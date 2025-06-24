Shocking Price Drop! Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hits Rs 83,425 on Amazon: But Should You Really Wait for the iPhone 17?

The smartphone market is ablaze with unexpected news: Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G has received a significant price reduction on Amazon India, now available for an effective price as low as Rs 83,425. This aggressive pricing strategy from the South Korean technology titan comes at a crucial juncture, just months before Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone 17 series. Consumers are now faced with a compelling dilemma: seize the current deal on a top-tier Android device, or hold out for what Apple promises will be a series of revolutionary upgrades.

Key Takeaways:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is now available on Amazon India for an effective price of Rs 83,425, a substantial drop from its launch price.

This price reduction makes the S24 Ultra highly competitive in the premium smartphone segment.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is anticipated to launch in September 2025, possibly featuring a new iPhone 17 Air model, advanced chips, and camera upgrades.

The decision to buy now or wait hinges on user preferences for operating systems (Android vs. iOS), camera priorities, performance needs, and design considerations.

The S24 Ultra offers a unique S Pen, a robust display, and strong AI features, while the iPhone 17 is rumored to bring significant performance and camera enhancements.

The price adjustment for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has sent ripples through the Indian smartphone market. Originally launched at a premium price point, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Black is now listed at approximately Rs 83,600 on Amazon. This reduction can be further optimized to Rs 83,425 by leveraging specific bank offers, and even lower with attractive exchange deals that can bring the effective price down considerably on select premium smartphones. This aggressive positioning aims to capture a larger share of the high-end segment, making a device known for its cutting-edge AI capabilities and powerful hardware more accessible.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: A Deep Dive into the Current Contender

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, released in January 2024, stands as a testament to Samsung’s engineering prowess. It arrived with a host of advanced features, particularly emphasizing its “Galaxy AI” suite.

Design and Display: A Visual Feast

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. This screen provides exceptional clarity, vibrant colors, and deep blacks, making it ideal for media consumption and productivity. The adaptive refresh rate, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensures smooth scrolling and responsiveness while conserving battery life. A notable addition is the Corning Gorilla Armor, which significantly enhances durability and reduces reflections, offering a superior viewing experience even in bright conditions. The phone also boasts a titanium frame, adding to its premium feel and robustness, alongside an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance: Powerhouse Under the Hood

Powering the Indian variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. This custom-tuned processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, delivers exceptional performance for demanding applications, graphic-intensive games, and seamless multitasking. The device is equipped with UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring rapid data transfer speeds. Samsung has also integrated an advanced vapor chamber cooling system to manage thermals effectively during sustained heavy usage.

Camera System: A Photographer’s Dream

The camera setup on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a significant highlight. It features a versatile quad-camera system on the rear:

200-megapixel primary wide sensor: With OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and Laser AF, this sensor captures incredibly detailed images with excellent low-light performance.

With OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and Laser AF, this sensor captures incredibly detailed images with excellent low-light performance. 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens: Offers 5x optical zoom and supports up to 100x digital zoom, making it capable of capturing distant subjects with remarkable clarity. This sensor also benefits from OIS.

Offers 5x optical zoom and supports up to 100x digital zoom, making it capable of capturing distant subjects with remarkable clarity. This sensor also benefits from OIS. 10-megapixel telephoto lens: Provides 3x optical zoom with OIS, useful for portraits and slightly closer zoom shots.

Provides 3x optical zoom with OIS, useful for portraits and slightly closer zoom shots. 12-megapixel ultrawide lens: Offers a 120-degree field of view, ideal for capturing expansive landscapes and group photos. For selfies and video calls, the S24 Ultra includes a 12-megapixel front camera. The camera system is further enhanced by Galaxy AI features such as Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion, and improved Nightography, allowing for more creative and professional-looking photos and videos. It can record videos up to 8K resolution at 24fps and 4K at up to 120fps.

Battery and Software: Endurance and Intelligence

The S24 Ultra is equipped with a substantial 5,000mAh battery, providing all-day power even with heavy use. It supports 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The phone runs on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 overlay, offering a refined user experience. A major selling point is Samsung’s commitment to 7 years of software updates, ensuring the device remains current and secure for an extended period. The integrated S Pen stylus further elevates productivity, offering precise input for notes, drawings, and navigating the interface.

The Anticipated iPhone 17: What We Know So Far

Apple’s annual iPhone launch event typically takes place in September, and 2025 is expected to see the debut of the iPhone 17 series. While details are still largely based on rumors and industry leaks, certain patterns and speculative features emerge.

