Sennheiser Launches SoundProtex Plus Hearing Protection Earplugs in India for ₹2,990

Sennheiser, the well-known German audio brand, has introduced the SoundProtex Plus in India, gently stepping into the space of premium hearing protection. The launch begins on November 17, 2025, and the product feels aimed at people who often find themselves around loud environments, whether that is concerts, music festivals, motorsports, or even crowded travel hubs. What Sennheiser seems to be trying here is fairly simple. They want to reduce noise to safer levels without creating that heavy, muffled effect that traditional earplugs usually cause.

Key Takeaways

What It Is: A pair of high-fidelity, reusable earplugs. These are not earphones or earbuds.

Main Function: They lower loud sounds while maintaining clarity through specially designed acoustic filters.

Customizable Filters: Comes with four types of filters, including three attenuation levels and one Full Block option for silence.

Price: Available at a launch price of ₹2,990.

Availability: Purchasable through the Sennheiser India website and Amazon India.

Versatile Protection with Filter Technology

What stands out most about the SoundProtex Plus is the set of four interchangeable filters. Instead of blocking sound indiscriminately like typical foam plugs, these use Sennheiser’s membrane filter technology. The company describes this as offering a flat attenuation response. In practical terms, it means the earplugs reduce high, medium, and low frequencies almost equally. Music still sounds detailed, speech still feels understandable, only everything is quieter and safer.

Users can swap between the included filters based on where they are:

High Filter: Offers the strongest protection with an SNR of 20 dB. This one is probably ideal if you are attending louder rock concerts or watching motorsports.

Medium Filter: Has an SNR of 17 dB, which feels more suitable for general festivals, busy public transport, or really any environment that is loud but not overwhelming.

Low Filter: With an SNR of 10 dB, it offers gentle protection and can help during office hours or even while dealing with wind noise while traveling.

There is also a Full Block Filter, which contains no membrane at all. It fully seals the ear and provides complete silence. This could be helpful for sleeping in noisy areas or even during swimming sessions.

Designed for Comfort and Reuse

The SoundProtex Plus uses ear tips made from a soft, medical-grade TPE material. This choice keeps the earplugs flexible, skin friendly, and free from plasticizers. Since they are meant to be reused, cleaning them is straightforward. Users can rinse them in water or simply wipe them off, something that might matter more in long term use.

To help with fit, Sennheiser includes ear tips in three sizes: small, medium, and large. There is also a small ventilated passage inside each tip. This ventilation is meant to reduce the feeling of pressure that sometimes appears when the ear canal is sealed tightly. I think this little touch might make them more comfortable for extended wear.

“At Sennheiser, we believe great sound should never come at the cost of hearing health,” said Saahil Kumar, General Manager – Consumer Hearing Business, India, Sennheiser. He mentioned that the broader goal is to give Indian consumers a practical and sustainable way to enjoy their experiences with more confidence.

Each pair of SoundProtex Plus also comes with a compact storage pouch, so carrying both the earplugs and filters becomes fairly easy.

Price and Availability

The Sennheiser SoundProtex Plus is now available in India starting November 17, 2025. The launch price is set at ₹2,990. Buyers can find the product on the official Sennheiser India website (sennheiser-hearing.com) as well as Amazon India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Are Sennheiser SoundProtex Plus earbuds for listening to music?

A1: No. These are passive hearing protection earplugs. They do not play music. Their purpose is to lower surrounding noise to protect hearing.

Q2: How are these different from cheap foam earplugs?

A2: Foam earplugs often reduce sound unevenly and create a muffled or underwater effect. SoundProtex Plus uses acoustic filters that reduce all frequencies more evenly, keeping music and speech clearer.

Q3: What does SNR mean?

A3: SNR stands for Single Number Rating. It is a European standard that shows how much noise a hearing protector can reduce. For example, an SNR 20 dB filter can bring a 100 dB noise down to around 80 dB.

Q4: Are the SoundProtex Plus earplugs reusable?

A4: Yes. They are made from medical-grade TPE and can be cleaned by rinsing or wiping after use.

Q5: Where can I buy the Sennheiser SoundProtex Plus?

A5: They are available on the official Sennheiser India website and on Amazon India.