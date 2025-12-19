Samsung SmartThings Adds Support for Matter 1.5 Cameras

Samsung Electronics announced today that its SmartThings platform now supports Matter 1.5, making it the first in the industry to integrate Matter-compatible cameras. This update allows users to manage security cameras and video doorbells from various manufacturers directly through the SmartThings app. The rollout begins at the end of December 2025, positioning Samsung as the provider of the most diverse Matter device ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

Industry First: SmartThings is the first smart home platform to adopt the Matter 1.5 camera standard.

Broad Features: Support includes live video streaming, two-way audio, and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) controls.

Hardware Partners: Samsung is working with brands like Aqara, Eve, and Ulticam to launch new cameras by March 2026.

Expanded Device List: The update also improves support for “closures” such as garage doors, blinds, and gates.

Security Focus: Features include motion detection alerts, event history, and the ability to set privacy zones.

Understanding Matter 1.5 and Camera Integration

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), a global organization of over 390 companies, released the Matter 1.5 specification in November 2025. This version is a major step for the industry because it finally brings smart cameras into a unified system. Previously, cameras often required specific apps from each brand, which made managing a home security system difficult for people who own devices from different companies.

Matter is a global connectivity standard that uses Internet Protocol (IP) to let smart devices talk to each other regardless of the brand. With Matter 1.5, cameras can now use a common language. SmartThings, the Samsung smart home platform, uses this standard to let you view an indoor camera from one brand and an outdoor doorbell from another on a single screen.

New Features for Better Home Monitoring

The integration of Matter 1.5 brings several advanced tools to the SmartThings app. Users can now enjoy live video streaming with low lag thanks to WebRTC technology. Two-way communication allows you to speak to visitors at the door or talk to pets while you are away from home.

The standard also supports motion detection. When a camera sees movement, it can send an alert to your phone or trigger a routine, such as turning on the porch lights. For cameras with mechanical movement, users can control pan, tilt, and zoom functions within the app. Privacy is also a priority, as the update allows for “block zones” to prevent cameras from recording specific private areas.

Better Control for Garage Doors and Blinds

Beyond cameras, Matter 1.5 improves how users manage “closures.” This category includes garage doors, window shades, and gates. The new standard uses a modular design that lets manufacturers better represent how these devices move, whether they lift, slide, or rotate. This ensures that when you check if the garage is closed through SmartThings, the status is accurate and the controls are responsive.

Samsung has already helped bring 58 different types of Matter devices into the daily lives of users. Through the Works With SmartThings (WWST) program, the platform now supports more than 4,700 models. This open approach means that as more companies like Arlo, Ring, and Philips Hue adopt Matter, your choices for home automation will continue to grow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Which SmartThings hubs will support Matter 1.5 cameras?

A1: The update will initially work on the Aeotec Smart Home Hub (versions 1 and 2) and the SmartThings Hub 2018. Support for the older 2015 SmartThings Hub is expected to arrive in 2026.

Q2: When can I buy Matter-compatible cameras?

A2: While the SmartThings app update starts in late December 2025, new Matter-certified cameras from partners like Aqara and Eve are expected to hit the market starting in March 2026.

Q3: Do I need a subscription to use Matter cameras with SmartThings?

A3: Basic features like live streaming and motion alerts through Matter do not usually require a subscription. However, some brands may still charge for advanced cloud storage or AI-based person detection services.

Q4: Will my old cameras start working with Matter?

A4: This depends on the manufacturer. Some existing cameras might receive a firmware update to support Matter 1.5, while others may require you to purchase new hardware.