Expected Models and Design Changes

The iPhone 17 lineup is rumored to consist of four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new “iPhone 17 Air.” The “Air” model is speculated to be a thinner, possibly more budget-friendly option. Design-wise, rumors suggest a refreshed rear panel with a hybrid aluminum and glass construction for the Pro models, potentially moving away from the titanium frame seen in the iPhone 16 Pro series. The Dynamic Island cutout might shrink slightly across all models. There are also whispers of new color options, including purple and green for the standard iPhone 17, and a Sky Blue finish for the Pro variants.

Performance: The A19 Pro Chip

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A19 Pro chipset, built on an advanced 3nm manufacturing process. This chip is projected to offer significant leaps in processing power, graphical capabilities, and especially AI performance, thanks to an enhanced Neural Engine. The standard iPhone 17 and 17 Air might feature the A18 chip, which is currently found in the iPhone 16 Pro models. This strategic chip differentiation would create a clear performance hierarchy. Rumors also suggest the Pro models could feature 12GB of RAM and an advanced vapor chamber cooling system for improved thermal management.

Camera Upgrades: Focus on Detail and Video

Camera improvements are a hallmark of new iPhone generations. For the iPhone 17 series, a major upgrade across all models is anticipated for the front-facing selfie camera, rumored to jump to 24-megapixels. This would provide clearer selfies and better video call quality. On the rear, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to introduce a triple 48-megapixel camera setup, encompassing wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. This setup could enable 8K video recording for the first time on iPhones. Some reports also hint at a mechanical aperture for one of the models, offering greater control over depth of field.

Software and Ecosystem: iOS 26 and Beyond

The iPhone 17 series will launch with iOS 26, which is expected to bring significant software design changes, a “Liquid Glass UI,” and new features like a Games hub and advanced battery tools. Apple’s integrated ecosystem remains a core strength, offering seamless connectivity and continuity across iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices.

Pricing Expectations

Pricing for the iPhone 17 series is expected to see a slight increase due to rising component and manufacturing costs. Early estimates suggest the standard iPhone 17 could start around Rs 79,999, with the iPhone 17 Air around Rs 89,999. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are likely to command higher prices, potentially starting around Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,64,900 respectively.

The Great Dilemma: Buy Now or Wait?

The decision to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now or await the iPhone 17 hinges on several factors, primarily user preference, budget, and specific feature priorities.

Reasons to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Now:

Exceptional Value: The current price cut on Amazon India makes the S24 Ultra an incredibly compelling offer. Getting a top-tier flagship device with advanced features at a significantly reduced price is a rare opportunity.

The current price cut on Amazon India makes the S24 Ultra an incredibly compelling offer. Getting a top-tier flagship device with advanced features at a significantly reduced price is a rare opportunity. Mature Ecosystem (Android & One UI): For users comfortable with Android and Samsung’s One UI, the S24 Ultra offers a highly customizable and feature-rich experience. The S Pen integration is a distinct advantage for productivity and creative tasks, a feature currently unmatched by iPhones.

For users comfortable with Android and Samsung’s One UI, the S24 Ultra offers a highly customizable and feature-rich experience. The S Pen integration is a distinct advantage for productivity and creative tasks, a feature currently unmatched by iPhones. Superior Zoom Camera: The S24 Ultra’s 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom provides unmatched zoom capabilities compared to current iPhones and likely even the upcoming iPhone 17.

The S24 Ultra’s 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom provides unmatched zoom capabilities compared to current iPhones and likely even the upcoming iPhone 17. Anti-Reflective Display: The Gorilla Armor on the S24 Ultra significantly reduces screen glare, offering a superior viewing experience in various lighting conditions.

The Gorilla Armor on the S24 Ultra significantly reduces screen glare, offering a superior viewing experience in various lighting conditions. Immediate Availability: The S24 Ultra is available for purchase now, eliminating the wait for the iPhone 17’s launch, which is still months away.

Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 17:

Latest Technology and Performance: If having the absolute latest chip and potentially significant performance gains is a priority, the A19 Pro chip in the iPhone 17 Pro models is expected to set new benchmarks.

If having the absolute latest chip and potentially significant performance gains is a priority, the A19 Pro chip in the iPhone 17 Pro models is expected to set new benchmarks. Camera Innovations (Potential): While the S24 Ultra has a strong camera, the iPhone 17 is rumored to bring a 24-megapixel front camera across all models and potential 8K video recording on Pro models, which could be a significant leap for video enthusiasts.

