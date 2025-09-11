Sandisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD Arrives in India with 7,100 MB/s Read Speeds

The Sandisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD has officially been launched in India, giving creators and professionals a faster, more capable storage option. It builds on the previous WD Blue SN5000 with performance gains of up to 30 percent, making it a strong choice for those handling heavy workloads.

This drive is designed with demanding tasks in mind. From AI-based workflows and always-on productivity apps to 4K and 8K video editing, the WD Blue SN5100 aims to deliver speed and reliability. Storage capacities start at 500GB and go all the way up to 4TB, with the base 500GB model priced at ₹3,999. Buyers can order it online through shop.sandisk.com, major e-commerce platforms, or pick it up at physical IT retail stores.

Key takeaways

Read speeds reach up to 7,100 MB/s on the 1TB and 2TB models

Built with PCIe Gen 4.0 technology, offering up to 30 percent higher performance than the WD Blue SN5000

Uses Sandisk BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND and nCache 4.0 for improved density and faster file transfers

Available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage options

Backed by a 5-year limited warranty

Bundled with Acronis True Image for Sandisk (for data migration) and the Sandisk Dashboard software for monitoring drive health

A closer look at performance

Compared to its predecessor, the WD Blue SN5100 is a notable step up. It uses PCIe Gen 4.0, which doubles the data transfer bandwidth compared to Gen 3.0. That is how the drive achieves speeds up to 7,100 MB/s, though this peak applies only to the 1TB and 2TB versions. For professionals moving large video files or entire project folders, those kinds of numbers can make a meaningful difference in day-to-day work.

At the core is Sandisk’s BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND, co-developed with Kioxia. This memory technology increases storage density by bonding the control circuits and memory cells on separate wafers. While QLC NAND can sometimes struggle with sustained write speeds, Sandisk has included nCache 4.0 to address this. It uses a smaller, faster cache layer that helps smooth out performance when writing larger files.

The WD Blue SN5100 also comes as a DRAM-less SSD, which traditionally could affect certain workloads. However, thanks to newer controllers, most users will not notice a significant drawback. The drive is packaged in the compact M.2 2280 form factor, making it easy to install in both laptops and desktops. With sizes ranging from 500GB up to 4TB, there is flexibility depending on user needs.

Features and availability

Beyond speed, Sandisk has included a few helpful extras. Each unit comes with a free download of Acronis True Image for Sandisk, which makes it easier to clone old drives, back up files, and migrate data safely. There is also the Sandisk Dashboard software, which gives users tools to monitor drive health, update firmware, and track performance.

The WD Blue SN5100 includes a 5-year limited warranty, which adds peace of mind for long-term use. The 500GB model is priced at ₹3,999, and the series is now available both online and in IT retail outlets across India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the difference between an SSD and an NVMe SSD?

A: SSDs (Solid-State Drives) are a type of storage that uses flash memory instead of spinning disks. An NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) SSD is a specific type of SSD that uses the PCIe interface, which is much faster than the older SATA interface used by many standard SSDs.

Q2: What is PCIe Gen 4.0 and why is it important?

A: PCIe Gen 4.0 is the fourth generation of the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express interface. It is a standard for connecting components like SSDs and graphics cards to a computer’s motherboard. PCIe Gen 4.0 doubles the bandwidth of PCIe Gen 3.0, allowing for faster data transfer speeds. This is important for tasks that require quick access to large files, such as video editing or running AI programs.

Q3: Can I use the WD Blue SN5100 in my old computer?

A: The WD Blue SN5100 uses a PCIe Gen 4.0 interface, but it is backward compatible with PCIe Gen 3.0 slots. However, when used in a Gen 3.0 slot, the drive’s speed will be limited to the Gen 3.0 standard. To get the maximum performance, your motherboard must have a PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 slot.

Q4: Does the WD Blue SN5100 come with a heatsink?

A: The provided source information does not mention if the WD Blue SN5100 comes with a heatsink. High-performance PCIe Gen 4 SSDs can generate heat, and a heatsink may be required to maintain optimal performance under heavy load.