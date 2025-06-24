Shockwave! Tata Harrier EV RWD Prices Revealed – Why This Could Change Everything for Indian SUVs!

Tata Motors has dropped a bombshell in the Indian electric vehicle market, announcing the introductory prices for its much-anticipated Harrier EV Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variants. With prices ranging from an aggressive Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), the Harrier EV RWD is poised to shake up the premium mid-size electric SUV segment. This strategic pricing, combined with a compelling feature set and Tata’s established brand trust, sets the stage for a significant shift in consumer preferences. Bookings for these RWD variants are set to commence on July 2, 2025, with Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD) variant pricing details still to come on June 27.

Key Takeaways:

Pricing: Introductory ex-showroom prices for Tata Harrier EV RWD variants range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh.

Introductory ex-showroom prices for Tata Harrier EV RWD variants range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh. Variants: Available in Adventure 65, Adventure S 65, Fearless+ 65, Fearless+ 75, and Empowered 75.

Available in Adventure 65, Adventure S 65, Fearless+ 65, Fearless+ 75, and Empowered 75. Battery Options: Two battery packs offered: 65 kWh and 75 kWh.

Two battery packs offered: 65 kWh and 75 kWh. Range: Claimed ARAI-certified range of up to 627 km, with real-world estimates between 480-505 km for the 75 kWh RWD version.

Claimed ARAI-certified range of up to 627 km, with real-world estimates between 480-505 km for the 75 kWh RWD version. Performance: RWD variants with the 65 kWh battery deliver 238 PS, while the 75 kWh RWD variant also provides strong power.

RWD variants with the 65 kWh battery deliver 238 PS, while the 75 kWh RWD variant also provides strong power. Bookings: Official bookings open from July 2, 2025.

Official bookings open from July 2, 2025. Competition: Directly challenges the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6, and offers a compelling alternative to traditional ICE SUVs.

Directly challenges the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6, and offers a compelling alternative to traditional ICE SUVs. Platform: Built on Tata’s advanced Acti.ev platform.

Built on Tata’s advanced Acti.ev platform. Charging: Supports 120 kW DC fast charging (20-80% in 25 minutes) and 7.2 kW AC charging (10-100% in 10.7 hours).

Supports 120 kW DC fast charging (20-80% in 25 minutes) and 7.2 kW AC charging (10-100% in 10.7 hours). Warranty: Lifetime battery warranty for the first private individual owner.

Deciphering the Price List: Value Proposition Across Variants

Tata Motors has meticulously segmented the Harrier EV RWD lineup, offering various options to cater to diverse customer needs and budgets. The pricing structure is as follows:

Adventure 65: Rs 21.49 lakh

Rs 21.49 lakh Adventure S 65: Rs 21.99 lakh

Rs 21.99 lakh Fearless+ 65: Rs 23.99 lakh

Rs 23.99 lakh Fearless+ 75: Rs 24.99 lakh

Rs 24.99 lakh Empowered 75: Rs 27.49 lakh

It is crucial to note that these prices are ex-showroom and do not include the cost of the charger and its installation. An AC fast charger option is available at an additional charge. This transparent approach allows buyers to factor in the complete ownership cost from the outset.

The availability of both 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options across different personas ensures that customers can choose a variant that aligns with their desired range and performance expectations. The 65 kWh variants are designed to provide a balance of affordability and substantial range, while the 75 kWh versions cater to those seeking extended travel capabilities and premium features.

Powertrain and Performance: Beyond Expectations

The Tata Harrier EV RWD variants are not just about range; they also promise a compelling driving experience. The 65 kWh battery pack powers a single electric motor delivering 238 PS to the rear wheels. While specific torque figures for the RWD variant with the 65 kWh battery are not yet fully detailed, the overall performance parameters of the Harrier EV lineup suggest a responsive and capable SUV.

For comparison, the QWD (All-Wheel Drive) variants, whose prices will be announced shortly, feature a dual-motor setup generating 390 PS and a substantial 504 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in a segment-leading 6.3 seconds. While the RWD versions will likely have different acceleration figures, the underlying Acti.ev platform and Tata’s electric powertrain expertise promise a robust and engaging drive.

