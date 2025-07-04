Samsung TV Plus Adds B4U Channels, Expands Free Content in India

Samsung TV Plus, one of India’s leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services, is growing its content library yet again. The platform has just added four popular B4U channels: B4U Movies, B4U Music, B4U Kadak, and B4U Bhojpuri. With this move, the total count of FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus now surpasses 125. It’s a clear effort to broaden the entertainment choices available to Indian viewers without adding to their subscription bills.

Key Takeaways:

Samsung TV Plus welcomes B4U Movies, B4U Music, B4U Kadak, and B4U Bhojpuri to its lineup.

The platform now features more than 125 free ad-supported channels.

This collaboration is designed to offer richer movie and music content for Indian audiences.

Both companies point to the rapid growth of Connected TV (CTV) in India.

Samsung TV Plus remains focused on curated, no-cost entertainment.

Kunal Mehta, Head of Partnerships at Samsung TV Plus India, emphasized that the company’s mission is to make access to content and advertising value seamless. According to him, the inclusion of B4U’s FAST channels plays a key role in delivering fresh and engaging entertainment to users. “This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing value and convenience,” he said.

The B4U Network isn’t new to the game. With a broadcasting history spanning over two decades, it has become a familiar name across more than 100 countries. The network is especially recognized for its impressive mix of Hindi movies, catchy music, and a variety of regional content. Its long-standing presence has helped it build a loyal viewership in India and abroad.

Commenting on the partnership, Johnson Jain, Chief Revenue Officer at B4U, called Connected TV a game changer in India’s media space. “CTV is reshaping how people consume content,” he said, adding that B4U has always aimed to reach a broader and more diverse audience. Jain also expressed satisfaction with teaming up with Samsung TV Plus, calling it an opportunity to deliver high-quality content—especially popular movies and music—to Indian homes through a premium streaming experience.

With this latest move, Samsung TV Plus continues positioning itself as a fast-growing hub for free content in India. The platform caters to a growing base of digital-first viewers looking for easy, no-cost access to films, music, and regional programming. The addition of B4U’s channels reinforces that mission.

Globally, Samsung TV Plus has built a solid reputation as a go-to entertainment destination. It’s currently the most used streaming app on Samsung Smart TVs. In the U.S., the platform offers hundreds of channels along with thousands of on-demand shows and films. Worldwide, it streams over 3,500 ad-supported linear channels across 30 countries, accessible on more than 630 million active devices. More information is available at samsungtvplus.com.

FAQs about Samsung TV Plus and B4U Partnership:

Q: What new channels have been added to Samsung TV Plus in India?

A: Samsung TV Plus has introduced four B4U channels: B4U Movies, B4U Music, B4U Kadak, and B4U Bhojpuri.

Q: How many channels does Samsung TV Plus now offer in India?

A: The platform now features more than 125 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Q: What kind of content do the new B4U channels provide?

A: These channels bring a mix of content—from Bollywood hits and chart-topping music to engaging regional entertainment.

Q: Is Samsung TV Plus a free service?

A: Yes, it is. Samsung TV Plus is completely free and ad-supported, requiring no subscription or sign-up.

Q: Why is this partnership important for Indian viewers?

A: It opens the door to more diverse and accessible entertainment, including blockbuster movies, trending music, and regional gems—all at no extra cost.

Q: What is Connected TV (CTV)?

A: CTV refers to internet-connected TVs, like smart TVs, that allow viewers to stream digital content. It’s become a key way people in India are now discovering and watching content, shifting away from traditional formats.