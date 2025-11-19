Samsung Wallet Now Supports AU Small Finance Bank Visa Credit Cards for Tap and Pay

Samsung India has added another major bank to its digital payments ecosystem. The company announced on Wednesday that AU Small Finance Bank Visa Credit Card holders can now link their cards to Samsung Wallet.

With this update, customers can simply unlock their Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tap it on a payment machine to complete transactions. This move removes the need to carry a physical card and strengthens Samsung’s position in India’s growing contactless payment market.

Key Details You Should Know

• AU Small Finance Bank Visa Credit Cards are now supported on Samsung Wallet.

• Payments work through NFC technology for secure contactless transactions.

• Users can pay by tapping their Samsung Galaxy phone at PoS terminals.

• Samsung Knox protects all sensitive data.

• The feature is available starting November 19, 2025.

How Tap and Pay Works on Samsung Galaxy Phones

The new support relies on Near Field Communication, the same technology used in contactless cards. When a user adds their AU Visa Credit Card to Samsung Wallet, the app verifies the information with the bank. After approval, the card becomes ready for use.

At a store or fuel station, the customer only needs to wake their phone and bring it close to the payment terminal. The phone and PoS machine communicate instantly, completing the transaction in moments.

Just like contactless cards, many payments under ₹5,000 do not need a PIN, depending on bank rules and terminal settings.

Strong Focus on Security and Privacy

Samsung has emphasized security as a core part of this rollout. When a credit card is added, Samsung Wallet replaces the real card number with a token, a digital identifier used only for that device.

This ensures that neither the phone nor the merchant receives the actual card number. Even if someone tries to intercept the data, the token is meaningless without Samsung’s encryption keys.

Payments are further secured by Samsung Knox and device-level authentication like fingerprint, PIN, or iris scan.

What Samsung and AU Bank Said About the Partnership

Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director for Services and Apps at Samsung India, said the partnership aims to make everyday payments faster and more convenient for AU Bank customers.

AU Small Finance Bank’s Executive Director and Deputy CEO, Uttam Tibrewal, noted that the bank continues to push for digital-first solutions. He said that integrating AU Visa Credit Cards with Samsung Wallet supports the bank’s goal of building a modern, mobile-friendly banking experience.

What Is Samsung Wallet?

Samsung Wallet is Samsung’s unified digital app that stores payment cards, digital IDs, passes, keys, and more. It combines features from Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass into a single platform.

In India, it competes with services like Google Wallet but offers additional device-level protection through Samsung Knox. The new AU Bank integration expands its list of supported banking partners in the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Which Samsung phones support Tap and Pay?

A1: Most Samsung Galaxy devices with NFC support, including the S series, Z series, and select A and M series models, can use this feature.

Q2: Does Tap and Pay work without internet?

A2: Yes, Samsung Wallet allows a few offline transactions. However, the phone must connect to the internet periodically to refresh security tokens.

Q3: What is the spending limit?

A3: Limits match your credit card’s existing rules. Contactless payments without PIN in India usually allow up to ₹5,000 per transaction.

Q4: Are there extra charges?

A4: No additional fees apply. Your normal credit card billing and interest rules remain the same.

Q5: Can I still use Samsung Wallet if my physical card is lost?

A5: If the card is reported lost, the bank blocks it, which also stops it from working inside Samsung Wallet. You must add the replacement card once it arrives.