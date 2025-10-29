Sennheiser Showcases Spectera Wireless Audio System at Broadcast India 2025

Audio specialist Sennheiser turned heads at Broadcast India 2025 in Mumbai, where more than 600 visitors gathered at its booth to explore the company’s newest professional gear. The star of the showcase was Spectera, a bidirectional wireless audio system built on Sennheiser’s Wireless Multichannel Audio System (WMAS) technology. Introduced last year, Spectera is primarily aimed at professionals in broadcasting, live production, and content creation who need dependable, flexible wireless performance.

Key Takeaways

Sennheiser presented its latest pro-audio lineup at Broadcast India 2025 in Mumbai.

The highlight was Spectera, which uses WMAS (Wireless Multichannel Audio System) technology.

Spectera merges a wireless microphone transmitter and an in-ear monitor (IEM) receiver into a single compact bodypack.

The system’s two-way communication reduces signal dropouts and simplifies setup for complex live environments.

Other featured products included the Digital 6000 series, the Profile Wireless microphone, and several shotgun mics tailored for broadcast and content creation.

A New Approach to Wireless Audio

The main draw for most visitors was the hands-on demo of the Spectera system. Typically, performers, presenters, or camera talent wear two separate devices: one for transmitting their microphone signal and another for receiving in-ear monitoring. Spectera cleverly merges both into one bodypack, cutting down the gear load and streamlining operations for audio crews.

Its bidirectional design, powered by WMAS, represents a significant shift in how wireless systems operate. Traditional setups rely on narrow frequency channels that often get crowded, leading to interference or signal dropouts—especially in busy environments full of wireless devices. WMAS instead uses a wideband signal, which gives the system better resistance to RF fading and interruptions.

For production teams, this not only improves reliability but also simplifies frequency management across large-scale shows. The system’s remote control and monitoring features further enhance workflow efficiency, allowing technicians to make quick adjustments without physical intervention.

Equipment for Broadcasters and Creators

Alongside Spectera, Sennheiser also showcased a lineup of gear designed for different professional scenarios. The Digital 6000 series remains a go-to choice for live vocal performances and broadcast studios, where clarity and consistency are critical.

The Evolution Wireless Digital range was also on display, offering flexible, dependable audio solutions suitable for both studio and stage use. For the ever-growing content creator community, Sennheiser featured the Profile Wireless microphone, praised for its versatility and ease of use, along with several shotgun microphones optimized for location shoots and interviews. The company also presented a selection of professional studio headphones for precise monitoring and mixing applications.

According to Vipin Pungalia, Sales Director for Pro Audio at Sennheiser India, Broadcast India 2025 served as an important opportunity to engage with industry professionals. He emphasized that products like Spectera were developed to make production workflows more reliable and user-friendly, allowing teams to focus more on creativity and less on technical hurdles. The event’s interactive setting allowed audio engineers, creators, and performers to test the equipment firsthand, which, he noted, often makes all the difference.

Related FAQs

What is the Sennheiser Spectera system?

Spectera is a professional wireless audio solution that combines a microphone transmitter and an in-ear monitor receiver into one compact, bidirectional bodypack, designed to simplify setups and enhance reliability.

What is WMAS technology?

WMAS (Wireless Multichannel Audio System) is a wideband RF technology developed by Sennheiser. Unlike narrowband systems, it operates over a broader frequency range, which helps reduce interference and signal dropouts.

What other products did Sennheiser show at Broadcast India 2025?

In addition to Spectera, Sennheiser displayed the Digital 6000 series, the Evolution Wireless Digital family, the Profile Wireless microphone, several shotgun microphones, and professional monitoring headphones.

Who is the target audience for these Sennheiser products?

Sennheiser’s lineup caters to broadcast professionals, live sound engineers, musicians, audio technicians, and content creators who demand high-quality and reliable wireless systems.

Where was Broadcast India 2025 held?

The event took place in Mumbai, bringing together leading brands, engineers, and creators from across the professional audio and video industries.