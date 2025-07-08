Škoda Auto Volkswagen to Take Over Bentley Sales in India

In a notable shift for India’s luxury auto scene, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has announced it will take over Bentley’s import, sales, and after-sales operations starting July 2025. This move adds Bentley as the sixth brand under SAVWIPL’s umbrella, joining forces with Škoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

Key Takeaways:

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) will now manage Bentley’s operations across India.

This includes the entire chain: import, sales, and after-sales services.

A new sub-brand, Bentley India, has been established under SAVWIPL, led by Brand Director Abbey Thomas.

Bentley’s Indian lineup includes the Bentayga SUV, Continental GT coupe, and Flying Spur sedan.

Initial dealerships will launch in Mumbai and Bengaluru, with New Delhi to follow.

Bentley, the iconic British marque known for its handcrafted vehicles and refined performance, has been present in India for over two decades. The brand has always catered to a niche but loyal clientele. This new alignment with SAVWIPL signals a strategic push to deepen that connection by leveraging the Volkswagen Group’s well-established presence and logistical muscle in India.

To drive this transformation, SAVWIPL has created a dedicated entity: Bentley India. Abbey Thomas has been appointed Brand Director, tasked with shaping the brand’s growth, building its retail footprint, and overseeing operations. This hands-on setup is meant to deliver a more focused and responsive approach to the unique demands of the ultra-luxury segment.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of SAVWIPL, commented, “Welcoming Bentley into the SAVWIPL family completes our brand portfolio in India.” He also emphasized how luxury vehicle demand is steadily rising in the country, and voiced confidence in Abbey Thomas’ leadership to guide Bentley into its next growth phase.

Currently, Bentley’s offerings in India include three models: the versatile Bentayga SUV, the stylish Continental GT coupe, and the opulent Flying Spur sedan. These models showcase Bentley’s craftsmanship and attention to detail, not to mention their impressive customization options and performance capabilities.

Bentley India’s retail strategy involves launching showrooms in key metro cities. First up are Mumbai and Bengaluru. New Delhi will follow shortly after. These centers aim to become not just sales touchpoints but full-service hubs, promising a high-end, seamless experience for buyers and owners alike.

The timing couldn’t be better. India’s luxury car market is on a steady climb, valued at around $1.32 billion in 2025 and expected to grow to $1.82 billion by 2030. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60%. The upward trend is largely fueled by an increase in affluent households and a growing preference for high-end vehicles. SUVs, in particular, have carved out a strong niche—a space where the Bentayga fits comfortably, given its commanding road presence and adaptability to Indian terrains.

On the global stage, Bentley delivered 13,560 vehicles in 2023. The Bentayga was the standout, accounting for 44% of all sales. The Continental GT and Flying Spur also made strong contributions, reinforcing the brand’s solid footing.

With SAVWIPL now at the helm in India, customers can expect better access to Bentley’s elite lineup and a smoother ownership journey, backed by an infrastructure that already understands the nuances of the premium car market.

FAQ Section:

Q1: What does Škoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) managing Bentley sales mean for customers?

A1: It means SAVWIPL will handle everything from importing to selling and servicing Bentley cars in India. Customers should benefit from a more seamless and efficient experience thanks to SAVWIPL’s extensive network.

Q2: Which Bentley models will be available in India under SAVWIPL’s management?

A2: Bentley India will continue offering the Bentayga SUV, Continental GT coupe, and Flying Spur luxury sedan.

Q3: Where will the new Bentley dealerships be located?

A3: The initial showrooms are planned for Mumbai and Bengaluru, with New Delhi coming up next.

Q4: Why is Bentley making this change in its India operations?

A4: The shift aims to bolster Bentley’s footprint in India by tapping into SAVWIPL’s deep market knowledge and operational strengths.

Q5: Who is leading the new Bentley India entity?

A5: Abbey Thomas has been named Brand Director and will be steering Bentley India’s growth and strategy.