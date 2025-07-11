Sennheiser Offers Major Discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Sennheiser, widely recognized for its audio craftsmanship, has rolled out special deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2025. The sale runs from July 12 to July 14, offering customers savings of up to 44% on a curated selection of popular products. Among the discounted items: the Profile USB Microphone, HD 490 PRO Plus Studio Headphones, IE 100 PRO Wireless Black, Momentum 4 Wireless, Accentum Plus Wireless, and the Amazon-exclusive Accentum Wireless Special Edition.

In addition to product discounts, Sennheiser is offering up to 24 months of No Cost EMI. Some purchases are also eligible for added bank card savings, which is a nice bonus if you qualify.

Key Takeaways:

Sennheiser’s Prime Day sale includes discounts up to 44%

Available from July 12 to July 14, 2025

Popular picks include the Momentum 4 Wireless and Accentum Wireless Special Edition

No Cost EMI up to 24 months, plus select bank card savings

Some bundles come with a free BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle

One of the highlights is the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones, now available at a 40% discount—priced at ₹20,990. With each purchase, buyers also receive a complimentary BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle, typically priced at ₹6,000. The headphones deliver up to 60 hours of battery life, which is impressive by any standard. Equipped with 42mm transducers, the audio quality is clear and immersive. They’re also lightweight, with cushioned ear cups for extended comfort. Features like Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Smart Pause, and Auto On/Off round out the package nicely.

Then there’s the Profile USB Microphone, ideal for streamers, podcasters, or anyone doing voice work. It plugs in directly via USB-C, so there’s no need for additional gear. The cardioid condenser capsule helps capture voice while minimizing background noise—a real plus in less-than-ideal recording environments. Its tilt is adjustable, and you can mount it on a boom arm if you prefer. During the sale, it goes for ₹9,490, marking a 44% discount.

An eye-catching offer is the Accentum Wireless Special Edition, sold exclusively on Amazon. Priced at just ₹990—yes, really—that’s a 52% discount. It also includes the BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle at no extra cost. With 37mm drivers and up to 50 hours of battery life, it’s a great value. You also get Hybrid ANC and app-based audio personalization through Sennheiser’s Smart Control App.

For professionals or studio enthusiasts, the HD 490 PRO Plus Studio Headphones are available at a 30% markdown, now ₹28,490. With an open-back design, they’re geared toward precise audio and a wide soundstage. They’re lightweight, and they come with the dearVR MIX-SE plugin—useful for achieving more balanced mixes.

Musicians and audio engineers might also want to check out the IE 100 PRO in-ear monitors. These are down to ₹9,490, a 28% discount. With a single-driver design, they’re meant to deliver clear and accurate audio without causing fatigue. Great for both studio and stage, and even travel.

The Accentum Plus Wireless headphones are another strong contender, now available for ₹12,990 after a 35% price cut. With 50 hours of battery and fast-charge capability—5 hours of use after just 10 minutes of charging—they’re built for convenience. They feature angled 37mm drivers, Adaptive Hybrid ANC, and a suite of user-friendly features like Sound Personalization, a 5-band EQ, touch controls, Smart Pause, and anti-wind mode.

It’s also worth noting: 2025 marks Sennheiser’s 80th anniversary. Founded in 1945, the company remains family-owned, led by Co-CEOs Dr. Andreas Sennheiser and Daniel Sennheiser. Their portfolio includes brands like Neumann, AMBEO, and Merging, each playing a role in the professional audio landscape.

FAQs

Q1: When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

A1: Amazon Prime Day 2025 is scheduled from July 12 to July 14.

Q2: What kind of discounts can I expect on Sennheiser products?

A2: Discounts go up to 44% on selected items.

Q3: Are there any financing options available?

A3: Yes, buyers can opt for up to 24 months of No Cost EMI and access additional savings with certain bank cards.

Q4: Which products are included in the Sennheiser Prime Day sale?

A4: Items like the Profile USB Microphone, Momentum 4 Wireless, HD 490 PRO Plus, IE 100 PRO, and Accentum series are part of the promotion.

Q5: Does the Momentum 4 Wireless come with any free accessories?

A5: Yes, it includes a free BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle worth ₹6,000.