Samsung to Unveil 2026 Bespoke AI Appliances and Micro RGB TVs at CES

Samsung is getting ready to lift the curtain on what it calls the next stage of its Device eXperience, or DX, strategy at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The focus this time feels very deliberate. Instead of flashy concepts that stay theoretical, the company is leaning hard into artificial intelligence that fits into everyday home routines, sometimes quietly, sometimes more visibly.

According to JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, these upcoming appliances and televisions are designed to understand user habits more deeply. The idea, at least as Samsung frames it, is not just smarter devices, but devices that gradually become more helpful as they learn how people actually live. That sounds ambitious, and perhaps a little idealistic, but the product details suggest a clear direction.

Key Takeaways

Event Schedule: Samsung will host its annual “The First Look” event on January 4, 2026. The full product lineup will then be displayed during CES from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas.

Kitchen Tech: The new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub introduces Google Gemini for the first time, expanding food recognition and user interaction.

Cleaning and Laundry: Updated products like the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum promise faster cycles and improved object detection.

Television Evolution: Samsung is expanding its Micro RGB TV portfolio with sizes ranging from 55 inches to a very large 115 inches.

Indian Contribution: More than 10,000 engineers in India are playing a central role in developing these AI-driven technologies for global markets.

Smart Home Innovations for 2026

The 2026 Bespoke AI lineup is clearly built around the idea of connected living. All these devices are meant to work together, not just operate in isolation. One of the standout products is the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which Samsung positions as both practical and intelligent, though those two words do not always go together easily in home appliances.

This machine uses an AI Wash & Dry+ system powered by multiple sensors that measure load weight and soil levels. It can identify up to five fabric types, including denim and outdoor wear, and then automatically adjust water usage and detergent levels. There is also a new Super Speed cycle that relies on high-pressure water sprays to cut down washing time. Drying is sped up using a Booster Heat Exchanger, which Samsung says improves efficiency without compromising fabric care. In theory, at least, it sounds like fewer late-night laundry sessions.

For floor cleaning, the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum takes a more technical route. It runs on a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor, which enables advanced object recognition. The robot can distinguish between humans, pets, and small obstacles such as cables or floor rugs. A feature called AI Liquid Recognition allows it to identify spills and choose the most appropriate cleaning method. This is one of those features that sounds minor until you imagine not having to rescue a robot vacuum from a mess it failed to understand.

Kitchen Intelligence with Google Gemini

Samsung is making a noticeable move in the kitchen by integrating Google Gemini into the Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub. This is the first time Gemini has appeared in Samsung’s refrigerators, and it significantly enhances the existing AI Vision feature.

Earlier versions of AI Vision could recognize roughly 87 types of food. The 2026 models are designed to identify a much broader range of items automatically. This makes grocery tracking more accurate, whether users are checking from their smartphones or interacting directly with the large 32-inch touchscreen built into the refrigerator. It is not hard to imagine this being genuinely useful, especially for households that struggle to keep track of what is already inside the fridge.

Expanding the Premium TV Market

After leading the global television market for two decades, Samsung is still pushing to redefine what premium TVs look like. At the First Look event, the company will reveal an expanded Micro RGB TV lineup that aims to raise the bar again

Micro RGB TVs use extremely small LEDs, each under 100 micrometers, that emit their own light. This self-emissive design improves brightness and color accuracy while reducing unwanted light bleed. For 2026, Samsung plans to offer these TVs in six sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 115 inches. The inclusion of a 115-inch option suggests Samsung is targeting not just living rooms, but also luxury home theaters where screen size matters almost as much as picture quality.

The Role of India in Global AI

India is playing an increasingly important role in Samsung’s global AI strategy. JB Park pointed out that Samsung operates three R&D centers and one design center in the country. Together, these facilities employ more than 10,000 engineers.

What is changing, perhaps more quietly, is the nature of their work. These engineers are moving beyond traditional software development and into AI-focused engineering. Their contributions include localized voice commands and connected living systems that will eventually be rolled out worldwide. Samsung seems confident that this talent pool will shape its products not just for the next product cycle, but for decades to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the main update for Samsung refrigerators at CES 2026?

A1: The key update is the integration of Google Gemini into the Family Hub. This enhances AI Vision, allowing the refrigerator to recognize a wider range of food items and provide more accurate kitchen management tools.

Q2: What sizes will the new Micro RGB TVs come in?

A2: Samsung’s 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup will be available in six sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 115 inches. All models use advanced sub-100μm LED technology.

Q3: How does the AI Laundry Combo improve washing?

A3: The system uses sensors to detect fabric types and soil levels. It includes a Super Speed cycle with high-pressure sprays and a Booster Heat Exchanger to reduce overall wash and dry time.