Sennheiser Offers Up to 50 percent Off on Audio Gear in Amazon Sale

German audio brand Sennheiser is rolling out a wide range of deals for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, which officially kicks off at midnight on July 31. If you’re in the market for new headphones, mics, or studio gear, this might be a good time to upgrade—some products are seeing discounts of up to 50%.

Among the most eye-catching deals are those on the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones, the HD 490 PRO Plus studio set, and the compact MKE 400 Mobile Kit, which is a favorite among content creators.

Quick Highlights:

Event : Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Launch : Starts midnight, July 31, 2025

: Starts midnight, July 31, 2025 Discounts : Up to 50% on select Sennheiser audio gear

: Up to 50% on select Sennheiser audio gear Extras : No Cost EMI up to 24 months and special bank card offers available

: No Cost EMI up to 24 months and special bank card offers available Featured Products: MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, HD 490 PRO Plus, ACCENTUM Plus Wireless, MKE 400 Mobile Kit, MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, XS Wireless IEM Set

Sennheiser, founded in 1945, is marking its 80th anniversary this year. Its consumer audio business, responsible for headphones, earbuds, and soundbars, is now a part of Sonova, a Switzerland-based hearing care group.

As for the deals themselves, here’s a closer look:

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Copper edition, known for its 42mm transducers and Adaptive Noise Cancellation, will sell for ₹21,990, that’s a 37% drop from its regular price. Battery life? An impressive 60 hours. If you’re using select bank cards, you can shave off an extra ₹2,000.

Need long battery life on a tighter budget? The ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Black offers 50 hours of playtime and gives you 5 hours from just 10 minutes of charging. It’s going for ₹13,990, a 30% discount, plus the same ₹2,000 bank offer.

Those who prefer in-ear options might lean toward the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4. Priced at ₹17,990 after a 40% cut, it supports high-fidelity audio and features a 6-mic setup for calls. Again, there’s that ₹2,000 card-based discount available.

Professional users aren’t left out either. The HD 490 PRO Plus studio headphones, with their open-back design built for detailed audio work, are now ₹27,490, down 33%. The deal also includes the dear VR MIX-SE plugin, useful for anyone working in spatial audio.

Content creators can snag the MKE 400 Mobile Kit at half off. For ₹10,990, you get a compact MKE 400 mic, a smartphone clamp, and a Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod. Pretty practical if you’re vlogging or shooting video on the go.

Lastly, for live performers and musicians, the XS Wireless IEM Set is being offered at ₹44,990, a 21% discount. It includes a transmitter, bodypack receiver, and IE 4 in-ear monitors designed to help artists hear themselves clearly on stage.

Overall, if you’ve been eyeing premium audio gear, these offers might be worth exploring before they’re gone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale start for 2025?

A1. The sale begins at midnight on July 31, 2025.

Q2. What is the highest discount on Sennheiser products during this sale?

A2. The highest announced discount is up to 50% on Sennheiser products , with the MKE 400 Mobile Kit specifically offered at a 50% discount.

Q3. Which Sennheiser headphones in the sale offer active noise cancellation?

A3. The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless , ACCENTUM Plus Wireless , and MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 all feature active noise cancellation technology.

Q4. Is there a discount on Sennheiser’s true wireless earbuds?

A4. Yes, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 earbuds are available at a 40% discount for ₹17,990.

Q5. Are there offers for content creators or musicians?

A5. Yes, the MKE 400 Mobile Kit is designed for vloggers and content creators and is available at a 50% discount. The XS Wireless IEM Set for musicians and performers is available with a 21% discount.

Q6. What other offers are available besides price discounts?

A6. Shoppers can get No Cost EMI options for up to 24 months and additional bank offers. Specific bank card offers include an extra ₹2,000 off on the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless , ACCENTUM Plus Wireless , and MOMENTUM True Wireless 4.