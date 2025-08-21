Sennheiser Introduces New 1-Channel Profile Wireless Microphone System

Sennheiser has introduced a new one-channel version of its Profile Wireless 2.4 GHz microphone system, designed specifically for solo content creators. Compared to the two-channel model, this version is lighter, more compact, and clearly focused on portability. It works well with laptops, cameras, and smartphones, making it a practical option for individual creators.

The Profile Wireless 1-channel mic is now available in India at an introductory price of ₹15,990, offered exclusively on Amazon for a limited period. Its regular retail price is set at ₹19,900.

Key Takeaways

Sennheiser’s new Profile Wireless 1-channel system provides a lighter and more affordable single-mic solution for solo creators.

It comes with a two-channel receiver, giving users the option to expand to a two-channel setup later by adding another microphone.

The mic offers up to seven hours of continuous use and includes 16 GB of internal memory, capable of storing up to 30 hours of recordings.

Available in India at an introductory price of ₹15,990 on Amazon (MRP ₹19,900).

Sennheiser, a brand known for its audio expertise since 1945, is marking its 80th anniversary in 2025.

Sennheiser explains that the one-channel kit was developed for solo creators who want simplicity without compromising on sound quality. Vipin Pungalia, Director of Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India, said the new system brings the company’s trusted audio performance into a more affordable and straightforward wireless package.

The kit comes neatly packed in a compact bag and replaces the charging bar found in the two-channel version with a second USB charging cable. It includes a clip-on mic with a mini windshield and magnetic mount, a two-channel receiver, two USB cables, a camera cable, a shoe mount adapter, and both USB-C and Lightning adapters. Because the receiver already supports two channels, users can upgrade later by purchasing an additional microphone separately. Every component of the Profile Wireless series can also be bought individually.

Setup is intentionally simple. The microphone requires no companion app and connects directly to cameras, computers, or smartphones. It can also be used with an external lavalier microphone or adapted into a wireless boom setup. With a battery life of up to seven hours and built-in memory that can hold up to 30 hours of audio, it is designed for reliability and ease of use.

For comparison, the Profile Wireless 2-channel system, launched in late 2024, retails at ₹29,900 with a deal price of ₹24,990. The new one-channel system gives creators a more accessible starting point, especially for those who only need a single mic today but want the flexibility to expand later.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-channel mic in India?

A1. The Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-channel mic is available for an introductory offer of ₹15,990 for a limited time on Amazon. Its standard retail price (MRP) is ₹19,900.

Q2. What is included with the Profile Wireless 1-channel mic system?

A2. The system comes in a rugged pouch and includes a clip-on microphone, a mini windshield, a magnetic mount, a two-channel receiver, two USB cables, USB-C and Lightning adapters, a camera cable, and a shoe mount adapter.

Q3. Can I upgrade the 1-channel system to a 2-channel system later?

A3. Yes, the system comes with a two-channel receiver, and all Profile Wireless components can be purchased separately. This allows for later expansion to a two-channel setup.

Q4. How long does the battery last on the Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-channel mic?

A4. The microphone has an operating time of up to seven hours.

Q5. Does the Profile Wireless 1-channel mic have internal storage?

A5. Yes, the mic has 16 GB of memory for up to 30 hours of internal recording.

Q6. Is the new system compatible with different devices?

A6. The system is designed to be used with cameras, smartphones, and computers. It can also be combined with an external lavalier microphone.