Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio

Sennheiser Accentum Open review covering design, comfort, sound quality, and features. Discover if these open-back headphones are worth buying in 2025.

By Nitin Agarwal
10 Min Read
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
4
As someone who has spent countless hours with various audio devices, ranging from high-fidelity headphones to ultra-compact true wireless earbuds, I’m always on the lookout for something that genuinely stands out. The Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds, especially in their subtly elegant cream color, feel like a refreshing break from the predictable. Priced at INR 9,990 in India, they carve out a niche for those who want to stay aware of their surroundings without sacrificing audio quality. I tested these buds extensively in real-life scenarios, from chaotic commutes to marathon work sessions, to gauge where they shine and where they stumble.

Key Takeaways

  • The Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds feature an open-ear design for better environmental awareness.
  • Natural, wide soundstage with crisp mids and detailed highs.
  • High comfort factor; ideal for extended listening sessions.
  • Strong battery life, up to 28 hours with the case.
  • Multipoint connectivity and responsive touch controls are user-friendly.
  • Bass is moderate, a trade-off due to the open design.
  • Charging case hinge could be more robust.
  • No dedicated app for fine-tuning or firmware updates.

Design and Comfort: A Breath of Fresh Air

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds

From the moment I unboxed them, the Accentum Open TWS buds made a gentle yet distinct impression. That cream finish? Understated but classy. A small detail, perhaps, but refreshing in a sea of black and white earbuds. The charging case is compact, pocket-friendly, and has a soft matte texture that feels premium, though it does tend to pick up fingerprints.

What truly distinguishes these earbuds is the open-ear form factor. Rather than plugging your ear canal like traditional IEMs, they rest lightly at the ear’s base. This makes a noticeable difference in comfort. I could wear them for hours with no pressure build-up or fatigue. That feeling of something constantly wedged in your ear? Entirely gone.

That said, this open design also means there’s no tight seal, so they can feel slightly precarious. During brisk walks, they stayed put, but I was occasionally conscious of the fit. It’s a trade-off, enhanced comfort and awareness at the cost of a bit of fit security. The ergonomic stem helps anchor them reasonably well, though I can imagine ear shape might affect the experience.

Sound Performance: Sennheiser’s Signature, Tweaked for the Outdoors

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds

Sennheiser’s audio signature is known for being clear and balanced, and here, it makes a graceful transition to an open-ear setup. Thanks to 11mm dynamic drivers, the Accentum Open TWS deliver a listening experience that feels both lively and natural.

The soundstage is wide and immersive, more so than I expected. Without the usual in-ear seal, audio seems to breathe more, resembling how music might feel in a natural setting. Vocals stand out with warm clarity, and instruments, particularly acoustic ones, are well-separated and tonally rich. There’s a noticeable smoothness in how different frequencies flow together, even at higher volumes.

Treble is nicely handled. It’s crisp without veering into harshness, and the gentle roll-off up top keeps things relaxed. You get the shimmer in cymbals and texture in strings without any listener fatigue.

Bass, however, is where the compromise shows. You won’t get the rumbling low-end thump typical of sealed earbuds. The sub-bass is light, and while the mid-bass is tight enough to support most genres, it’s clearly not built for bass-heavy tracks. If EDM or hip-hop is your daily jam, this may not be the pair for you. Still, for casual, ambient listening and especially vocals or instrumental-heavy tracks, they hold their own beautifully.

Call quality is solid too. The dual-mic setup, aided by beamforming noise reduction, captures voice clearly. While it doesn’t eliminate all background noise, it manages to keep conversations intelligible even in mildly noisy environments.

Features and Functionality: Streamlined, with Some Smart Touches

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds

The Accentum Open buds lean into simplicity. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable connection, and I didn’t face any dropouts during testing. Multipoint connectivity is particularly handy, being able to switch from your laptop to phone without fuss is a big plus.

Touch controls are impressively responsive. A few taps or swipes let you adjust volume, skip tracks, or take calls. The in-ear detection works reliably too: pull out a bud, and your music pauses; pop it back in, and it resumes. And yes, you can use just one earbud while the other charges.

