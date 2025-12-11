Samsung Reveals New Plans for India Operations on 30th Anniversary

As Samsung celebrates its 30 year journey in India, the company has taken a moment to look back at how far it has come while also laying out an ambitious roadmap for what comes next. The announcement feels like a natural milestone for a brand that has become deeply woven into India’s technology landscape, and, I think, perhaps even into everyday life for many people. What stood out most in this new vision is the emphasis on products designed within India, for India, backed by local talent and long term investment in advanced technologies.

A Major Financial Milestone

Samsung shared that its revenue in India has now reached INR 1.11 lakh crore, a figure that easily places it among the largest multinational brands operating in the country. It is also worth noting that Samsung claims to be the only brand providing a full spectrum of Artificial Intelligence enabled consumer electronics in India. This covers everything from smartphones and smart TVs to refrigerators, washing machines, and other digital appliances. The number is impressive, but what it signals about Samsung’s scale and reach in India is perhaps even more telling.

Manufacturing and Research Growth

Since setting foot in India back in 1995, the company has steadily expanded its operations. Today, it runs two significant manufacturing facilities. The Noida plant, which many people may already know about, is often referred to as one of the largest mobile phone factories in the world. The second facility is located in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Alongside manufacturing, Samsung continues to double down on research capabilities. It operates three major R&D centers in Noida, Bengaluru, and Delhi, supported by a design center in Delhi NCR. Over the years, engineers from these facilities have filed more than 14,000 patents. The volume alone hints at the influence Indian developers have had on Samsung’s global research efforts, even though the day to day work behind these innovations tends to be far less visible.

Focus on Artificial Intelligence

Much of Samsung’s forward looking vision rests on the foundation of AI. The company now combines its ecosystem of devices through SmartThings, the platform that connects Galaxy AI on smartphones, Bespoke AI on home appliances, and Vision AI on televisions. The idea is to create a smoother, more intuitive experience for users, where devices communicate effortlessly with one another.

Speaking about the future, JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, noted that the company’s journey has been shaped by India’s confidence and ambition. He also said that young Indians expect technology that is secure, simple, and helpful in their everyday routines. Samsung plans to work closely with the government to support the country’s digital progress, though the details of how this partnership will evolve are still something we will probably see unfold over time.

Community Support and Future Skills

Another area Samsung highlighted is its community focused work. The company states that more than 1.5 million people in India have benefitted from its various social initiatives. Many of these programs concentrate on skilling students in AI, the Internet of Things, and coding. It is an effort aimed at preparing young people for jobs that may not even exist yet but seem increasingly likely as technology continues to shift.

Samsung is also expanding its retail and service network. It recently opened its premium lifestyle store, Samsung BKC, in Mumbai, along with a business center in Gurugram. With more than 3,000 service points across India, the brand appears committed to reaching consumers regardless of whether they live in large cities or smaller towns.

