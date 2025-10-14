News

Sennheiser BTD 700 Bluetooth Dongle Launches in India for INR 4,990

Sennheiser launches the BTD 700 Bluetooth audio dongle in India. Get details on its price, features like aptX Lossless, Auracast, and where to buy it.

German audio brand Sennheiser has officially launched its latest Bluetooth audio dongle, the BTD 700, in India. Priced at ₹4,990, the compact device is designed to enhance wireless audio performance for laptops, PCs, and smartphones when paired with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds. It connects via USB and supports high-resolution audio codecs to deliver a noticeably improved listening experience.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Product: Sennheiser BTD 700 Bluetooth Audio Dongle
  • India Price: ₹4,990
  • High-Quality Audio: Supports aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codecs for up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
  • Connectivity: Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4 and Auracast for wireless audio sharing
  • Availability: Available now on Sennheiser’s India website, Amazon, and select retail stores

For over 75 years, Sennheiser has been synonymous with professional-grade audio, and the BTD 700 continues that tradition. The dongle acts as an external audio transmitter. Once plugged into a USB-C or USB-A port, it takes over from the device’s internal Bluetooth module to provide better audio transmission. This makes it especially useful for users whose devices lack support for advanced Bluetooth codecs, allowing them to experience higher fidelity sound.

At its core, the BTD 700 focuses on delivering high-definition wireless audio. It does this through Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codecs, which can transmit sound at up to 24-bit/96 kHz resolution. That’s well above what standard Bluetooth typically offers, meaning listeners can enjoy richer details and clearer sound. As Saahil Kumar, General Manager of Sennheiser’s Consumer Hearing Business in India, explained, the dongle lets users experience premium audio quality on any high-end Bluetooth headphone, regardless of the brand.

In terms of compatibility, Sennheiser has kept things simple and flexible. The dongle features a USB-C connector and comes with a USB-A adapter in the box, ensuring it works seamlessly with both modern and older devices. It’s plug-and-play, meaning no special drivers or software are needed, and it supports Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS/iPadOS platforms.

Gamers, in particular, might appreciate the Game Mode, which reduces latency to as low as 30 milliseconds. This helps keep audio perfectly aligned with gameplay visuals, a small but significant detail that can make a big difference in fast-paced action.

Another interesting feature is its support for Bluetooth 5.4 and Auracast, a newer Bluetooth capability that allows one device to broadcast audio to multiple Bluetooth receivers simultaneously. This opens up several possibilities, from sharing a playlist with friends to tuning in to public audio streams in airports or conference halls.

Weighing just 2.2 grams, the Sennheiser BTD 700 is lightweight yet packed with features. It’s available for purchase starting today across Sennheiser’s official website, Amazon India, and select premium retailers.

It’s a small device, really, but one that could make a surprisingly big difference in how people experience wireless sound—especially for those who value high-fidelity audio without the hassle of complex setups

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Sennheiser BTD 700 in India?

A. The Sennheiser BTD 700 is priced at ₹4,990 in India.

Q. Does the BTD 700 work with iPhones and Android phones?

A. Yes, the BTD 700 is compatible with devices running Android and iOS/iPadOS, along with Windows and macOS computers.

Q. What audio codecs does the Sennheiser BTD 700 support?

A. It supports high-definition audio codecs, including aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless.

Q. Do I need to install any software to use the BTD 700?

A. No, the device is plug-and-play and does not require any software, pairing, or configuration.

Q. What is Auracast?

A. Auracast is a Bluetooth feature that allows the BTD 700 to broadcast audio to multiple compatible devices simultaneously, useful for sharing audio with a group.

