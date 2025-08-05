News

Samsung Upgrades Bixby on Smart TVs with Smarter AI, Retires Old Version

Samsung gives Bixby a major AI overhaul on its latest smart TVs, replacing the older version with a more natural, conversational experience using on-device LLM technology.

Samsung is rolling out an all-new version of its Bixby voice assistant for its latest smart TVs, effectively retiring the older, often clunky system. This updated Bixby is powered by an on-device Large Language Model (LLM), the same kind of artificial intelligence behind today’s leading AI chatbots. The goal? To make talking to your TV feel a bit more like… well, talking.

It’s a notable shift away from the stiff, command-only interface users were used to. Now, with LLM integration, conversations with your television can sound far more natural, even casual.

Key Takeaways

  • The upgraded Bixby uses a Large Language Model (LLM) for more intuitive, human-like conversations.
  • It can understand context, meaning you don’t have to repeat yourself in follow-up questions.
  • The update is currently exclusive to Samsung’s 2024 premium TVs, including Neo QLED and OLED models.
  • It directly addresses years of user frustration with the previous version’s limited abilities.

For quite a while, Bixby was seen as the underdog among voice assistants. Compared to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Samsung’s solution often came across as rigid, some might say frustrating. Users had to phrase commands in very specific ways to get a useful response. And if you tried to ask a follow-up question? It usually fell apart.

Imagine asking for action movies and then saying, “Which one’s star Akshay Kumar?” Odds are, the older Bixby would just get lost. In many cases, users gave up entirely, opting to use a separate smart speaker instead.

This latest update is Samsung’s direct answer to all that. Thanks to the LLM upgrade, Bixby can now handle natural language far more gracefully. You can speak to your TV almost as if you were speaking to another person. It understands context, remembers what you’ve already asked, and responds accordingly. So now, if you start by asking it to find action movies and then follow up with “Filter for ones from the 90s,” it’ll know exactly what you mean.

But the improvements don’t stop at content searches. The new Bixby also offers smoother control over TV settings, volume, inputs, display modes, and more. Plus, it works more tightly with Samsung’s SmartThings platform. That means easier voice control over things like lights, thermostats, or even security cameras, all without having to leave the couch.

As of now, this upgraded Bixby is only available on Samsung’s 2024 premium television lineup, including the latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K models, as well as the new OLED range. Older TVs, at least for the time being, won’t be getting this update.

Still, this rollout marks a clear direction for Samsung. It’s not just about improving Bixby for the sake of it, it’s about making it actually useful, maybe even indispensable, as part of a modern smart home. Rather than being the button on the remote you avoid pressing, Bixby might finally earn its place alongside the bigger players in voice assistance. Or at the very least, it’ll be a lot less frustrating to use.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the new Samsung Bixby update?

A1: It is a completely new version of the Bixby voice assistant for Samsung smart TVs. It uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to understand more natural, conversational language and remember context during a conversation.

Q2: Which Samsung TVs will get the new Bixby?

A2: The new Bixby is currently available on Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup, which includes the premium Neo QLED 8K and 4K models, as well as the new S-series OLED TVs. Samsung has not announced plans for older models yet.

Q3: Is the new Bixby better than the old one?

A3: Yes, the new Bixby is a major improvement. Its ability to understand natural language and context makes it far more useful and less frustrating to use than the previous version.

Q4: How is the new Bixby different from Google Assistant or Alexa?

A4: The new Bixby now functions more like Google Assistant and Alexa by allowing for conversational commands. Its main advantage is its deep integration with Samsung TV settings and the SmartThings smart home ecosystem, all controlled directly through the TV’s own system.

Q5: Do I have to pay for the new Bixby update?

A5: No, the Bixby update is a free software feature included with compatible new Samsung smart TVs.

You Might also Like