Secureye Launches New Body-Worn Camera for Police and Security Forces

Secureye launches the S-BW15, a new body-worn camera for police and security personnel, featuring 1296P HD video, night vision, and 6-hour battery life.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
Secureye Launches New Body-Worn Camera for Police and Security Forces

Secureye, a company known for its wide range of surveillance solutions, has introduced the S-BW15 Body-Worn Camera. The device is aimed at police forces, paramilitary units, and frontline security personnel who need reliable tools to document and manage situations in real time. Compact in design yet durable, the camera brings together 1296P high-definition video recording, night vision, and a wide-angle lens, giving security professionals a clearer perspective in the field.

Key Takeaways

  • Target Users: Built for police, paramilitary, and security personnel.
  • Video Quality: Records full-color 1296P HD video with a 120° wide-angle lens and high-sensitivity sensor.
  • Low-Light Performance: Night vision captures clear video up to 10 meters, even in dark or low-light conditions.
  • Storage and Playback: Features a 2-inch TFT LCD screen for instant playback, 32GB removable storage expandable up to 64GB, and supports still images up to 21MP.
  • Battery Life: Provides up to 6 hours of continuous recording at 720p resolution.

The S-BW15 records in MOV format across multiple resolutions, including 2304×1296 at 30fps, 1920×1080 at 45fps, and 1280×720 at 60fps. It comes with a built-in microphone for clear audio and a single touch recording button to ensure quick activation. Additional features such as password protection, a screen saver, and auto power-off enhance both security and energy efficiency.

Speaking about the new product, Mr. Atul Gupta, Director of Secureye, said the S-BW15 was designed to help law enforcement with dependable technology that is easy to operate. “The product is made to help frontline forces with real-time accountability and situational awareness,” he explained.

Secureye has been part of the surveillance industry for more than two decades, offering a wide range of solutions for different sectors including banking, public security, and intelligent transportation. The company is ISO:9001 certified and its products meet BIS, ROHS, CE, and FCC standards. With distribution networks across India and a growing global presence, Secureye continues to strengthen its position in the market. Its ongoing efforts also support the Indian government’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative by focusing on locally developed and manufactured solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is a body-worn camera?

A1: A body-worn camera is a small, portable camera worn on the body, often by law enforcement or security personnel, to record events and interactions. The footage from these cameras can be used as evidence.

Q2: What is 1296P video resolution?

A2: 1296P is a video resolution that refers to 2304 x 1296 pixels. It is a higher resolution than standard 1080p (1920 x 1080 pixels) and provides a clearer image.

Q3: How does the S-BW15 camera help law enforcement?

A3: The S-BW15 helps law enforcement by recording events and providing evidence. Its features like night vision, wide-angle lens, and long battery life make it useful for real-life situations, helping to increase accountability and situational awareness.

Q4: Does the Secureye S-BW15 have internal storage?

A4: The S-BW15 comes with 32GB of removable storage that can be expanded up to 64GB.

Q5: How long does the battery last on the S-BW15?

A5: The camera’s battery can record for up to 6 hours continuously when set to 720p resolution.

ByGauri
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
