News

Samsung Targets 100 million Galaxy A Series Sales in India by December

Samsung is targeting 100 million Galaxy A series sales in India by December 2025, leaning on AI-powered Galaxy A17 5G and festive season demand.

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
6 Min Read
Samsung Targets 100 Million Galaxy A Series Sales in India by December

Samsung, one of the biggest names in smartphones worldwide, has set an ambitious target for India. By December 2025, the company wants to cross 100 million sales of its Galaxy A series. The figure is within reach, considering Samsung has already sold about 96 million units since the series was introduced in 2019. What the company is banking on now is a mix of artificial intelligence features in its mid-range models and the powerful boost that comes with the Indian festive season.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung aims to cross 100 million Galaxy A series sales in India by the end of 2025.
  • The company has already sold 96 million units since the A series launched in 2019.
  • The Galaxy A17 5G with new AI features is central to this growth plan.
  • Festive season sales are expected to contribute up to a quarter of annual business.
  • Samsung was the second-largest smartphone brand in India in Q1 2025 by both volume and value.

The festive period in India has always been a decisive stretch for sales. Samsung expects this year’s October to December window, which includes Diwali, to account for nearly 22 to 25 percent of its total business in the country.

The Strategy for Growth

According to Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President of Samsung India’s MX Business, the company is confident about achieving the milestone. The Galaxy A series has grown into Samsung’s largest smartphone portfolio in India. Much of its success comes from offering flagship-style features at a price that sits comfortably in the mid-range, balancing design, performance, and affordability.

One of the stars of this strategy is the Galaxy A17 5G. It brings AI-powered functions like Google’s ‘Circle to Search’ and ‘Gemini Live’ for real-time conversations. Despite being priced in the ₹18,999 to ₹23,499 range, the phone offers a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization, Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor, and a large 5000mAh battery.

Samsung is also strengthening its offline presence by deploying more in-store promoters and offering attractive financing options, including no-cost EMIs for up to 10 months. These efforts are aimed at making the devices more accessible to a broader set of customers.

Market Position and Outlook

Data from Counterpoint Research shows that Samsung ranked as the second-largest smartphone brand in India in the first quarter of 2025, measured both by sales volume and value. On the global front, the company retained leadership with a 20 percent share of smartphone shipments.

India’s smartphone market itself has grown only slightly, about 0.9 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2025. Despite that, Samsung believes the 30 to 45 days of festive shopping will prove to be a turning point. Pullan described this window as a crucial one for business momentum.

The company is not putting all its hopes on the A series alone. Samsung is also expecting double-digit growth in its flagship Galaxy S series and its foldable lineup compared to last year’s festive season sales. By expanding its 5G offerings and continuously introducing high-end features to lower price categories, the company is working to keep its edge in an intensely competitive market.

Looking long term, Samsung’s strategy of producing locally in India and maintaining a portfolio that spans from budget-friendly models to premium devices has helped build strong customer loyalty. Whether that is enough to push Galaxy A sales over the 100 million milestone by December is something the next few months will reveal.

Q. What are the key features of the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G?

A. The Galaxy A17 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and has a 50MP main camera with OIS. It also features AI capabilities like Circle to Search with Google.

Q. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G in India?

A. The price of the Galaxy A17 5G in India ranges from ₹18,999 to ₹23,499, depending on the variant.

Q. Which company holds the top market share for smartphones in India?

A. As of the first quarter of 2025, Vivo led the Indian smartphone market by the number of units shipped. Samsung was in the second position.

Q. What is the Samsung Galaxy A series?

A. The Galaxy A series is a line of mid-range smartphones from Samsung that aims to offer features found in premium phones, such as a high-quality camera and display, at a more affordable price. It includes a wide range of models.

Q. What is the festive season’s impact on Samsung’s sales in India?

A. The festive season is a major sales period in India, contributing around 22-25% of Samsung’s yearly business. The company expects strong sales during this time to help it meet its 100 million unit sales goal for the A series.

Fastrack Launches MYND AI Smartwatch in India
UPI Crosses 20 billion Transactions in August, a New Milestone
Tesla India Sales Fall Short with Just 600 Orders
WhatsApp Users May Soon Get ‘Close Friends’ Sharing Option for Status Updates
Samsung Holds September Event Before iPhone 17 Launch
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025 in Delhi today PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025 in Delhi today
Next Article Samsung Holds September Event Before iPhone 17 Launch Samsung Holds September Event Before iPhone 17 Launch
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review

Latest News

PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025 in Delhi today
PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025 in Delhi today
By Vishal Jain
Samsung launches Galaxy A17 5G with AI features, Super AMOLED display
Samsung launches Galaxy A17 5G with AI features, Super AMOLED display
By Mahak Aggarwal
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Teases Major Smartphone Discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Teases Major Smartphone Discounts
By Lakshmi Narayanan
OpenAI Plans India Data Center in Major Stargate Expansion
OpenAI Plans India Data Center in Major Stargate Expansion
By Srishti Gulati
Toyota Registers 11% Increase With 34,236 Units
August 2025 Car Sales: Toyota Registers 11% Increase With 34,236 Units
By Shweta Bansal
Apple Readies iPhone 17 Launch, Teases Awe Dropping Event
Apple Readies iPhone 17 Launch, Teases Awe Dropping Event
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like