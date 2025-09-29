Snapchat Ends Unlimited Memories Storage, Launches Paid Plans

Snapchat, the popular multimedia messaging app, is bringing a major change that many long-time users probably didn’t see coming. The company is officially ending its unlimited free cloud storage for the Memories feature, which has been one of the app’s most beloved tools since 2016. Instead, users will soon be asked to either manage their saved content more carefully or opt into new paid subscription plans. In doing so, Snapchat is following a path we’ve seen before with other big tech companies, most notably Google, when it moved core services like Google Photos from free to paid.

Key Takeaways

• No More Unlimited Storage: The free, unlimited cloud backup for Snapchat Memories is being discontinued.

• New Paid Plans: Snapchat is introducing paid subscription tiers for users who require more cloud storage.

• Impact on Users: Long-time users with a large collection of saved Memories may need to either purchase a plan or delete older content to stay within the new free limit.

For many, Memories has been more than just an extra feature. It’s been a kind of personal timeline, letting people safely store photos and videos without eating up their phone storage. Old moments could be revisited with just a few taps. And until now, there was never any restriction on how much could be saved. That changes soon.

The update is set to roll out worldwide in the coming weeks. All users will still get a base amount of free storage, but the exact figure hasn’t been officially confirmed. Reports suggest it will likely be capped at around 5 GB. Once users near that limit, Snapchat will nudge them with in-app reminders, giving them two options: delete some content or pay for more space.

Snap Inc. is framing this shift as part of a long-term strategy to create a more stable revenue stream. In India, the company is launching three paid storage tiers:

• 100 GB for ₹99 per month

• 1 TB for ₹249 per month

• 2 TB for ₹499 per month

Naturally, reactions online have been mixed. On platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), many long-time Snapchatters are voicing their frustration. One user wrote, “I have almost a decade of my life saved in Memories. Having to suddenly pay for it or delete parts of it feels unfair.” That comment echoes the backlash Google faced back in 2021 when it ended unlimited free storage for Google Photos. People had spent years trusting that their digital archives were safe, only to find out those archives now came with a price tag.

Still, whether users like it or not, Snapchat’s move reflects a broader industry trend. Cloud storage is increasingly being treated as a premium product, not an add-on service. For users with years of Snaps saved up, the decision is going to be a tough one: pay to keep it all, or start making some difficult cuts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What happens to my existing Memories if I am over the new free limit?

A. Your existing Memories will remain safe. However, you will not be able to save any new Snaps or Stories to Memories until you free up space by deleting older content or subscribe to a paid storage plan.

Q. How can I check how much storage my Memories are using?

A. Snapchat is expected to add a new storage management tool in the app’s settings. This will show your total usage and allow you to see your largest files.

Q. Do the paid storage plans come with other benefits?

A. At present, the announced paid plans are focused solely on providing additional cloud storage for Memories. They are separate from the existing Snapchat+ subscription, which offers exclusive features.

Q. What is the easiest way to back up my Snapchat Memories?

A. You can download your Memories to your device’s camera roll. To do this, go to Memories, select the Snaps or Stories you want to save, and use the export option.

Q. Are their alternatives to paying for Snapchat’s storage?

A. Yes, you can save your Snaps directly to your phone’s storage instead of Memories. You can also export your existing Memories and back them up to a different cloud service or a personal computer.