However, there’s no companion app. That means no EQ tweaks, no firmware updates, no additional control customization. For some users, this bare-bones approach will feel refreshing. For others, especially those who like to fine-tune their audio, it might be a bit limiting. There’s also no ANC, but then again, that would go against the whole “open-ear” premise.

Battery Life and Charging: Ready to Go the Distance

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds

Battery performance here is commendable. You get up to 6.5 hours of listening per charge, and with the case, that stretches to 28 hours. That’s more than enough to last through a long day or even a weekend trip.

Charging is quick, too. A 10-minute top-up gives you roughly an hour of playback. The case charges via USB-C and takes about 1.5 hours to fully juice up. There’s no wireless charging, which might disappoint some, but it’s not a dealbreaker given the overall battery life.

Key Specifications

  • Colour: Cream
  • Driver Type: 11mm Dynamic Drivers
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
  • Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC
  • Battery Life: Up to 6.5 hours (earbuds), up to 28 hours (with charging case)
  • Charging Port: USB-C (Fast Charging supported)
  • Water Resistance: IPX4 (earbuds only)
  • Microphones: Two per earbud with beamforming noise reduction
  • Features: Multipoint connectivity, Intuitive touch controls, In-ear detection
  • App Support: None (No Sennheiser Smart Control app support)
  • Price in India: INR 9,990

Verdict

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds

The Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds cater to a very specific need. If what you’re after is comfort, clear sound, and environmental awareness, they deliver with confidence. For casual listening, especially indoors or during office hours, they feel just right. That creamy finish also helps them stand out subtly but stylishly.

That said, if you’re someone who prioritizes deep bass, noise isolation, or customizable features, these might feel lacking. For INR 9,990, they enter a competitive space, and their value lies in how well they execute their core promise: open, natural sound in a fuss-free, comfortable design.

For the right user, the Accentum Open buds won’t just be good, they’ll be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Q1: What is an “open-ear” design in TWS buds?

A1: An open-ear design means the earbuds do not seal completely in your ear canal. Instead, they rest gently, allowing ambient sounds to pass through. This design prioritizes comfort and situational awareness over noise isolation.

Q2: Do the Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A2: No, the Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds do not feature Active Noise Cancellation. Their design is specifically made to allow you to hear your surroundings, which is the opposite of what ANC aims to achieve.

Q3: Can I customize the sound of the Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds with an app?

A3: No, at their launch, the Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds do not support the Sennheiser Smart Control app for custom sound profiles or firmware updates yet. They are designed for a more straightforward, out-of-the-box experience.

Q4: How long does the battery last on the Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds?

A4: The earbuds provide up to 6.5 hours of music playtime on a single charge. With the included charging case, the total battery life extends to up to 28 hours.

Q5: Are the Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds sweat and water-resistant?

A5: Yes, the earbuds are rated IPX4 for splash resistance. This means they can handle sweat and light splashes, making them suitable for workouts or use in light rain. The charging case is not water-resistant.

Q6: Can I use one earbud independently while the other is in the case?

A6: Yes, the Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds support single-earbud use. You can use either the left or right earbud independently while the other charges in the case.

4
Build Quality & Design 4
Audio Quality 4
Call Quality 4
Battery Life 4.5
Price 3.5
Good Stuff Exceptionally Comfortable: Pressure-free, open fit is ideal for long use Spacious Soundstage: Open, airy audio with lifelike presence Clear Vocals and Highs: Balanced and detailed sound. Great Battery Life: 28 hours total with case Multipoint Connectivity: Effortless switching between devices Easy Touch Controls: Intuitive and reliable Ambient Awareness: Perfect for commuters or office environments Stylish Cream Finish: A refined aesthetic touch
Bad Stuff Modest Bass: Lacks punchy sub-bass No App: No EQ or firmware updates information yet Flimsy Case Hinge: Could feel more durable Loose Fit During Activity: May not suit vigorous movement No ANC: Not ideal for noisy environments.
Summary
The Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS buds cater to a very specific need. If what you're after is comfort, clear sound, and environmental awareness, they deliver with confidence. For casual listening, especially indoors or during office hours, they feel just right. That creamy finish also helps them stand out subtly but stylishly.
