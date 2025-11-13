Samsung TV Plus Adds Creator Channels Including Mark Rober in India Expansion

Samsung TV Plus, which has quietly become one of India’s most widely used free ad-supported streaming television services, has taken another noticeable step forward by partnering with several leading global creators. With this update, viewers can now find six new creator-driven channels on Samsung Smart TVs, including what is perhaps the biggest highlight of the announcement, the worldwide premiere of Mark Rober’s first dedicated FAST channel.

With these additions, Samsung TV Plus now offers more than 160 channels to over 14 million Samsung Smart TV users across India. This expansion seems to fit into a much larger global strategy, as Samsung continues shaping the platform into a central destination for premium creator content that feels both engaging and easy to discover from the living room.

Samsung TV Plus introduced six new creator-led FAST channels in India.

The lineup includes the global premiere of Mark Rober’s first dedicated streaming channel.

The platform now features over 160 channels, reaching more than 14 million Samsung Smart TV users in India.

Other creators joining the roster include Michelle Khare, The Try Guys, and Epic Gardening TV.

Mark Rober Channel Premieres Globally

Mark Rober, known for blending science with playful creativity, has built a massive global audience, now over 71 million subscribers on his main platform. His new channel brings that familiar mix of curiosity-driven engineering, experiments, and what I think many viewers would describe as a very approachable sense of wonder, directly to television audiences around the world.

Sharing his vision for the project, Rober said, “I’ve always believed science and engineering are just fancy words for curiosity and creativity.” He explained that the channel offers a way to broaden that spirit and make learning feel genuinely fun for people everywhere.

Salek Brodsky, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus, emphasized the importance of the partnership. He noted that Mark Rober’s unique blend of science and curiosity has inspired millions, and that the new Mark Rober TV channel reflects a shared sense of discovery that appeals to viewers across different generations.

Expanding Creator Roster

This latest rollout introduces a group of creators who each bring something a little different, and in some ways even genre-bending, to Samsung TV Plus in India. In addition to Mark Rober TV, viewers can now explore a diverse set of new channels:

Michelle Khare’s Challenge Accepted: Focused on challenges and immersive real-world experiences.

Epic Gardening TV: A channel dedicated to gardening, horticulture, and practical growing advice.

The Try Guys: Known for their humorous, adventurous, and often unpredictable video concepts.

Brave Wilderness: Featuring wildlife exploration, nature insights, and adventure-driven storytelling.

The SorryGirlsTV: Centered around DIY projects, home renovations, and lifestyle inspiration.

Taken together, this content push signals a significant step in Samsung TV Plus’s approach to becoming a standout home for world-class creator channels. The completely free, ad-supported format has seen growing interest in India, partially because it offers a subscription-free way to enjoy premium content without feeling limited or gated.

Samsung TV Plus remains available exclusively on Samsung Smart TVs, delivering a mix of news, sports, entertainment, and now a rapidly expanding catalog of creator-focused programming. Everything streams directly on the television set, which perhaps makes it feel more like a familiar, channel-surfing experience rather than the usual app-hopping common on other platforms.

Q! What is a FAST service like Samsung TV Plus?

A2: FAST refers to Free Ad-supported Streaming Television. It offers channels and programming at no cost, supported by advertisements, similar in some ways to traditional broadcast TV but delivered through internet streaming.

Q2: How many channels does Samsung TV Plus now offer in India?

A2: After adding the new creator channels, Samsung TV Plus offers more than 160 channels across India.

Q3: Who is Mark Rober and what kind of content does he create?

A3: Mark Rober is a global creator, former NASA engineer, and inventor. His content focuses on science, engineering, creativity, and experiments, often presented in an educational yet entertaining style that appeals to a wide audience.