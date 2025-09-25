Skoda Octavia RS India Launch Set For October 17; Bookings To Open Soon

The wait for one of India’s most admired performance sedans is almost over. Skoda Auto India has officially confirmed the launch of the new-generation Octavia RS on October 17. For years, this car has built a loyal fan base among enthusiasts, thanks to its mix of everyday practicality and serious performance credentials. The upcoming model will arrive in India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit, which means it will be imported in limited numbers and, quite likely, come at a premium price point.

Key Takeaways

Launch Date: October 17, 2025

Engine: 2.0-litre TSI Turbo-Petrol

Performance: 245 PS Power, 370 Nm Torque

Gearbox: 7-speed DSG Automatic

Expected Price: ₹40 lakh – ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Availability: Limited numbers via the CBU route

Performance and Specifications

At the heart of the new Octavia RS sits a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. This motor develops 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque, sending all of it to the front wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DSG). With this setup, the sedan can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 6.5 seconds.

To enhance its handling, Skoda has fitted the RS with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The suspension is stiffer and set lower than the standard Octavia, which not only sharpens cornering ability but also gives the car a more planted feel when pushed hard. For enthusiasts who enjoy spirited driving, this setup should strike the right balance between control and excitement.

Design and Interior Changes

What sets the Octavia RS apart visually are the performance-inspired design touches. The front bumper has a more aggressive look, complemented by a glossy black grille and larger air intakes. Sleek LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out mirror caps, and window frames complete the sporty profile. At the rear, there is a subtle boot-lip spoiler and twin exhaust tips, both of which underline the RS’s performance intent without being over the top.

Inside the cabin, the RS treatment continues. Everything is finished in black, accented by flashes of red stitching and detailing. The sport seats with Alcantara upholstery and integrated headrests not only look purposeful but are also designed to keep occupants snug during spirited drives. A flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, RS-specific graphics for the digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment unit further add to the focused yet tech-rich feel of the interior.

Legacy and Booking Information

The Octavia RS, sometimes badged as the vRS in global markets, enjoys almost cult status in India. The story began back in 2004 with the first-generation RS, which was, for many, an introduction to accessible performance. Later models, especially the RS 245, became instant hits, though they were also brought in as CBU imports and sold out in no time.

History might just repeat itself with this new model. Since the 2025 Octavia RS will again come as a CBU, only limited numbers are expected. Bookings are likely to begin on launch day itself, both online through Skoda’s website and at select dealerships. The booking amount, as per reports, could fall in the range of ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000. Given how quickly the RS has been snapped up in the past, prospective buyers may need to act fast once the order books open.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the expected price of the new Skoda Octavia RS in India?

A. The ex-showroom price is expected to be in the range of ₹40 lakh to ₹45 lakh, as it will be imported as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit.

Q. Is the Skoda Octavia RS coming to India as a CBU?

A. Yes, the new Octavia RS will be sold in India as a CBU, which means it will be fully imported. This typically leads to a higher price and limited availability.

Q. What are the engine specifications of the upcoming Octavia RS?

A. The car will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 245 PS of power and 370 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Q. When can I book the new Skoda Octavia RS?

A. Bookings are expected to commence on the launch date, October 17, 2025, through Skoda’s official Indian website and select dealerships.

Q. What makes the Octavia RS different from the regular Octavia?

A. The RS model features a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned suspension for better handling, aggressive exterior styling with unique bumpers and wheels, and a sporty interior with special seats and trim.