Samsung reveals AI home appliance lineup for CES 2026

Samsung Electronics is getting ready to unveil its latest generation of AI-connected home appliances at CES 2026, taking place in Las Vegas from January 6 to January 9. This year’s lineup is clearly focused on making everyday household tasks a bit easier and, in some cases, faster, by combining upgraded hardware with more adaptive software. The company’s emphasis seems to be on appliances that quietly learn how people actually use them, rather than forcing users to adjust their habits around rigid settings.

Among the headline products Samsung plans to showcase are the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, the WindFree Pro Air Conditioner, and the Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum. Across laundry, cooling, and floor care, these devices rely on sensors, machine learning, and real-time data to respond to changing conditions in the home. On paper at least, the idea is to reduce manual adjustments and make automation feel more practical than gimmicky.

Key Takeaways

The 2026 Bespoke AI Laundry Combo cuts down wash and dry times using a high-pressure Speed Spray system and a redesigned heat exchanger.

Samsung’s new WindFree Pro Air Conditioner uses a three-blade design to deliver seven airflow modes instead of relying on a single blade.

The Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum is powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor to better recognize pets, cables, and liquid spills.

Samsung’s AirDresser now connects directly with the Laundry Combo to recommend fabric-specific care cycles automatically.

Smarter laundry and fabric care

The updated Bespoke AI Laundry Combo places a strong focus on speed without completely sacrificing fabric care, which is often a concern with faster wash cycles. It introduces a Super Speed cycle that helps detergent soak into clothes more quickly, followed by a revised drying system that aims to shorten overall cycle times. Samsung has also added an Auto Open Door+ feature, which allows air to circulate inside the drum once a cycle ends, helping prevent the musty smells that can develop when damp clothes sit too long.

The machine relies on AI Wash & Dry+ sensors to estimate load weight and identify fabric types such as denim, synthetics, or outdoor materials. In theory, this allows it to fine-tune water usage, temperature, and drying time more accurately. Samsung is also planning to release a more affordable version of the combo, which includes a smaller 2.8-inch LCD display and a manual jog dial, suggesting the company is trying to make this technology accessible beyond just its premium tier.

For more delicate clothing, Samsung is expanding the role of its Bespoke AI AirDresser. The new model includes an Auto Wrinkle Care system that uses Dual JetSteam to eliminate odors and kill 99.9% of certain bacteria. What’s interesting here is how it works alongside the Laundry Combo through Auto Cycle Link. For example, if a blouse is washed in the machine, the AirDresser can automatically prepare an appropriate silk or delicate cycle once the garment is transferred. It feels like a small detail, but it could save users from second-guessing fabric settings.

Advanced cooling and smarter navigation

On the cooling side, the WindFree Pro Air Conditioner moves away from the traditional single-blade airflow design. Instead, it uses three blades, allowing the unit to push air up to 15% faster in Max Wind mode or distribute it more evenly in Surround Wind mode. This design supports seven different airflow patterns, which gives the system more flexibility depending on room size and layout.

The AC also features a built-in radar sensor that detects where people are positioned in the room. Based on this data, it can direct airflow toward occupants or away from them to avoid an uncomfortable cold draft. Samsung’s AI Energy Mode monitors usage patterns and environmental conditions to reduce unnecessary power consumption, with the company claiming energy savings of up to 30%. While real-world results will vary, the approach suggests a push toward smarter, more responsive climate control rather than simple temperature maintenance.

For floor cleaning, the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra brings noticeable upgrades to navigation and obstacle handling. It uses Easy Pass wheels that allow the robot to climb door thresholds up to 2.4 inches high, which could help it move more freely between rooms. The vacuum can now tell the difference between solid debris and liquid spills. Depending on user preferences set in the app, it can either mop the spill or avoid the area entirely. That kind of decision-making, while still limited, hints at more nuanced cleaning behavior over time.

Samsung plans to showcase all of these products at its showroom inside the Wynn Las Vegas during CES 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the main benefit of the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo 2026 model?

A1: The biggest improvement is speed. The 2026 model uses a Booster Heat Exchanger and a high-pressure Speed Spray system to complete full wash and dry cycles in significantly less time than earlier versions.

Q2: How does the new WindFree Pro AC save electricity?

A2: The AI Energy Mode monitors both indoor and outdoor temperatures and adjusts the compressor speed accordingly. By reducing frequent starts and stops, the system can cut electricity usage by up to 30%.

Q3: Can the new Samsung robot vacuum climb over thick rugs or door sills?

A3: Yes, the Jet Bot Steam Ultra includes Easy Pass Wheel technology, allowing it to lift its body and cross obstacles up to 2.4 inches, or roughly 6 cm, in height.

Q4: Does the AirDresser actually clean clothes?

A4: The AirDresser uses high-temperature steam and airflow to remove wrinkles, odors, and dust while sanitizing fabrics. It does not replace a washing machine for heavily soiled items, but it is effective for refreshing and disinfecting garments.

Q5: When will these products be available in India?

A5: Although the global reveal takes place at CES 2026 in January, Samsung typically introduces its premium Bespoke lineup in India a few months later. Local pricing and availability details are expected after the Las Vegas event.