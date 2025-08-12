Sennheiser Accentum Open Earbuds Launch in India at INR 9,990

German audio specialist Sennheiser has introduced its new Accentum Open true wireless earbuds in the Indian market. These earbuds, featuring an open-ear design, are available at a special introductory price of ₹9,990. The design allows users to listen to music or take calls while remaining aware of their surroundings, making them suitable for outdoor activities or office environments.

Design and Features

The Sennheiser Accentum Open earbuds use a distinct open-fit design. Instead of being inserted into the ear canal like traditional earbuds, they hook securely around the ear. This approach keeps the ear canal open, allowing ambient sounds to be heard naturally. This is particularly useful for runners, cyclists, or anyone who needs to stay alert to traffic and their environment.

Inside, the earbuds are equipped with 10.8mm dynamic transducers, which Sennheiser claims are tuned to deliver clear sound with a good bass response. The open design directs sound into the ear without sealing it off. For voice calls, each earbud has two microphones that use beamforming technology to focus on the user’s voice and reduce background noise.

The earbuds support the latest Bluetooth 5.4 standard for a stable connection. They also feature Multipoint connectivity, which allows them to connect to two devices at the same time. For example, you could be connected to your laptop for a video call and your phone for incoming calls.

Battery Life and Durability

Regarding battery performance, the Sennheiser Accentum Open provides up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. The included charging case extends the total playback time to 24 hours. A quick 10-minute charge can offer an additional hour of use.

The earbuds come with an IPX4 rating, which means they are resistant to splashes of water and sweat. This makes them a reliable option for workouts and outdoor use in light rain. Users can manage settings and customize the sound through the Sennheiser Smart Control app. The earbuds are available in black and white color options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the main benefit of the Sennheiser Accentum Open’s design?

A: The main benefit is situational awareness. Because the earbuds rest on the ear and do not block the ear canal, you can hear your music or calls while also hearing your surroundings, such as traffic or announcements. This is often called an “open-ear” design.

Q: What is the launch price for the Sennheiser Accentum Open in India?

A: The Sennheiser Accentum Open are available at a special introductory price of ₹9,990 in the Indian market.

Q: Are the Sennheiser Accentum Open earbuds good for workouts or running?

A: Yes, they are suitable for workouts. They have an IPX4 rating, which makes them resistant to sweat and water splashes. Their secure ear-hook design also helps them stay in place during physical activity.

Q: Do these earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A: No, the Sennheiser Accentum Open do not have Active Noise Cancellation. Their design is specifically intended to let ambient sound in, which is the opposite function of ANC.

Q: How long does the battery last on the Sennheiser Accentum Open?

A: The earbuds themselves provide up to 8 hours of playback on a full charge. The included charging case adds another 16 hours, for a total battery life of up to 24 hours.