Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Headphones Get New Brown and Teal Colour Options in India

Sennheiser, the renowned German audio brand, has introduced two fresh colour options-Brown and Teal-for its flagship MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones in India. Announced on November 6, 2025, these new shades add a modern twist to the headphones’ premium aesthetic, giving users more ways to express their personal style while enjoying Sennheiser’s hallmark high-fidelity sound.

With these additions, the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless range now offers a richer palette, maintaining the same acclaimed performance that made it a standout in the premium wireless segment. Importantly, the headphones continue to retail at their original price in India.

Key Takeaways

New Colours: Fresh Brown and Teal variants added to the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless lineup.

Audio Core: Features a 42mm audiophile-inspired transducer system for true Sennheiser Signature Sound.

Battery Life: Offers up to 60 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

Noise Control: Includes Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

Price & Availability: Priced at ₹25,000, available via Sennheiser’s official website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

High-Fidelity Audio and Long-Lasting Power

At the heart of the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless lies Sennheiser’s proprietary 42mm transducer system, which delivers what the company calls its Signature Sound. This system ensures the audio remains clear, detailed, and balanced-faithful to Sennheiser’s long-standing reputation among audiophiles. Whether you’re listening to complex instrumental tracks or bass-heavy mixes, the headphones are built to capture every nuance with precision.

A major strength of this model is its impressive battery life, offering up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge. That’s a figure that easily outpaces most competitors in the same category. It’s an especially welcome feature for frequent travelers or anyone who prefers long listening sessions without constantly worrying about battery levels. The fast-charging support adds another layer of convenience, giving several hours of use with just a short plug-in time.

Smart Control and Everyday Comfort

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless is also smart in its usability. It features Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) that automatically adjusts based on your environment, ensuring consistent sound isolation whether you’re on a plane or in a busy café. On the flip side, Transparency Mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings—ideal when you need to hear announcements or chat briefly without removing the headphones.

Comfort has clearly been a design priority. The lightweight build, along with a padded headband and soft cushioned earpads, helps keep fatigue at bay during extended use. Even after several hours, they tend to feel snug but not tight, which is not always the case with premium ANC headphones.

Adding to the convenience are smart features like Smart Pause, which automatically stops playback when you take the headphones off, and Auto On/Off, which conserves battery when not in use. The call quality also benefits from Sennheiser’s engineering, with four beam-forming microphones ensuring clear voice transmission and reduced background noise during calls.

For those who like to fine-tune their listening experience, the Sennheiser Smart Control App offers multiple sound customization tools. It includes a built-in EQ, preset modes, and even a Sound Personalization option that adapts the audio to your individual preferences.

Colour Range, Price, and Availability in India

The new Brown and Teal colour options now join an already diverse lineup that includes Black, White, Graphite, Copper, Denim, and even a special 80th Anniversary Edition. Each variant retains the same performance and build quality that defines the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless experience.

In India, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless continues to retail at ₹25,000, maintaining its position as one of the most balanced premium wireless headphones in terms of sound, comfort, and longevity. The new colour editions are available for purchase through Sennheiser’s official website, as well as major online retailers like Amazon India and Flipkart.

