Samsung to Introduce New AI Tablets and Galaxy S25 Device on September 4

Samsung is holding a Galaxy event on September 4 to reveal new premium AI tablets and a new Galaxy S25 series phone with multimodal AI capabilities.

Samsung to Introduce New AI Tablets and Galaxy S25 Device on September 4

Samsung is preparing to unveil its next big lineup of mobile devices with artificial intelligence at the center of it all. The company has announced a Galaxy Event for September 4, where it will reveal a new Galaxy S25 series phone alongside a range of premium AI tablets. For those watching from home, the event will be streamed live online.

Key Takeaways

• Samsung will host a Galaxy Event on September 4
• The event will introduce new premium AI tablets and a new Galaxy S25 family phone
• Focus will be on the latest Galaxy AI experiences and multimodal capabilities
• The live stream starts at 3:00 PM IST on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel
• Samsung will also take part in IFA 2025 in Berlin with a press conference and exhibition booths

New Devices and AI Capabilities

Samsung’s invitation describes the showcase as a “gateway to the latest Galaxy AI experiences.” That hints at a deeper push into AI-powered tools designed to make its devices work more seamlessly together, whether that’s across its tablets or the new Galaxy S25 smartphone.

One major highlight is expected to be multimodal AI, which essentially means the devices can understand and interact through multiple types of input, text, images, and even voice. Samsung already offers features like Circle to Search with Google, where you can simply draw a circle around something on your screen and get instant search results. Other Galaxy AI tools include Note Assist for quick note summaries and Generative Edit for polishing photos. The upcoming devices will likely expand on these ideas with even more advanced features.

Speculation around the Galaxy S25 suggests it could actually be the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition), a more affordable take on the flagship that first launched on January 22, 2025. Rumors point to a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus a triple rear camera system: a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Under the hood, it’s expected to run on the Exynos 2400 chipset with a 4,900mAh battery. Price leaks suggest it may start at around $650 (roughly Rs 54,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which keeps it in line with its predecessor.

On the tablet side, the premium AI lineup is likely the Galaxy Tab S11 series, expected to include both the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. Reports indicate these will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. Samsung has experimented with AI-driven features in past models, such as the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, which came with the S Pen and Circle to Search. It seems the S11 series will build on that foundation, bringing in more polished AI experiences. Pre-booking has already opened, and those who reserve a tablet with a small deposit will also receive Samsung credit that can be applied toward other purchases.

How to Watch the Live Event

The launch will be streamed directly from IFA 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Viewers can tune in live through Samsung’s official website or its YouTube channel. The broadcast begins at 3:00 PM IST on September 4, 2025, which is 11:30 a.m. CEST for European viewers.

Alongside the livestream, Samsung is also hosting a press conference and setting up exhibition booths at IFA 2025, giving attendees a chance to get hands-on with its new products.

FAQs

Q. What is Galaxy AI?

A. Galaxy AI is Samsung’s suite of AI tools for its devices. These features are designed to improve productivity and communication. Examples include real-time translation during calls (Live Translate), summarizing notes, and advanced photo editing.

Q. What is multimodal AI?

A. Multimodal AI refers to artificial intelligence that can process and understand information from more than one modality, such as text, audio, images, and video. The Galaxy AI features are multimodal because they can handle multiple input types to perform tasks.

Q. Is the Galaxy S25 FE the new phone being announced?

A. While Samsung has not confirmed the name, many reports suggest the new phone will be the Galaxy S25 FE. The Galaxy S25 FE is a fan edition model, which typically offers a balance of flagship features at a more affordable price.

Q. What are the expected specifications of the Galaxy S25 FE?

A. Based on leaks, the Galaxy S25 FE might feature an Exynos 2400 chipset, a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and a 4,900mAh battery. It is also expected to have a 50MP main camera.

Q. What devices are part of the Galaxy S25 family?

A. The initial members of the Galaxy S25 family are the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, which were announced on January 22, 2025. A new model, the Galaxy S25 Edge, was announced later. The upcoming device on September 4 is expected to be another addition to this family.

You Might also Like