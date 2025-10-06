Skoda Octavia RS Bookings Open In India

Skoda Auto India has officially opened bookings for the new Octavia RS performance sedan. Enthusiasts can now reserve the car at their nearest Skoda dealership for a token amount of ₹2 lakh. The return of the Octavia RS has been highly anticipated by performance car fans in India, many of whom still hold fond memories of the earlier generations that earned quite a loyal following.

Key Takeaways

Booking Amount: ₹2 lakh

₹2 lakh How to Book: At authorized Skoda dealerships across India

At authorized Skoda dealerships across India Import Route: Expected to arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU)

Expected to arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) Engine: 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine

2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine Expected Price: Estimated to be above ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the core of the new Octavia RS lies a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine that produces 245 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels. According to Skoda, the car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 6.7 seconds. To handle the additional power, the RS variant features a sport-tuned suspension setup, which is both lower and stiffer than the standard Octavia, along with an electronic limited-slip differential that enhances grip and cornering stability.

In terms of design, the Octavia RS sets itself apart from the regular model with a more aggressive look. The front bumper gets larger air intakes, the grille is finished in black, and the LED headlamps appear sharper. The car rides on bigger alloy wheels, while the side mirrors are also finished in black, giving it a purposeful stance. Around the back, there’s a subtle boot-lid spoiler and twin exhaust outlets that add to its sporty appeal.

Inside, the Octavia RS carries forward its performance DNA. The cabin is expected to feature an all-black interior with contrast red stitching that runs across the seats and dashboard. The sport seats come with integrated headrests and Alcantara upholstery, and there’s a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters for that added sense of control. The digital instrument cluster will have an RS-specific theme, while other features are likely to include a large touchscreen infotainment unit, dual-zone climate control, and a full suite of safety equipment.

Skoda has a history of offering the Octavia RS in India in limited numbers, and each time, it has attracted quick demand. The previous model, the Octavia RS 245, was also imported as a CBU and sold out within a short span. That popularity suggests the new Octavia RS will likely follow the same path, appealing to enthusiasts who appreciate performance blended with practicality.

Given that it will arrive as a full import, the new Octavia RS is expected to be priced in the premium segment, carving out a small but passionate niche of its own. Deliveries are anticipated to begin in early 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the booking amount for the Skoda Octavia RS?

A. The official booking amount for the new Skoda Octavia RS is ₹2 lakh. You can book the car at any authorized Skoda dealership in India.

Q. What is the expected price of the new Skoda Octavia RS in India?

A. While the official price has not been announced, the Skoda Octavia RS is expected to be priced above ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Q. What are the engine specifications of the new Octavia RS?

A. The new Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 245 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Q. Is the Skoda Octavia RS coming to India as a CBU?

A. Yes, like the previous RS 245 model, the new Skoda Octavia RS is expected to be brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which means it will be fully imported.