Samsung TV Plus Adds Four ETV Network Telugu Channels

Samsung TV Plus, the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service from Samsung, has added four new channels from the Eenadu Television (ETV) Network for Indian viewers. The new additions include ETV News, ETV Josh, ETV Music, and ETV Comedy, all of which are geared toward Telugu-speaking audiences. With these, the platform now features over 150 FAST channels in India, reinforcing Samsung’s push to expand its regional content offerings.

This move combines ETV Network’s decades-long presence in Telugu-language broadcasting with Samsung’s expanding digital ecosystem. In practical terms, it gives Samsung Smart TV and Galaxy device users access to more free content without needing a subscription or cable connection.

ETV Network, a well-established part of the Ramoji Group, launched its first Telugu channel back on August 27, 1995. Since then, it has expanded into a wide range of content spanning news, entertainment, and lifestyle. The inclusion of these channels allows Samsung TV Plus to tap into a large and loyal viewership in southern India. Telugu is the fourth most widely spoken language in the country, which gives this partnership considerable reach.

For Samsung, this is part of a broader strategy to diversify content across its devices. Unlike subscription-based platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus follows a Free Ad-supported Streaming TV model. It offers live, linear TV channels at no cost to users, with advertising support taking the place of monthly fees. No sign-ups, credit cards, or additional hardware are required.

Kunal Mehta, General Manager for Business Development at Samsung TV Plus for Southeast Asia and India, said that bringing ETV Network channels to the platform helps provide easier access to Telugu entertainment. Bapineedu, CEO of Eenadu Television Pvt Ltd, echoed this, noting that the growth of connected TVs makes this a great moment to expand their presence. He added that collaborating with Samsung lets them reach more homes than ever before.

Each of the four channels caters to different viewing preferences. ETV News delivers current affairs and updates. ETV Josh and ETV Comedy focus more on entertainment, with content aimed at younger audiences and comedy lovers. ETV Music brings a collection of music videos and shows. The range ensures there’s something for just about everyone.

The channels are already live and accessible through Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy mobile devices via the Samsung TV Plus app. It’s all set up for users to start watching immediately.

More broadly, this development reflects a larger industry trend. Media companies and device manufacturers are increasingly working together to blend traditional TV with digital distribution. Moves like this make it easier for people to watch live TV without added costs. For Samsung, the inclusion of ETV Network channels enhances its position as a go-to source for free regional content, especially in India’s rapidly growing smart TV market.

Related FAQs

Q1. What is Samsung TV Plus?

A1. Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service that provides live TV channels and on-demand content to Samsung device users. It is supported by advertisements and does not require a paid subscription.

Q2. Which devices can I watch Samsung TV Plus on?

A2. You can watch Samsung TV Plus on compatible Samsung Smart TVs, Samsung Smart Monitors, Galaxy smartphones, and tablets.

Q3. Are the four new ETV channels free to watch?

A3. Yes, ETV News, ETV Josh, ETV Music, and ETV Comedy are all part of the free-to-watch channel list on Samsung TV Plus.

Q4. How do I access Samsung TV Plus on my TV?

A4. You can access Samsung TV Plus directly from your TV’s Smart Hub. The service is a pre-installed app on many Samsung Smart TVs.