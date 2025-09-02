Samsung Targets 100 million Galaxy A Series Sales in India by December

Samsung, one of the biggest names in smartphones worldwide, has set an ambitious target for India. By December 2025, the company wants to cross 100 million sales of its Galaxy A series. The figure is within reach, considering Samsung has already sold about 96 million units since the series was introduced in 2019. What the company is banking on now is a mix of artificial intelligence features in its mid-range models and the powerful boost that comes with the Indian festive season.

Key Takeaways

Samsung aims to cross 100 million Galaxy A series sales in India by the end of 2025.

The company has already sold 96 million units since the A series launched in 2019.

The Galaxy A17 5G with new AI features is central to this growth plan.

Festive season sales are expected to contribute up to a quarter of annual business.

Samsung was the second-largest smartphone brand in India in Q1 2025 by both volume and value.

The festive period in India has always been a decisive stretch for sales. Samsung expects this year’s October to December window, which includes Diwali, to account for nearly 22 to 25 percent of its total business in the country.

The Strategy for Growth

According to Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President of Samsung India’s MX Business, the company is confident about achieving the milestone. The Galaxy A series has grown into Samsung’s largest smartphone portfolio in India. Much of its success comes from offering flagship-style features at a price that sits comfortably in the mid-range, balancing design, performance, and affordability.

One of the stars of this strategy is the Galaxy A17 5G. It brings AI-powered functions like Google’s ‘Circle to Search’ and ‘Gemini Live’ for real-time conversations. Despite being priced in the ₹18,999 to ₹23,499 range, the phone offers a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization, Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor, and a large 5000mAh battery.

Samsung is also strengthening its offline presence by deploying more in-store promoters and offering attractive financing options, including no-cost EMIs for up to 10 months. These efforts are aimed at making the devices more accessible to a broader set of customers.

Market Position and Outlook

Data from Counterpoint Research shows that Samsung ranked as the second-largest smartphone brand in India in the first quarter of 2025, measured both by sales volume and value. On the global front, the company retained leadership with a 20 percent share of smartphone shipments.

India’s smartphone market itself has grown only slightly, about 0.9 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2025. Despite that, Samsung believes the 30 to 45 days of festive shopping will prove to be a turning point. Pullan described this window as a crucial one for business momentum.

The company is not putting all its hopes on the A series alone. Samsung is also expecting double-digit growth in its flagship Galaxy S series and its foldable lineup compared to last year’s festive season sales. By expanding its 5G offerings and continuously introducing high-end features to lower price categories, the company is working to keep its edge in an intensely competitive market.

Looking long term, Samsung’s strategy of producing locally in India and maintaining a portfolio that spans from budget-friendly models to premium devices has helped build strong customer loyalty. Whether that is enough to push Galaxy A sales over the 100 million milestone by December is something the next few months will reveal.

Related FAQs

Q. What are the key features of the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G?

A. The Galaxy A17 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and has a 50MP main camera with OIS. It also features AI capabilities like Circle to Search with Google.

Q. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G in India?

A. The price of the Galaxy A17 5G in India ranges from ₹18,999 to ₹23,499, depending on the variant.

Q. Which company holds the top market share for smartphones in India?

A. As of the first quarter of 2025, Vivo led the Indian smartphone market by the number of units shipped. Samsung was in the second position.

Q. What is the Samsung Galaxy A series?

A. The Galaxy A series is a line of mid-range smartphones from Samsung that aims to offer features found in premium phones, such as a high-quality camera and display, at a more affordable price. It includes a wide range of models.

Q. What is the festive season’s impact on Samsung’s sales in India?

A. The festive season is a major sales period in India, contributing around 22-25% of Samsung’s yearly business. The company expects strong sales during this time to help it meet its 100 million unit sales goal for the A series.