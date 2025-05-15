Say Goodbye to Separate Earbuds! vivo’s V50 Elite Edition Packs a Surprise Punch!

Are you tired of juggling your phone and earbuds? vivo just dropped a bombshell in India with its V50 Elite Edition, and it’s a game-changer! This stunning Rose Red smartphone isn’t just about looks and power; it’s the only vivo device to come with a premium pair of TWS earbuds right in the box! Yes, you read that right – immersive audio straight out of the gate.

Building upon the already impressive vivo V50, this “Elite” version kicks things up a notch by bundling the vivo TWS 3e Dark Indigo earbuds. Priced at INR 41,999 for the 12 GB RAM and massive 512 GB storage variant, it’s available starting today across Flipkart, Amazon, and your favorite local stores.

But wait, there’s more! vivo isn’t skimping on the core features that made the V50 a hit. You still get that sleek design, a monstrous 6,000 mAh battery with blazing-fast 90W FlashCharge, and a vibrant quad-curved AMOLED display boasting a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Imagine watching your favorite shows with incredible clarity and detail!

Photography enthusiasts, prepare to be wowed. The V50 Elite Edition boasts a 50 MP ZEISS All-Main Camera setup, complete with OIS, an ultra-wide lens, and a group selfie camera. But the real treat? ZEISS Multifocal Portraits (23mm, 35mm, 50mm) and seven iconic ZEISS portrait styles let you unleash your inner photographer. And for those special moments, the India-exclusive Wedding Style Portrait Studio adds a touch of cinematic magic to your photos. Plus, vivo’s AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0 ensures your backlit selfies are nothing short of stunning.

Worried about durability? Don’t be. The V50 Elite Edition is built tough with Diamond Shield Glass, IP68 & IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, and a comprehensive cushioning structure. You can even take it underwater for some unique shots! Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor ensures smooth performance, backed by vivo’s promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security support.

vivo has also packed in some smart AI features to make your daily life easier. “Circle to Search” lets you quickly search anything on your screen, while “AI Screen Translation & Live Call Translation” breaks down language barriers. “AI Transcript Assist” transcribes your audio, and “AI SuperLink” promises a 45% better signal. Accidentally photobombed? “AI Eraser 2.0” can intelligently remove unwanted distractions from your photos.

Now, let’s talk about the star of the show – the in-box vivo TWS 3e Dark Indigo earbuds. These aren’t just any freebies. They feature a high-resolution speaker driver for crisp audio and DeepX 3.0 sound effects for a personalized listening experience. Need peace and quiet? Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (up to 30dB) and AI call noise reduction have you covered. Gamers will appreciate the ultra-low 88 ms latency for seamless gameplay. And with up to 42 hours of battery life (36 with ANC) and fast charging, these earbuds will keep going as long as you do. They’re also IP54-rated for water and dust resistance and designed for comfortable all-day wear.

vivo is also sweetening the deal with launch offers. Online shoppers can snag up to INR 3000 instant bank cashback on HDFC, SBI & Axis Bank cards or an exchange bonus of the same amount. No Cost EMI options for up to 6 months are also available. If you prefer buying offline, you can get up to INR 3000 instant cashback on select bank cards, zero down payment options for up to 10 months, or an exchange bonus of up to INR 3000 through the vivo V-upgrade program. You can even protect your new phone with the vivo V-Shield Device Protection Plan and get up to 70% assured buyback for just INR 499.

And just like all vivo devices, the V50 Elite Edition proudly carries the “Make in India” tag, manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

With its powerful features, stunning design, and the incredible addition of in-box TWS earbuds, the vivo V50 Elite Edition is poised to be a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment. It offers a complete and immersive user experience right from the moment you unbox it. Could this be your next phone?