Samsung Starts Pre-Orders for Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has officially launched pre-orders for its latest foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. The new models aim to bring top-tier AI features and innovative design upgrades to the foldable smartphone experience.

Key Takeaways:

Pre-orders are now open for the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE in India.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is the thinnest and lightest fold in the series, boasting a 200MP camera and a larger main display.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 features a bigger FlexWindow and an upgraded selfie camera.

All new models run on One UI 8 with Android 16, including advanced AI features like Gemini Live and Photo Assist.

Pre-order bonuses include storage upgrades and no-cost EMI options.

Galaxy Z Fold7: A Slimmer, More Powerful Foldable

The Galaxy Z Fold7 sets a new standard for the foldable category, being the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold to date. Weighing in at 215 grams, it’s actually lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. When folded, it’s just 8.9 mm thick, and 4.2 mm when unfolded. The cover display features a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen, perfect for easier typing and browsing when the phone is closed.

Unfolded, the Z Fold7 reveals an impressive 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, which is 11% larger than its predecessor. This larger screen is ideal for multitasking and tasks powered by AI. It also delivers up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, ensuring crystal-clear visibility even in direct sunlight.

Durability has been significantly upgraded as well. The new Armor FlexHinge features a water droplet design to reduce creasing, while the cover display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The frame and hinge are crafted from Advanced Armor Aluminum, improving strength by 10%. To top it off, the main display benefits from a Titanium plate layer and 50% thicker Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG).

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, which delivers a 41% performance boost in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to its predecessor.

In terms of photography, the Z Fold7 packs an impressive 200MP wide-angle camera, capturing four times more detail and producing 44% brighter images. The 10MP 100° camera on the main display also allows for wider selfies. The ProVisual Engine processes images faster, and features like Night Video and 10-bit HDR enhance video quality.

Ultra AI Experience

The Galaxy Z Fold7 runs on One UI 8, based on Android 16, which has been optimized for foldable designs and large displays. AI features include Gemini Live, which lets users ask contextual questions and receive answers without switching apps, and Circle to Search, which makes retrieving information quicker and easier.

AI has been further integrated with tools like AI Results View for split-screen multitasking, and Drag & Drop for content creation. The Photo Assist feature uses AI to help edit photos, like moving or erasing objects, adjusting angles, and filling backgrounds. Portrait Studio and Generative Edit give even more control over photos, while Audio Eraser has been enhanced for better noise reduction.

Galaxy Z Flip7: Compact AI Phone

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is a more compact foldable phone, featuring a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow, which offers more edge-to-edge usability. Both the main display and FlexWindow are equipped with 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The main display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, ensuring vibrant visuals. When folded, the Flip7 weighs just 188 grams and is 13.7mm thick. It features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the cover and back, and a durable Armor FlexHinge and Armor Aluminum Frame.

For battery life, the Galaxy Z Flip7 comes with a larger 4,300mAh battery, offering up to 31 hours of video playback. It is powered by the latest 3nm processor customized for Galaxy, ensuring smooth performance.

In an exciting move, the Z Flip7 now supports Samsung DeX, enabling a PC-like experience by connecting to a monitor. The One UI 8 and Android 16 integration brings AI to the FlexWindow, with Gemini Live enabling hands-free tasks, and features like Now Bar for real-time app activity and Now Brief for personalized updates. The FlexWindow’s clock adapts to match the wallpaper design as well.

The Z Flip7 also features a dual rear camera setup: a 50MP Wide lens and a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens. Enhanced Nightography improves low-light performance, and 10-bit HDR improves video quality. For selfies, the phone includes Real-Time Filters, a Zoom Slider on the FlexWindow, and Dual Preview, which lets both photographer and subject view the shot live.

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE: Affordable Foldable Experience

For those looking for a more affordable foldable phone, Samsung introduces the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. This device features a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam for hands-free selfies and videos in Flex Mode. The Now Brief function displays essential updates directly on the cover screen.

Mobile Security

All new models in the Galaxy Z Series come with enhanced security, including Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) for AI privacy, as well as expanded Knox Matrix for cross-device threat detection. Samsung is also incorporating post-quantum cryptography into Secure Wi-Fi for improved network security.

Availability and Offers

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE have officially started today on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other retail outlets across India.

For the Galaxy Z Fold7, there are two storage options: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at INR 174,999, and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage priced at INR 186,999. There’s also a 16GB RAM with 1TB storage option for INR 210,999.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for INR 109,999, and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage for INR 121,999.

The more affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is available in 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for INR 89,999, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for INR 95,999.

For customers pre-ordering from Samsung.com, a Mint color option is available.

Pre-Order Offers:

Galaxy Z Fold7 & Z Flip7: Free storage upgrade worth INR 12,000 (pre-order 256GB and get 512GB).

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE: Free storage upgrade worth INR 6,000.

All models come with up to 24-month No Cost EMI options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are the main differences between the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7?

A1: The Z Fold7 is a larger foldable that transforms into a tablet-like screen for productivity and multitasking, featuring a 200MP main camera. The Z Flip7, on the other hand, is a compact flip phone designed for portability and enhanced selfie features with its FlexWindow.

Q2: What new AI features are included in the new Galaxy Z series phones?

A2: The Galaxy Z series introduces AI features like Gemini Live for conversational AI, Circle to Search for quick searches, Photo Assist for advanced image editing, and AI Results View for split-screen multitasking.

Q3: Where can I pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z series phones in India?

A3: You can pre-order on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and in retail outlets across India.

Q4: What pre-order benefits are available for the new foldable phones?

A4: Pre-order benefits include a free storage upgrade (INR 12,000 for Z Fold7/Flip7, INR 6,000 for Z Flip7 FE) and up to 24 months of No Cost EMI.

Q5: What improvements have been made to the durability of the new foldable phones?

A5: The new models feature an improved Armor FlexHinge, stronger Armor Aluminum frames, and enhanced Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection on the cover screens. The main displays are also protected by thicker Ultra-Thin Glass.