The Harrier EV also incorporates advanced features like regenerative braking with four levels, allowing drivers to recover energy during deceleration and extend range. The SUV’s CCS-II charging port ensures compatibility with common DC fast charging infrastructure.

Range Anxiety? Not with the Harrier EV

Range remains a top concern for electric vehicle buyers, and Tata Motors appears to have addressed this effectively with the Harrier EV. The 75 kWh battery pack boasts an impressive ARAI-certified range of 627 km. In real-world driving conditions, the 75 kWh RWD variant is expected to deliver a practical range of 480 to 505 km, setting a new benchmark for everyday usability in its segment. The 65 kWh variants will also offer a substantial range, making them suitable for daily commutes and intercity travel.

Charging versatility is another highlight. The Harrier EV supports 120 kW DC fast charging, capable of replenishing the battery from 20% to 80% in just 25 minutes. For home charging, a 7.2 kW AC charger can fully charge the battery (10-100%) in approximately 10.7 hours. This dual-charging capability provides flexibility and convenience for owners, whether on the road or at home.

Feature-Packed Cabin: Luxury and Technology Converge

Step inside the Tata Harrier EV, and you encounter a cabin designed for comfort, convenience, and a high-tech experience. The interior mirrors the modern and sophisticated design language seen in the updated ICE Harrier, but with EV-specific enhancements.

Key interior features include:

Infotainment System: A world-first 14.53-inch Harman infotainment display powered by Samsung Neo QLED technology. This cinematic screen promises crisp visuals and intuitive operation.

A world-first 14.53-inch Harman infotainment display powered by Samsung Neo QLED technology. This cinematic screen promises crisp visuals and intuitive operation. Audio System: A premium JBL Black 10-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, offering an immersive sound experience.

A premium JBL Black 10-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, offering an immersive sound experience. Driver Display: A 12.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster providing essential driving information.

A 12.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster providing essential driving information. Connectivity: Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone integration, along with the Arcade.ev suite offering access to over 25 apps for entertainment and productivity.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone integration, along with the Arcade.ev suite offering access to over 25 apps for entertainment and productivity. Comfort Features: A panoramic sunroof, ventilated and memory front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and multi-color ambient lighting.

A panoramic sunroof, ventilated and memory front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and multi-color ambient lighting. Convenience: Wireless phone charging, a digital key (Digi Access) with Ultra-Wideband support, e-Valet Auto Park Assist, and DrivePay.

Wireless phone charging, a digital key (Digi Access) with Ultra-Wideband support, e-Valet Auto Park Assist, and DrivePay. Storage: A generous 502 liters of boot space, expandable to 999 liters, complemented by a frunk (front trunk) of 67 liters in RWD variants (35 liters in QWD).

The Harrier EV’s cabin also reflects Tata’s focus on material quality and fit-and-finish, aiming to provide a premium feel that aligns with its pricing.

Safety First: A Robust Foundation

Safety has always been a cornerstone of Tata Motors’ offerings, and the Harrier EV continues this tradition with a comprehensive suite of safety features. Built on a robust structure utilizing a high percentage of special-grade steel, the Harrier EV offers enhanced torsional support.

Standard safety equipment across variants includes:

Six airbags (driver, passenger, side, curtain)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat mounting points

Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Assist

Higher variants also benefit from advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) Level 2 functionalities, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, emergency braking, and a 360-degree surround camera with a transparent bonnet view. The intelligent HD Rear View Mirror (e-RVM with DVR) further enhances situational awareness by transforming into an HD rear-view display with wide-angle vision and multiple smart view modes.

