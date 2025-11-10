Samsung Releases One UI 8.5 Update for Galaxy Phones and Tablets

Samsung has officially started pushing out its One UI 8.5 software update to Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This latest version places strong emphasis on user customization, smarter AI integrations, and overall smoother performance. Alongside that, it refreshes the design of several core apps and adds meaningful privacy and accessibility improvements.

Key Takeaways

One UI 8.5 introduces a redesigned, fully customizable Quick Panel that can be arranged either vertically or horizontally.

New AI features include automatic call screening and NFC-based Quick Share for faster tap-to-transfer file sharing.

A new “Private Display” mode narrows viewing angles for better privacy, and an adaptive dimming feature helps minimize flicker for users with photosensitive epilepsy.

The rollout began in October 2025 for the Galaxy S25 series and Samsung’s latest foldables, with older models gradually joining the schedule.

What’s New in One UI 8.5

The One UI 8.5 update makes quite a noticeable difference in how Galaxy devices feel day to day. Perhaps the biggest visual change lies in the Quick Panel, which now gives users almost full control over its layout. You can drag toggles and sliders around, stack them vertically or horizontally, and even remove buttons you rarely touch.

Core apps such as Gallery, My Files, and Phone have also received a gentle redesign. They now feature more compact tab bars, rounded corners, and pill-shaped icons, creating a softer, cleaner interface. To make one-handed use easier, Samsung has shifted search bars to the bottom of the screen in many system apps-a small but thoughtful tweak.

AI capabilities have also stepped up. The new automatic call screening condenses call alerts into concise summaries, saving you from unnecessary interruptions. Quick Share, now enhanced with NFC, lets you transfer files instantly by tapping two Galaxy devices together. There’s also a smart network tool that uses AI to seamlessly switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data depending on speed and security conditions.

For photography enthusiasts, Samsung added fresh camera presets like “Blockbuster” and “Thriller,” plus simplified access to video settings.

When it comes to privacy, One UI 8.5 brings a “Private Display” mode that limits screen visibility from side angles-handy when using your phone in public. Meanwhile, accessibility gets a boost through a new auto-dimming function that reduces screen flicker, helping protect users sensitive to flashing light.

Other small touches include new gesture shortcuts, such as double-tapping the back of your phone to toggle the flashlight or take a screenshot. The battery indicator has been simplified into a minimalist percentage that changes color based on charge level, giving a cleaner look at a glance.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy Devices

Samsung plans a broad rollout, covering almost every major Galaxy lineup. Here’s the full list of devices eligible for the One UI 8.5 update:

Galaxy S Series

S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge

S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE

S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE

S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE

Galaxy Z Series (Foldables)

Z Fold 7, Fold 6, Fold 5, Fold 4, Fold SE

Z Flip 7, Flip 6, Flip 5, Flip 4

Galaxy Tab Series

Tab S10+, S10 Ultra, S10 FE

Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, S9 FE

Tab S8 series, S6 Lite (2024), Tab A9, A9+, Tab Active 5

Galaxy A Series

A73, A56, A55, A54, A53

A36, A35, A34, A33

A26, A25, A24, A12

A16 (LTE/5G), A15 (LTE/5G), A14 (LTE/5G), A06 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy M Series

M56, M55, M55s, M54, M53

M35, M34, M33, M16, M15, M06, M05

Galaxy F Series

F56, F55, F54, F34

F16, F15, F14 (LTE), F06, F05

Galaxy XCover Series (Rugged)

XCover 7, XCover 7 Pro, XCover 6 Pro

Global Rollout Timeline

The One UI 8.5 rollout began in early October 2025 for the Galaxy S25, Fold 6, and Flip 6 in key markets including South Korea, Europe, and India.

The first wave (October 2–6) targeted the Galaxy S23 lineup, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and the Tab S9 and S8 series. A second wave followed in mid-October, reaching the Galaxy S22 family and S21 FE.

In India, the update for the Galaxy S24 series, Tab S10 FE, and several A-series phones started rolling out around the same time. Most of these devices should complete the update cycle by November.

Looking ahead, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series will launch with One UI 8.5 pre-installed in early 2026.

If you’re unsure whether the update is ready for your device, you can manually check by heading to Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: How can I check if my device is eligible for the One UI 8.5 update?

A1: Go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. If the update is available, it will appear there.

Q2: Will the Galaxy S21 series receive the One UI 8.5 update?

A2: Yes. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, and S21 FE are all on the update list.

Q3: What exactly is the new “Private Display” feature?

A3: Private Display is a privacy-focused tool that reduces side-view visibility, keeping your screen contents hidden from onlookers-especially useful in public spaces.

Q4: Is the Galaxy A54 getting One UI 8.5?

A4: Yes, the Galaxy A54 is officially included in the list of eligible devices.

Q5: How does Quick Panel customization work now?

A5: Within the Quick Panel settings, you can drag and reposition toggles, sliders, and widgets to suit your layout preference. You can even switch from grid to vertical view and hide unused functions entirely.