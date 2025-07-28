Secureye Unveils Solar-Powered 4G Wireless Security Cameras in India

On July 28, 2025, security surveillance brand Secureye launched a new Wireless Camera Series in India. These cameras are designed to run on solar energy while connecting via 4G, which essentially removes the need for fixed power lines or internet cables. Whether for homes, commercial buildings, or industrial zones, the new lineup is clearly built for users who want more flexibility in how and where they install surveillance equipment.

Key Takeaways

The cameras are powered entirely by solar panels and connect through 4G SIMs. That makes them a strong fit for remote sites where wiring is either complicated or just not an option.

The series features 3MP HD video across the board. Some variants even offer dual-lens setups with a 350° pan and 150° tilt range, so they can cover more ground than a typical fixed camera.

With AI-backed human tracking, the cameras follow people automatically as they move across the frame. Motion fencing allows users to define custom zones, triggering alerts only when movement happens within those areas.

All models are IP66-rated, which means they’re weatherproof. Plus, they’re equipped to handle 4000V lightning surges, making them suitable for rough weather conditions.

Built entirely at Secureye’s production facility in Noida, this series supports the ‘Make in India’ initiative while also offering local service advantages.

Secureye’s goal with this launch is pretty straightforward: to offer reliable security monitoring that doesn’t rely on constant electricity or wired internet. The solar-plus-4G combination helps these devices operate even in places where running traditional infrastructure would be difficult or overly expensive.

For image clarity, especially in poor lighting, the cameras feature 3D Dynamic Noise Reduction (DNR). And for night-time use, they’re fitted with adaptive white light and infrared LEDs. This allows for both color and black-and-white night vision depending on the situation. A 10x digital zoom feature is also included for times when a closer look is necessary.

What makes this lineup feel particularly modern is the built-in intelligence. Human tracking, powered by AI, helps the camera keep subjects in view. Motion fencing adds another layer of control, where alerts only go off if someone enters specific zones that users set. The inclusion of two-way audio with built-in speakers allows for real-time conversation, whether it’s to guide a delivery person or respond to an unexpected visitor.

In terms of storage, the cameras support TF cards up to 256GB, which is fairly generous. For those who want off-site backups, there’s also a cloud storage service available on a subscription basis. Users can manage everything remotely through Secureye’s mobile apps (available for Android and iOS) or the Smart Client software on a desktop.

“The Wireless Camera Series is an ideal response to modern surveillance needs, where mobility, reliability, and intelligence are equally critical,” said Mr. Atul Gupta, Director at Secureye. “This range offers a highly adaptable and sustainable solution, particularly suited for areas where wiring is impractical or impossible.”

Having been around for more than two decades, Secureye continues to stay active in key sectors like automotive, education, and healthcare. The company holds certifications including ISO:9001, BIS, CE, and FCC. And by manufacturing these products domestically, it reinforces both its local credibility and its role in India’s broader push toward technological self-reliance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. How do the solar-powered cameras work during cloudy days or at night?

A1. The cameras are designed with ultra-low power consumption and extended standby performance to ensure they remain operational. They are solar-powered and store energy to function during periods without direct sunlight.

Q2. Do these security cameras require a Wi-Fi connection?

A2. No, these cameras are not dependent on a hardwired internet connection. They are equipped with wireless 4G capability, allowing them to connect to the internet for real-time monitoring.

Q3. What are the storage options for the video recordings?

A3. The cameras offer flexible storage mechanisms. Users can use a local TF card with a capacity of up to 256GB or choose optional cloud storage which is available through a subscription.

Q4. Are the cameras built to withstand harsh Indian weather conditions?

A4. Yes, all models in the series are designed for outdoor use and feature IP66-rated weather-resistant cases. They also have 4000V lightning protection, making them suitable for harsh environmental conditions.

Q5. Where are these Secureye wireless cameras manufactured?

A5. All products in the Wireless Camera Series are manufactured at the company’s modern production unit in Noida. This is part of the company’s support for the ‘Make in India’ initiative.