While the S24 Ultra has a strong camera, the iPhone 17 is rumored to bring a 24-megapixel front camera across all models and potential 8K video recording on Pro models, which could be a significant leap for video enthusiasts. iOS Ecosystem: For users deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem or those who prefer the simplicity, security, and consistent user experience of iOS, waiting for the iPhone 17 makes sense.

For users deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem or those who prefer the simplicity, security, and consistent user experience of iOS, waiting for the iPhone 17 makes sense. Future Software Support: Apple’s long-term software support is a known strength, and the iPhone 17 will begin its lifecycle with the newest iOS iteration, ensuring prolonged updates.

Apple’s long-term software support is a known strength, and the iPhone 17 will begin its lifecycle with the newest iOS iteration, ensuring prolonged updates. Potential Design Refresh: If the rumored design changes, including a thinner “Air” model or updated aesthetics for the Pro variants, appeal to you, waiting allows you to experience these new designs.

If the rumored design changes, including a thinner “Air” model or updated aesthetics for the Pro variants, appeal to you, waiting allows you to experience these new designs. New “Air” Model: The rumored iPhone 17 Air could offer a compelling balance of features and a potentially more accessible price point within the iPhone lineup, appealing to those seeking a slimmer form factor.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, at its current Amazon price of Rs 83,425, represents phenomenal value for a premium Android flagship. It offers an exceptional display, a versatile camera system with industry-leading zoom, robust performance, and the unique S Pen. For users who value Android’s flexibility, customization options, and the S Pen’s productivity features, purchasing the S24 Ultra now is a smart move. The longevity promised by Samsung’s 7-year software update policy further strengthens its appeal.

However, if you are an ardent Apple enthusiast, prioritize video capabilities, prefer the iOS ecosystem, or simply desire the very latest in smartphone technology, then waiting for the iPhone 17 series in September 2025 could be the more prudent choice. The iPhone 17 is expected to bring substantial performance upgrades with the A19 Pro chip, potentially groundbreaking camera enhancements, and a refreshed design. The decision boils down to your immediate needs versus the allure of future innovations and ecosystem preferences. Weigh your priorities carefully before making your purchase.

FAQ

Q1: Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra still a good buy in mid-2025?

A1: Yes, absolutely. Despite being released in early 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra remains a top-tier flagship smartphone in mid-2025. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset delivers excellent performance, the camera system is highly capable, the display is superb, and Samsung’s commitment to 7 years of software updates ensures its longevity and security. The current price cut on Amazon makes it an even more attractive proposition.

Q2: What is the main reason for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s price drop on Amazon India?

A2: The primary reason for the price drop is likely a strategic move by Samsung and Amazon to boost sales and clear inventory before newer models potentially arrive or as part of ongoing sales events. It allows the S24 Ultra to remain highly competitive in the premium smartphone segment against upcoming releases from rivals.

Q3: When is the iPhone 17 expected to be released?

A3: Based on Apple’s historical release cycles, the iPhone 17 series is widely anticipated to be unveiled and released in September 2025.

Q4: What are the key rumored features of the iPhone 17 that might make it worth waiting for?

A4: Key rumored features of the iPhone 17 include the next-generation A19 Pro chip for enhanced performance, a potentially redesigned camera setup with a 24-megapixel front camera across all models and rumored 8K video recording for Pro models, a new ultra-slim “iPhone 17 Air” variant, and a fresh design for the Pro models.

Q5: How does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera compare to the rumored iPhone 17 camera?

A5: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra currently offers a highly versatile quad-camera system with a 200MP main sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens providing 5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The iPhone 17 is rumored to bring a 24MP front camera upgrade across all models and a triple 48MP setup for the Pro models, potentially with 8K video recording. While the iPhone may excel in video and overall image processing, the S24 Ultra holds a distinct advantage in zoom capabilities.

Q6: Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have the S Pen stylus?

A6: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen stylus, a defining feature of Samsung’s Ultra series. It allows for precise note-taking, drawing, document annotation, and remote control functionalities.

Q7: Which phone offers better battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the rumored iPhone 17?

A7: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, providing excellent all-day battery life. The rumored iPhone 17 is expected to have battery improvements due to more power-efficient chips and iOS optimizations, but specific battery capacities and real-world performance for the iPhone 17 are not yet confirmed. Historically, Apple has focused on software optimization for battery efficiency.

Q8: What is the primary difference in operating systems between the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 17?

A8: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Android (currently Android 14 with One UI 6.1), which offers greater customization and open-source flexibility. The iPhone 17 will run on iOS (expected to be iOS 26), known for its streamlined user experience, strong security, and seamless integration within Apple’s ecosystem. The choice between them largely depends on personal preference for the operating system environment.