The Acti.ev Platform: A New Era for Tata EVs

The Tata Harrier EV is built on the advanced Acti.ev (Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle) platform, which debuted with the Punch EV. This dedicated electric vehicle architecture is designed to deliver superior performance, range, and packaging for future Tata EVs. The Acti.ev platform supports multiple body styles, battery configurations, and drivetrain options, providing Tata Motors with the flexibility to develop a diverse portfolio of electric vehicles. Its modularity allows for the integration of cutting-edge technology and enhanced safety structures, positioning Tata as a leader in India’s electric mobility space.

Market Impact and Competition

The launch of the Tata Harrier EV RWD variants with such competitive pricing is a direct challenge to existing and upcoming electric SUVs in the Indian market. Its primary rivals include the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6, both of which are positioned in a similar premium mid-size EV SUV segment. The Harrier EV’s pricing, particularly its base variants, undercuts some of its key competitors, making it an attractive proposition for buyers looking for value without compromising on features or performance.

Moreover, the Harrier EV is set to compete not just with other EVs but also with similarly priced internal combustion engine (ICE) SUVs. Tata Motors aims to offer a compelling alternative that surpasses ICE vehicles in performance, technology, and long-term running costs. The lifetime battery warranty offered by Tata further boosts consumer confidence, addressing a significant concern for potential EV buyers.

This aggressive strategy reflects Tata Motors’ commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India and solidifying its position as the market leader. The Harrier EV, with its blend of style, power, range, and advanced technology, is poised to capture a substantial share of the growing electric SUV market.

What’s Next?

With bookings for the RWD variants opening on July 2, potential buyers can soon get their hands on this significant electric SUV. The announcement of the QWD variant prices on June 27 will further complete the picture of the Harrier EV’s comprehensive lineup. As India moves towards a more sustainable automotive future, the Tata Harrier EV RWD stands as a strong statement from a homegrown manufacturer, pushing the boundaries of what an electric SUV can offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What are the ex-showroom prices of the Tata Harrier EV RWD variants?

A1: The introductory ex-showroom prices for the Tata Harrier EV RWD variants range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh.

Q2: When can I book the Tata Harrier EV RWD?

A2: Official bookings for the Tata Harrier EV RWD variants will open from July 2, 2025.

Q3: What are the battery capacity options available for the Tata Harrier EV RWD?

A3: The Tata Harrier EV RWD is available with two battery pack options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh.

Q4: What is the claimed range of the Tata Harrier EV?

A4: The Tata Harrier EV with the 75 kWh battery has an ARAI-certified range of up to 627 km. Real-world range for the 75 kWh RWD variant is estimated between 480-505 km.

Q5: Does the Tata Harrier EV RWD support fast charging?

A5: Yes, the Tata Harrier EV supports 120 kW DC fast charging, allowing a charge from 20% to 80% in 25 minutes. It also supports 7.2 kW AC charging.

Q6: What is the power output of the Tata Harrier EV RWD variants?

A6: The RWD variants with the 65 kWh battery deliver 238 PS.

Q7: Is the charger included in the ex-showroom price of the Tata Harrier EV RWD?

A7: No, the prices are exclusive of the charger and its installation cost. An AC fast charger option is available on a chargeable basis.

Q8: What kind of infotainment system does the Tata Harrier EV feature?

A8: The Tata Harrier EV features a 14.53-inch Harman infotainment screen powered by Samsung Neo QLED technology, a world-first in automotive displays.

Q9: What is the boot space offered in the Tata Harrier EV RWD?

A9: The Tata Harrier EV offers a boot space of 502 liters, expandable to 999 liters. RWD variants also get a 67-liter frunk (front trunk).

Q10: What safety features are available in the Tata Harrier EV?

A10: The Tata Harrier EV includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and depending on the variant, Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and a 360-degree camera.

Q11: Does the Tata Harrier EV come with a battery warranty?

A11: Yes, Tata Motors is offering a lifetime warranty on the battery pack for the first private individual owner of the Harrier EV.

Q12: How does the Tata Harrier EV compare to its competitors in terms of price?

A12: The Tata Harrier EV RWD variants are competitively priced, undercutting some rivals like the Mahindra XEV 9e, making it a strong value proposition in its segment.