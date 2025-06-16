News

Shockwave Sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 & S24 Ultra Prices Tumble on Amazon India!

Get ready for massive discounts on Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra on Amazon India! Discover details, specs, and why now is the time to buy.

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
6 Min Read
Samsung Galaxy S24 & S24 Ultra Prices Tumble on Amazon India!

The landscape of premium smartphones in India is shifting—Amazon India has introduced big price cuts and bundled offers on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra. If you’ve been eyeing those sleek, top-tier handsets since their early‑2024 debut, now just might be the moment to pull the trigger. These deals aren’t just about slashing prices—they include bank discounts and exchange bonuses that make the S24 series more accessible than ever.

Contents
Key TakeawaysThe Discount Bonanza: Unpacking the SavingsWhy the S24 Series Still MattersBreaking Down the Galaxy S24 UltraSpotlight on the Galaxy S24Consumer Insights & Market DynamicsHow to Grab the Deals: A Buyer’s GuideIs Now the Right Time to Buy?

Key Takeaways

  • Galaxy S24 Ultra now has effective pricing below ₹1,00,000.
  • Standard Galaxy S24 is priced effectively under ₹60,000.
  • Offers include direct markdowns, instant bank cuts, and exchange bonuses.
  • Live on Amazon India—delighting both first‑time flaghship buyers and upgraders.
  • Arriving months after launch—maybe to clear inventory or spark a sales boost.
  • Both models come loaded with Galaxy AI features and premium camera setups.

The Discount Bonanza: Unpacking the Savings

At launch, the S24 line felt aspirational for many. But Amazon India’s sale has flipped the narrative—these phones are suddenly within reach. And it’s not just about straight discounts; you’re looking at layered savings.

  • Galaxy S24 Ultra (256 GB):
    Launched at ₹1,29,999. Direct discount brings it down, plus ₹8,000 instant off with HDFC or ICICI credit cards. Add an exchange bonus worth up to ₹10,000, and the final price could dip to around ₹91,999—a ₹38,000 drop on a device barely months old.
  • Galaxy S24 (128 GB):
    Debuted at ₹79,999. Now with direct markdown, ₹5,000 bank discount (HDFC/ICICI CC), and an exchange offer of up to ₹7,000, taking the effective price close to ₹57,999. A solid deal for those who want flagship pride without the Ultra premium.

These aggressive tactics are standard in India’s volatile smartphone scene—manufacturers push promos to maintain momentum, clear stock, or fend off competition. Good news for buyers: it translates to serious savings.

Why the S24 Series Still Matters

The S24 lineup—S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra—was Samsung’s 2024 flagship showcase. It brings a smart edge with Galaxy AI, designed to simplify everyday life:

  • Circle to Search: Just circle anything on the screen and Google it.
  • Live Translate: Real-time voice/text translation during calls.
  • Note Assist: Helps you organize and summarize notes.
  • Photo Assist: AI-powered photo editing—background expansion, object shifting, etc.

These features run on-device and in the cloud, aiming to make the phone feel almost intuitive.

Breaking Down the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Ultra is Samsung’s tech pinnacle:

  • Titanium frame—stronger, more premium feel.
  • 6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, peak brightness of 2,600 nits—impressive even under harsh light.
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, Qualcomm’s top-tier chip tuned by Samsung.
  • Embedded S Pen—perfect for productivity, sketching, note-taking.
  • Quad‑camera setup: 200 MP main + 12 MP ultrawide + 50 MP telephoto (5× optical) + 10 MP telephoto (3×); 12 MP selfie cam.
  • 5,000 mAh battery, 45 W fast‑charging, and IP68 dust/water resistance.

Quite the powerhouse package, really.

Spotlight on the Galaxy S24

A more compact sibling without compromise:

  • Exynos 2400 (India)—a 10‑core chip that delivers high-end performance.
  • 6.2″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, also up to 2,600 nits brightness.
  • Camera trio: 50 MP main + 12 MP ultrawide + 10 MP telephoto (3×); 12 MP front cam.
  • 4,000 mAh battery, 25 W fast‑charging, and IP68 rating.
  • All the core Galaxy AI perks—just in a smaller, more pocketable body.

Consumer Insights & Market Dynamics

These discounts, appearing months after launch, fit typical trends: manufacturers often tweak pricing or roll out promos once initial hype — and prices — stabilize. It’s strategic—clearing space ahead of next-gen releases and keeping sales steady.

Sentiment online is generally positive. Galaxy AI and Ultra’s camera prowess stand out, though sticker shock at launch was a concern. Now, these price cuts directly tackle that, improving value perception. On forums, a familiar refrain: “wait for the drop.” Well, those drops are here—just when a nice chunk of people thought they’d never come.

For India’s value-conscious buyers, this hits the sweet spot. It looks like Samsung and Amazon want to stall rivals and boost S24 adoption before next-gen flagships hit.

How to Grab the Deals: A Buyer’s Guide

  1. Visit Amazon India and open the S24 and S24 Ultra pages—check the current markdowns.
  2. Use HDFC or ICICI credit cards at checkout to trigger instant bank discounts. (Check T&Cs for minimum spend and max discount.)
  3. Exchange your old phone—Amazon will show you an estimated value; input your model and condition.
  4. Choose the right storage variant—offers may vary depending on capacity.
  5. Combine direct discount + bank offer + exchange bonus to maximize savings.

Is Now the Right Time to Buy?

If you’ve been holding off, these Amazon India deals are a compelling nudge. The S24 series is still cutting-edge—AI features, stellar cameras, flagship performance. With prices dropping seriously—S24 Ultra under ₹1 lakh, standard S24 under ₹60 k—it’s hard to argue against seizing the moment.

Whether you want the Ultra’s full power and creative flair, or the standard S24’s compact elegance, the value here is strong. Just—maybe decide before next-gen quietly arrives!

Aditi Sharma
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
