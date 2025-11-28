Sennheiser launches HDB 630 wireless audiophile headphones in India

Sennheiser brings the HDB 630 to India for INR 44,990. These wireless audiophile headphones offer hi-res 24-bit/96 kHz audio, a 60-hour battery, advanced tuning tools, and a limited-time pre-booking offer with free Accentum Open earbuds.

Sennheiser has officially introduced the HDB 630 wireless headphones in India, and I think many audio enthusiasts might find this launch particularly interesting. These headphones are clearly aimed at listeners who want high-fidelity sound without dealing with cables. The company has priced the HDB 630 at INR 44,990, and pre-bookings begin on November 28 across major online and offline retailers. For early buyers, Sennheiser is adding a complimentary pair of earbuds as part of the launch deal, which does make the offer a bit more tempting.

• Launch Price The HDB 630 is priced at INR 44,990

• Battery Life Up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge

• Special Offer Pre-booking customers receive Accentum Open earbuds worth INR 12,990

• Audio Quality Supports 24-bit/96 kHz high-resolution audio via Bluetooth and USB-C

Audiophile Sound Goes Wireless

The core philosophy behind the HDB 630 is neutral tuning. Instead of artificially boosting lows or highs, the headphones aim to preserve what the artist originally intended. Sennheiser developed a new transducer design that uses an optimized magnet mesh to manage airflow. This helps keep the bass cleaner and the midrange smoother, which is something many listeners tend to appreciate, even if they don’t always describe it that way.

Closed-back headphones often struggle to deliver a wide soundstage. However, the HDB 630 incorporates an acoustic back volume system intended to create that sense of spaciousness. The effect is meant to give listeners an impression of sound coming from a larger room rather than from inside the earcups, and in practice this approach usually makes long listening sessions feel more natural.

High-Resolution Audio Features

Modern music formats pack far more detail than old MP3 files, and the HDB 630 is designed to take full advantage of those higher-quality recordings. It supports 24-bit and 96 kHz playback through both Bluetooth and USB-C. For users who want the most consistent wireless performance, Sennheiser highlighted its BTD 700 Hi-Res Bluetooth dongle as a helpful accessory.

According to the company, using this dongle increases compatibility with high-resolution devices from around 16 percent to more than 80 percent. This means that whether someone is listening through a laptop, smartphone, or even certain tablets, there is a better chance of maintaining full audio quality.

Advanced Controls and Customization

Sennheiser has included a Parametric Equalizer within the companion app for the HDB 630. Rather than just adjusting bass or treble, the parametric EQ lets users fine-tune specific frequencies. It may sound technical, but it offers a level of sonic control that many audiophiles appreciate once they get used to it.

Another thoughtful feature is Crossfeed. Regular headphones isolate each channel, which can feel slightly unnatural for older recordings. Crossfeed mixes the left and right channels subtly to simulate listening to speakers in a room. This small adjustment often makes long listening sessions more relaxed, particularly with classic albums that use hard stereo panning.

Design and Battery Performance

The HDB 630 shares its frame with the well-known MOMENTUM 4 series. That design choice helps distribute weight evenly across the head, making the headphones more comfortable during long sessions. The earpads use protein-leatherette materials from Ideatex, a Japanese manufacturer recognized for durability, which should help them stay in good condition even after extended use.

Battery performance is one of the standout features. With up to 60 hours of playback, users can go several days between charges. Even when the battery is low, a quick 10-minute top-up provides around 7 hours of playback. For people who travel often or simply forget to charge their devices, this is a genuinely practical advantage.

Durability and Sustainability

Sennheiser seems to have focused heavily on longevity. The battery has been tested for more than 500 charging cycles, and the earpads are easily replaceable. Since earpads typically wear out much quicker than the rest of the headphones, this small detail plays a big role in extending their usable life. The HDB 630 also comes with a two-year warranty, offering some peace of mind for buyers.

Pricing and Availability Details

Pre-booking for the Sennheiser HDB 630 runs from November 28 to December 4, 2025. The headphones are priced at INR 44,990, and customers who pre-book within this window will receive the Accentum Open earbuds worth INR 12,990 at no additional cost.

The product will be available on the official Sennheiser website, Amazon India, Headphone Zone, The Audio Store, Concept Kart, and select premium retail outlets across India.

Saahil Kumar, General Manager at Sonova Consumer Hearing India, stated that the HDB 630 combines acoustic craftsmanship with long-lasting comfort. He emphasized that the product allows listeners to experience true sound fidelity anywhere.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Sennheiser HDB 630 in India

A1: The Sennheiser HDB 630 is priced at INR 44,990.

Q2: Does the HDB 630 support wired connection?

A2: Yes, the headphones support high-resolution playback through a USB-C connection.

Q3: What is the battery life of the HDB 630?

A3: The headphones offer 60 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Q4: What is the pre-booking offer for the HDB 630?

A4: Customers who pre-book between November 28 and December 4, 2025, receive complimentary Accentum Open earbuds worth INR 12,990.

Q5: Does the HDB 630 have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A5: The official announcement focuses on passive isolation through its closed-back design and does not explicitly list Active Noise Cancellation as a feature.