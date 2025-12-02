News

Samsung reveals Galaxy Z TriFold with triple screen design and large battery

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
Samsung reveals Galaxy Z TriFold with triple screen design and large battery

Samsung Electronics today introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold, a device that feels like one of those ideas people kept imagining for years but weren’t entirely sure would ever reach consumers. It folds twice, which might sound a bit unusual at first, yet it genuinely aims to bridge that long running gap between carrying a phone and carrying a tablet. When folded, it behaves like a typical smartphone. When opened, its full 10 inch display appears, making the whole concept suddenly feel more practical than experimental. It ships with Android 16 along with Samsung’s One UI 8 layered on top.

Key Takeaways

  • Display: 10 inch Main Screen (120Hz) and 6.5 inch Cover Screen
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy (3nm)
  • Battery: 5,600 mAh three cell system with 45W charging
  • Camera: 200MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP Telephoto
  • Durability: Titanium hinge housing and IP48 water resistance
  • Offer: 50 percent discount on one time display repair costs

Design and Engineering

The Galaxy Z TriFold measures only 3.9 mm when fully open, which is surprisingly thin considering the complexity of a tri fold design. Once closed, its thickness increases to 12.9 mm. Samsung engineered this using its new Armor FlexHinge, a mechanism that relies on two hinges of different sizes and a dual rail system. This structure coordinates the movement of all three panels while reducing the visible gap when the device is folded.

Material selection leans heavily toward durability. The hinge housing uses titanium, the frame uses Advanced Armor Aluminum, and the back panel is made from a ceramic glass fiber reinforced polymer. The total weight ends up at 309 grams, which might seem a bit noticeable but still reasonable for a device with this much hardware packed inside. For water resistance, the phone carries an IP48 rating, meaning it can survive freshwater immersion up to about 1.5 meters. It does not, however, protect against dust or sand, which is something users may want to keep in mind.

Display and Multitasking

The centerpiece is the 10 inch QXGA Plus Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. Its adaptive refresh rate ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz, and brightness peaks at 1600 nits. When folded, the 6.5 inch cover screen takes over, and interestingly, this external display is even brighter at 2600 nits.

Samsung also tried to take advantage of the extra real estate through software. Users can run three apps side by side in portrait mode. In a practical sense, you could watch a video, skim through emails, and browse the web at the same time without awkwardly resizing windows. The phone also supports standalone Samsung DeX, which allows it to act as a desktop style setup when connected to a monitor. Up to four workspaces can be managed at once, something that might appeal to people who juggle tasks frequently or simply enjoy having several windows open.

Performance and Hardware

Inside the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Built on a 3nm process, it is designed to handle heavier workloads and AI driven tasks. To support the performance demands, Samsung fitted a 5,600 mAh battery split into three cells, one for each panel, to keep the weight distribution even. The charging speed reaches 45W, giving users roughly a 50 percent charge in about 30 minutes.

The camera system includes a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Both the main display and cover display feature 10MP front cameras, making it easier to join video calls on whichever screen you happen to be using.

Availability and Offers

Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z TriFold in Korea on December 12, 2025. Other regions, including the U.S. and UAE, are expected to follow shortly after. The India launch date remains unconfirmed, although Samsung usually keeps that schedule close to global rollouts.

Buyers receive a 50 percent discount on one time display repairs, a gesture likely aimed at reducing concerns about the cost of fixing foldable screens. In addition, customers get a 6 month trial of Google AI Pro with 2TB of cloud storage included.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z TriFold?

A1: The device features a 5,600 mAh battery system divided into three cells for weight balance.

Q2: Is the Galaxy Z TriFold waterproof?

A2: It has an IP48 rating. This protects against freshwater submersion for up to 30 minutes but does not offer protection against dust or sand.

Q3: Does it support a microSD card?

A3: No, the Galaxy Z TriFold does not support microSD card expansion. It comes with internal storage options of 512GB or 1TB.

Q4: Which processor does the phone use?

A4: It uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, built on a 3nm process.

Q5: Can I use a stylus with the screen?

A5: The official announcement does not explicitly mention S Pen support for this model. Users should check the final retail box contents.

Srishti Gulati
BySrishti Gulati
Leave a Comment

