI-powered living and connectivity might look like. The company’s presentation focuses on how artificial intelligence can be seamlessly integrated into everyday devices and systems, making advanced technology accessible to consumers across the country.

Key Takeaways

Samsung’s central theme at IMC 2025 is ‘AI for All,’ a vision centered on making artificial intelligence both accessible and meaningful in people’s daily lives.

The company’s booth received visits from several dignitaries, including Union Minister for Communications Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The presentation is organized into five zones: Galaxy AI, Command Centre, SmartThings, AI for Education, and Samsung Network.

New flagship devices such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 form a major part of the AI experience.

The Samsung booth turned out to be a major attraction at the event, drawing large crowds and notable figures from the government. Among the distinguished visitors were Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of Northeastern Region, Shri Pemmasani Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Communications, and Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi. JB Park, President & CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, personally welcomed the officials and guided them through the company’s latest AI-driven innovations.

“India Mobile Congress is a celebration of technology’s power to alter lives,” said JB Park. “Our vision of ‘AI for All’ stems from our belief that artificial intelligence should be a tool for every individual, business, and community in India. We reaffirm our objective to co-create the future with India, where technology promotes inclusion and helps people lead better lives.”

Samsung’s presentation is divided into five thoughtfully designed zones, each illustrating a different aspect of its ‘AI for All’ approach. The Galaxy AI Zone focuses on tools that enhance personal productivity and creativity. The Command Centre Zone demonstrates secure, AI-based systems for managing smart cities, all safeguarded by Samsung Knox. The SmartThings Zone highlights connected living solutions aimed at energy efficiency and wellness. The AI for Education Zone showcases learning platforms tailored for both students and teachers, while the Samsung Network Zone presents advanced 5G and AI network technologies that enable faster and more reliable connectivity.

The Galaxy AI experience, one of the key highlights, features devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold7, and Galaxy Z Flip7. These come equipped with AI-powered features such as Live Translate, Note Assist, and Circle to Search, designed to make communication and organization more intuitive. Complementing these are the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, which integrate with Galaxy AI and Samsung Health to provide personalized wellness insights and adaptive audio experiences.

Samsung’s efforts extend beyond just devices. Its AI for Education initiative, supported by Galaxy products and learning platforms, aims to empower both students and educators across India. This initiative not only contributes to building digital skills but also aligns with Samsung’s broader goal of supporting an AI-ready nation.

In many ways, the company’s showcase at IMC 2025 feels less like a tech exhibition and more like a preview of a connected future, one where artificial intelligence quietly works behind the scenes, improving lives in ways both large and small.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Samsung’s main theme at IMC 2025?

A. Samsung’s main theme at the India Mobile Congress 2025 is ‘AI for All,’ which focuses on integrating artificial intelligence into everyday life for everyone.

Q. Which new Samsung phones were displayed at IMC 2025?

A. The devices featured in the Galaxy AI experience include the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold7, and Galaxy Z Flip7.

Q. What is the SmartThings Zone about?

A. The SmartThings Zone demonstrates connected home solutions that help with energy conservation, health monitoring, and sustainability through interconnected devices.

Q. Who from the government visited the Samsung booth?

A. The Samsung booth was visited by several officials, including Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia (Union Minister for Communications), Shri Pemmasani Chandrashekhar (Minister of State, Ministry of Communications), and Smt. Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister of Delhi).

Q. What is Galaxy AI?

A. Galaxy AI is a suite of artificial intelligence features available on Samsung devices. It includes tools like Live Translate for real-time language translation, Note Assist for summarizing notes, and Circle to Search for quick visual searches.