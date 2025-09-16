Snap OS 2.0 Arrives with New Browser and Spotlight Lens AI

News

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has announced the next version of its computer operating system, Snap OS 2.0. This major update introduces a completely redesigned web browser called Snap Browser and an intelligent search tool named Spotlight Lens, aiming to provide a more integrated experience for its users. The new OS focuses on speed, connectivity with the Snapchat mobile app, and user productivity.

Key Takeaways

  • Snap OS 2.0 is the second major version of the desktop operating system from Snap Inc.
  • It includes a new Snap Browser built on Google’s Chromium project, which allows users to install extensions from the Chrome Web Store.
  • A new system-wide search and AI assistant called Spotlight Lens helps find files, answer questions, and perform quick tasks.
  • The update improves performance and offers deeper integration with a user’s Snapchat account.

A Modern Browser Experience

The most significant change in Snap OS 2.0 is the introduction of the Snap Browser. The previous version’s basic web viewer has been replaced with a full-featured browser built on Chromium, the same open-source foundation used by Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. This move brings two major benefits. First, users can expect a faster and more reliable browsing experience. Second, it offers full support for extensions available on the Chrome Web Store, a feature many users had asked for. The browser also includes a new split-screen mode, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side without manually resizing windows.

Spotlight Lens Brings AI to the Desktop

Another headline feature is Spotlight Lens. Accessible with a simple keyboard shortcut, this tool acts as a central hub for searching the entire system. You can use it to find documents, pictures, and applications instantly. But Spotlight Lens goes further by integrating artificial intelligence. It can answer general knowledge questions, perform quick calculations, and define words without opening the browser. The tool can also securely connect to your Snapchat account to find specific Memories or contacts, placing your social and work life in one searchable place.

Better Phone and App Connection

Snap Inc. is also using Snap OS 2.0 to tighten the connection between the computer, and the Snapchat mobile app. Users can now see and reply to Snapchat notifications directly from their desktop. A new ‘My Mobile Files’ section in the file manager provides easy access to photos and videos stored on your phone, making transfers simple. This focus on a connected ecosystem is a clear effort by the company to build on its massive mobile user base. Snap OS 2.0 will be available as a free over-the-air update for all existing Snap OS devices starting next month. It will also come pre-installed on new laptops from partner manufacturers scheduled for release later this year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Snap OS?

A. Snap OS is a desktop operating system developed by Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat. It is designed to be fast, simple, and deeply integrated with the Snapchat mobile application.

Q. What are the main new features in Snap OS 2.0?

A. The main features are the new Chromium-based Snap Browser with support for Chrome extensions and the AI-powered Spotlight Lens for system-wide search and quick answers.

Q. Can I use Google Chrome extensions on the new Snap Browser?

A. Yes, because the Snap Browser is built on Chromium, it is fully compatible with extensions from the Google Chrome Web Store.

Q. When will Snap OS 2.0 be released?

A. Snap OS 2.0 will be rolled out as a free software update to existing devices starting in October 2025.

Q. Is the update to Snap OS 2.0 free?

A. Yes, the update to Snap OS 2.0 is completely free for all users of existing devices running Snap OS.

