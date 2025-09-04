Smartphone Durability Now a Major Concern for Indian Users

A new study has highlighted what many Indian smartphone users have quietly worried about for years. Durability has now become one of the biggest deciding factors when choosing a new device. The “India Smartphone Durability Consumer Study 2025,” carried out by Counterpoint Research and OPPO India, surveyed more than 4,500 people in 26 cities. The results show that consumers are not just looking at features and performance but also at how well their phones can survive daily use and India’s often challenging conditions.

Key Takeaways

Financial Strain: Repair costs remain a significant burden for users. About 42 percent of consumers said they spent between INR 2,001 and INR 5,000 on repairs. Another 21 percent reported paying between INR 5,001 and INR 10,000, while 8 percent spent over INR 10,001. These are substantial expenses on top of the original purchase price.

Repair costs remain a significant burden for users. About 42 percent of consumers said they spent between INR 2,001 and INR 5,000 on repairs. Another 21 percent reported paying between INR 5,001 and INR 10,000, while 8 percent spent over INR 10,001. These are substantial expenses on top of the original purchase price. Emotional Impact: Damage to a phone brings with it a very real emotional reaction. According to the survey, 95 percent of users admitted to feeling upset, anxious, or even panicked when their phone falls or cracks. It is not only about fixing the device but about the stress that comes with the thought of losing access to something so essential.

Damage to a phone brings with it a very real emotional reaction. According to the survey, 95 percent of users admitted to feeling upset, anxious, or even panicked when their phone falls or cracks. It is not only about fixing the device but about the stress that comes with the thought of losing access to something so essential. Data Loss Fears: The fear of losing personal data is another major factor. About 72 percent worry about losing precious photos, videos, or contacts if their phone is damaged or stolen. Interestingly, 40 percent of respondents said they would be willing to pay more than INR 5,000 just to recover lost contacts and memories.

The fear of losing personal data is another major factor. About 72 percent worry about losing precious photos, videos, or contacts if their phone is damaged or stolen. Interestingly, 40 percent of respondents said they would be willing to pay more than INR 5,000 just to recover lost contacts and memories. Durability as a Deciding Factor: Nearly 79 percent of users said durability is a very important factor when buying a new phone. Another 76 percent explained that they feel more confident when they know their device has been built to last.

Nearly 79 percent of users said durability is a very important factor when buying a new phone. Another 76 percent explained that they feel more confident when they know their device has been built to last. OPPO’s Approach: In terms of brand reputation, OPPO appears to have gained consumer trust in this space. About 86 percent of OPPO users rated the brand highly for durability. The company itself insists that durability is a necessity, supported by its extensive testing standards.

The Hidden Costs of Smartphone Ownership

The study makes it clear that the total cost of owning a smartphone goes beyond what buyers pay at the counter. For many households, the added repair bills, sometimes reaching as high as INR 10,001 or more, place stress on monthly budgets. Given how central smartphones are to both work and personal life, the disruption caused by a broken device is often more than just financial.

The emotional side is just as significant. About 56 percent of users reported feeling upset when their phone was damaged, while 39 percent said they experienced anxiety or panic. For most people, the thought of losing family photos, messages, or personal files weighs heavier than the cost of replacing a screen.

OPPO’s Durability Testing Goes Beyond Industry Standards

Manufacturers are starting to respond more directly to these concerns. OPPO, for example, has developed rigorous testing processes at its Greater Noida facility, putting devices through over 150 extreme quality checks.

One of its most notable tests involves dropping phones 14,000 times from a height of 2.5 meters, which is three times higher than the usual industry benchmark. To make the test more realistic, these drops are carried out on sandpaper surfaces to mimic the kind of rough conditions phones often face in India.

For water resistance, OPPO phones undergo submersion in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes to meet the IP68 standard. The brand also pushes devices through harsh weather simulations, storing them at temperatures ranging from minus 40°C to 75°C for seven days, which is more than double the industry standard. They are also kept under 90 percent humidity at 65°C for 21 days, again well beyond the typical three-day benchmark.

Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, emphasized that durability is not just an added feature anymore but a necessity. He noted that the findings confirm what Indian consumers have been asking for: smartphones that can handle daily challenges without compromising performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the “India Smartphone Durability Consumer Study 2025”?

A. It is a study conducted by Counterpoint Research and OPPO India to understand the impact of smartphone durability on consumer choices and emotions in India. The study included over 4,500 respondents from 26 cities.

Q. What are the top worries for Indian smartphone users?

A. Users in India are most concerned about overheating (41%), battery drain (32%), and accidental damage (32%). They also fear losing personal data, especially family photos and banking details.

Q. How do users feel when their phone gets damaged?

A. When their phone falls or cracks, 56% of users feel upset, and 39% feel very anxious and panic. The study found that only 5% of users don’t care.

Q. How much do Indian consumers spend on smartphone repairs?

A. According to the study, 42% of users spent between INR 2,001 and INR 5,000 on repairs. A smaller number, 21%, spent between INR 5,001 and INR 10,000, and 8% spent more than INR 10,001.

Q. How does OPPO test its phones for durability?

A. OPPO tests its phones with over 150 quality tests. These include drop tests from 2.5 meters, IP68 waterproofing tests, and environmental tests in extreme temperatures and humidity. These tests often exceed industry standards.