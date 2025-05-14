Editorials

Say goodbye to traditional Cable TV: 3 reasons why IPTV is the future

In today’s fast-paced digital world, the way we consume entertainment has dramatically evolved. Nowadays, convenience is the king, and content is at our fingertips. This has led to traditional cable TV gradually becoming a thing of the past. With the rise of streaming services, users now want flexibility, variety, and value, all in one. That is exactly where IPTV steps in.

Why pay multiple bills when one can suffice for all of them? It’s time to ditch the hassle of separate OTT, TV, and broadband subscription and switch to IPTV bundles that deliver it all in one package. And with leading broadband players like Excitel, Airtel, and Jio offering high-speed internet paired with premium entertainment, it is becoming easier than ever to upgrade your setup and cut the cord for good.

Excitel X Tech Bharat Image 1

Here are three reasons why IPTV is the future:

Smarter, Personalized Content

Traditional cable lacks the adaptability and intelligence of IPTV. With IPTV, you get on-demand viewing, curated recommendations, and access to both live TV and OTT content, all tailored to your interests. Instead of flipping through hundreds of channels, IPTV brings your favorites to the front. Platforms like Excitel and Airtel now let users access content from over 20+ major OTT apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV, all without switching between devices or subscriptions.

Affordable Plans

There is no denying in the fact that subscribing to multiple OTT platforms individually, and still maintaining a traditional TV connection can burn a hole in your pocket. However, IPTV follows a consolidated approach and eliminates the need for multiple bills and hidden charges, thereby delivering better value without compromising on quality. Whether you’re on Excitel’s 400 Mbps Cable Cutter plan, JioFiber’s all-inclusive bundle, or Airtel’s entertainment-packed Xstream Fiber plan, you’re getting everything in one streamlined subscription, making it not just convenient, but economical too.

Feature Rich

IPTV offers an intuitive user interface which ensures effortless content delivery. Users get multi-device access with HD and 4K streaming, and even parental controls. Top broadbands like Excitel offer not just over 23 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV but also 350+ TV channels at INR 699 + GST. At INR 999 + GST, Jio provides access to 800+ TV channels along with Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, and 10 other OTT apps while Airtel, at INR 1099 +GST, gives you 28 OTT apps including Amazon Prime along with 350+ TV channels.

As viewer preferences shift towards flexibility, IPTV is emerging as a practical alternative to traditional cable TV. By combining high-speed internet, live TV, and OTT content in a single subscription, it offers a more streamlined and cost-effective option. Providers like Excitel, Jio, and Airtel are now offering convenient bundled plans. For many users, IPTV meets modern entertainment needs more efficiently than conventional cable setups.

